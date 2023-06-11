In case you hadn’t noticed, it has been a little smoky outside. As most people know by now, wildfires in Canada left their mark on a significant portion of the mid-east and southern United States. The smoke from those wildfires resulted in the air being designated as ‘unhealthy’ or ‘dangerous’, and people were urged to stay indoors. Many outdoor events were cancelled. The smoke especially blanketed New York, from Syracuse to Binghamton, with New York City having the ‘worst air quality rating in the world’ on Tuesday, according to ABC News. Thirteen states released air quality alerts.

More than 160 forest fires in Quebec were responsible for the swathe of smoke, and NASA reported that some of those fires were ignited by lightning strikes in unusually dry conditions.

