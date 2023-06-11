In case you hadn’t noticed, it has been a little smoky outside. As most people know by now, wildfires in Canada left their mark on a significant portion of the mid-east and southern United States. The smoke from those wildfires resulted in the air being designated as ‘unhealthy’ or ‘dangerous’, and people were urged to stay indoors. Many outdoor events were cancelled. The smoke especially blanketed New York, from Syracuse to Binghamton, with New York City having the ‘worst air quality rating in the world’ on Tuesday, according to ABC News. Thirteen states released air quality alerts.
More than 160 forest fires in Quebec were responsible for the swathe of smoke, and NASA reported that some of those fires were ignited by lightning strikes in unusually dry conditions.
Unfortunately, devastating wildfires are nothing new in North America. In 2022, 62,255 fires burned a total of over 7.5 million acres in the United States, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. That is higher than the ten-year average. Besides being unhealthy, wildfires can be terrifying to those who live in their path.
Not that many years ago, the time of the year that wildfires most frequently occurred was known as ‘wildfire season’. The typical May-September season has lengthened at both ends of the calendar. Drought conditions and warming trends have dried out everything, extending the ‘season’ to seven months. While the season has expanded, the fires have also become more dangerous, with mega-fires so large that they essentially develop their own weather systems, with developing clouds and increasingly high winds. Climate change is real.
I had the experience of starting a hike of the John Muir Trail in California in 2015. Two friends and I started at Yosemite National Park (which dealt with severe fires last year), and intended to hike 211 miles south to Mt. Whitney. Our plans were waylaid by the Redding fire in Los Angeles that year, and we were forced to come home, destined to finish the JMT the following summer.
We started our hike in August, hopeful that the snowpack had melted enough to be safe. As we neared the southern border of Yosemite, we approached the first of many passes which, on the JMT, are the highest points along the trail. Donahue Pass was 37 miles into our trek, and it is at 11,000 oxygen-sucking feet above sea level.
As we left that morning it was so beautiful, and cold. The hike passed through scenic woods and followed Lyell Fork. I wished I had my gloves on, but when we got to the bridge over Lyell, we started up. It was a long uphill, with a couple of good flat areas for breaks, but we were most definitely going up. We finally reached Donohue Pass, where we had a nice long lunch. Looking south from the pass we could see some serious haze going on.
From there we left Yosemite and entered the Ansel Adams Wilderness. It was interesting to see how different things are on the south side of the pass. It is much rockier and there are less trees. Hiking down from the pass was like a furnace, with the heat high and the dust thick, but we did manage to find an oasis of sorts along a stream with trees and greenery kept lush by a stream.
Our campsite that night was at Rush Creek Junction, which is about seven miles south and downhill from Donahue Pass. The haze persisted, but we still had amazing views.
The next day we ended up at Rosalie Lake, where we had a nice swim in the lake and washed our clothes. There was a lot of dust and sweat to remove!
The hike was a day of lakes, and we started it with a tough climb up Island Pass. From the pass we could see Thousand Island Lake, and it was two miles downhill to it. Then it was up to Emerald Lake, then down to Ruby Lake, where we had a nice stop. Next was Garnet Lake, which was huge and beautiful, then next was a three-mile downhill to Shadow Lake. It was a great hike with different, more green vegetation and some waterfalls. A nice switch-backed downhill through a forest took us to our campsite, but the heat, altitude, and increasing haze made it difficult.
Our next day was just nine miles. We visited Devil’s Postpile, which was other-wordly, and checked into a cabin at Red’s Meadow. This was the only opportunity we would have to get off the trail easily. Although we all felt short of breath and queasy from the increasing smoke, we never suspected at the time that we had just finished our final day on the trail.
The first thing we heard when we got to Red’s Meadow was a guy who was trying to get off trail because the smoke from the wildfire was bothering him. We then started talking to more people hiking north, and they all said to not hike any further. One girl said she couldn’t see more than 100 yards in front of her. We didn’t know what to do.
There was actually a bus from Red’s to Mammoth Lakes, and we jumped on for the ride into town for dinner. While there, the smoke kept getting worse. Eating dinner, we decided to get off trail and end our trek. This was the only place that we could easily exit, and the views were just disappearing. It was a total bummer, but it was the right decision.
So, we went back to Red’s Meadow to stay in a cabin overnight and then caught the bus out first thing in the morning. We rented a car, drove to Las Vegas, and flew home that day. It all happened so fast! It felt like one minute we were hiking and loving the JMT, and a minute later we were home.
Fortunately, none of us felt any long-term effects of smoke inhalation. We got off the trail just in time. The fire that caused our situation was burning over 200 miles away.
So, now we have all experienced a similar situation, right here in Adams County. Fires that were hundreds of miles away caused thick smoke to descend upon us and our homes, and we had to take precautions to remain healthy. The sunlight was dimmed and the world seemed dreary. Once again, we are reminded that we are not in control. Mother Nature can be wonderful and beautiful, but she can also be cruel and unforgiving. It just seems to me that we don’t need to help her.
