FOOTBALL
Lancaster Catholic 28,
Delone Catholic 21
The Squires staged a comeback but fell short on the road Friday, dropping a 28-21 decision to the Crusaders.
Delone (0-2) trailed 21-0 at one point as Lancaster Catholic (2-0) rode the strong running of Elijah Cunningham, who had nearly 100 yards and three touchdowns in the opening half.
Denver Ostrum hit Braden Smith on a 21-yard TD pass to get Delone on the board and make it 21-7. Gage Zimmerman later capped a long drive with a 1-yard plunge to pull the Squires to within 21-14.
Following a Crusader score in the fourth, Zimmerman returned the ensuing kickoff back 90 yards for a touchdown, making it 28-21.
Delone held on defense and had the ball a final time but turned it over on downs.
CROSS COUNTRY
Enos Yeager Invitational
Gettysburg was among 10 teams competing at Chambersburg on Friday, with Samantha Campbell leading the way by placing sixth in the girls’ race.
Campbell ran a 15:54, with teammates Lily Arnold (9th, 16:35), Winter Oaster (10th, 16:41) and Beatrice Russell (16th, 17:09) following her across the line.
For the Gettysburg boys, Gavin Cole’s time of 13:27 was good for 11th place. Owen Clapsadle (14:00) and Luke Breighner (14:07) also cracked the top 25 with respective places of 22nd and 23rd.
BOYS’ SOCCER
New Oxford 4, York Country Day 0
Israel Felipe scored a pair of goals and assisted on two others on Friday as the Colonials continued their hot start.
Aldo Lupian and Iban Garcia also scored for the Ox, which led 3-0 at the half.
New Oxford 3 1 — 4
York Country Day 0 0 — 0
Goals: NO-Israel Felipe 2, Aldo Lupian, Iban Garcia. Assists: NO-Garcia, Marcos Lua, Felipe 2.
Littlestown 1, York Country Day 1 2OT
The Bolts earned a draw on Thursday in their non-league tilt that went to a pair of overtimes.
Gavin Lee scored at 39:35 of the second half for Littlestown, which also saw Christopher Meakin pocket five saves.
Littlestown 0 1 0 0 — 1
York Country Day 1 0 0 0 — 1
Goals: L-Gavin Lee; YCD-Abbott. Shots: L-14; YCD-15. Corners: L-8; YCD-5. Saves: L-Christopher Meakin 5; YCD-Boie 7
Delone Catholic 9, William Penn 3
Angello Salazar and Michael Carter booted two goals apiece as the Squires shot down the Bearcats on Thursday. Salazar and Carter also had two assists each, as did Dacosta Wivell, who also netted a goal.
Additional goal scorers for Delone included JP Groves, Will Holtz, Nolan Kruse and Ethan Sevison.
Delone Catholic 5 4 — 9
William Penn 0 3 — 3
Goals: DC-Angello Salazar 2, Michael Carter 2, JP Groves, Will Holtz, Nolan Kruse, Dacosta Wivell, Ethan Sevison. Assists: DC-Salazar 2, Carter 2, Wivell 2, Groves, Kruse.
Delone Catholic 7,
Christian School of York 0
Delone saw Nolan Kruse, Dacosta Wivell and Ethan Sevison deliver two goals each in a season-opening victory on Tuesday. Sevison added a pair of helpers to his tally, as did Angello Salazar and Michael Carter.
Joey Bunty tacked on a goal for the winners as well.
Delone Catholic 4 3 — 7
Christian School of York 0 0 — 0
Goals: DC-Nolan Kruse 2, Dacosta Wivell 2, Ethan Sevison 2, Joey Bunty. Assists: DC-Salazar 2, Michael Carter 2, Sevison 2
GIRLS’ SOCCER
New Oxford 5, York Country Day 0
Aubri Dahler found the twine twice in Friday’s big win for the Colonials. Wrena Wentz, Harmony Costley and Avery Lincoln jumped into the goal-scoring column as well.
New Oxford 4 1 — 5
York Country Day 0 0 — 0
Goals: NO-Aubri Dahler 2, Wrena Wentz, Harmony Costley, Avery Lincoln. Assists: NO-Camryn Miller 2, Wentz, Rylee Stevens, Dahler. Shots: NO-12; YCD-2. Corners: NO-10; YCD-0. Saves: NO-Olivia Graham 1, Devin Brame 1; YCD-7
GIRLS’ TENNIS
New Oxford 5, Reading 0
A day after dumping district runner-up Manheim Township, New Oxford crunched Reading, 5-0, to easily remain unbeaten.
Anya Rosenbach, Allison Horick and Kaelyn Balko dropped a combined two games in their respective matches, while Kylie Wampler and Joslyn Loss were 6-0, 6-0 winners at No. 1 doubles.
Singles: 1. Anya Rosenbach (NO) d. Hai. Guerrero 6-0, 6-0; 2. Allison Horick (NO) d. Hal. Guerrero 6-0, 6-1; 3. Kaelyn Balko (NO) d. Ortego 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Kylie Wampler/Joslyn Loss (NO) d. Lopez/Gomez 6-0, 6-0; 2. Alex Wolf/Annie Socks (NO) won by forfeit
Carlisle 5, Gettysburg 0
The Herd swept past the Warriors on Friday in Mid-Penn action, failing to drop a set in any of the five contested matches.
Singles: 1. Ade (C) d. Carmen Oshunrinade 6-1, 6-1; 2. Hough (C) d. Auvrie Coscia 6-2, 6-0; 3. Pfister (C) d. Maja Engl 6-2, 7-5
Doubles: 1. Coombs/Burge (C) d. Alma Zigmic/Molly Heaton 6-0, 6-0; 2. Masgalas/Still (C) d. Lillian Pigeon/Kalia Hoedemaker 6-1, 6-1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.