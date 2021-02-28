There should have been wild celebrations, heartfelt embraces and possibly a collective sigh of relief.
Instead, it was just another day of survive and advance for wrestlers who are beginning to show the wear and tear of being battle-tested in a postseason longer than any other. Bumps, bruises and black eyes were in vogue in the PIAA Class 2A Southeast Regional Tournament at CD East, where seven Times Area wrestlers earned top-five finishes to extend their respective seasons. Biglerville junior Levi Haines led the local pack with an impressive run to regional gold at 145 pounds. Bermudian Springs senior Hogan Swenski also reached the finals at 285 before falling to familiar foe Riley Robell of Bishop McDevitt, 3-0.
Other grapplers to make the grade for this Saturday’s PIAA East Super Regional included Bermudian’s Brennan Schisler (3rd at 132) and Savauri Shelton (4th at 215), Littlestown’s Connor Brown (4th at 138) and Ayden Dillon (5th at 145) and Fairfield senior Jake Moyer (3rd at 285).
Thunderbolt coach Andrew Polashuk summed up what has become an unmistakable theme.
“Wrestling the same guys, we’ve seen them multiple times now and that’s always tough,” he said. “Everyone is game planning at this point, and beating the same guy twice is always tough. We knew anything could happen and we’re just happy to have two going on.”
Another recurring theme is Haines hammering an opponent to tiny bits in a tournament final. Haines (24-0) won by 19-3 technical fall and pin to reach the finals, where he faced Bishop McDevitt’s Andrew Christie for the second straight week at CD East. Unlike last week, when Christie kept things close before losing 3-0, Saturday was a wipeout.
Haines hit an outside single late in the opening period to carry a 2-0 lead into the second. Another takedown and a tight ride made it 4-0 for the Canner through four minutes of one-sided action.
Haines could smell blood in the water after a third takedown at the 1:08 mark.
“In the offseason I really focused on being dominant on my feet,” he said. “I feel really good about all the work I’ve put in on my feet; there are a lot of points to be scored up there. Transitioning from takedown to back points is another thing I worked on a lot and it’s a big part of my game.”
Big indeed, as Haines cut Christie free before hitting a fourth takedown that led to a half-Nelson and a full set of nearfall points that set the final score at 11-2.
“Levi is sticking with his game plan and he’s wrestling pretty well in multiple positions right now,” said Canner head coach Ken Haines. “He put a lot of time and effort in to work on those things. It’s paying off. He loves scoring points.”
Swenksi (20-2) was looking for a few points after a rematch with Robell, who doubles as a part-time training partner. The unbeaten Crusader showed off strength and agility as he stymied the Eagle for a second time in a calendar week.
Swenski had Robell dead to rights for a takedown in the first period before Robell somehow elevated his hips like a lightweight, nearly taking down Swenski who had held superior position. The near-miss proved costly as Swenski was unable to find another chink in the armor.
“I thought I had him on his hips, and I underestimated him,” said Swenski. “He hipped up over me. Wow, you’ve got to give him credit, that was nice. He’s a great wrestler in all aspects.”
Robell’s strength came into play in the middle frame as he pushed the pace – and Swenski – before hitting a late takedown to build a 3-0 lead.
“He was collar tying me halfway across the mat,” said Swenski. “He’s strong, so I have to let my technique outweigh his strength. He was pushing me around out there.”
Fellow Eagle Brennan Schisler had a fantastic run to bronze that was re-routed by Notre Dame-Green Pond jackhammer Brandon Chletsos, a Rutgers recruit, who pinned Schisler in the semis.
“First match felt good, then I wrestled the stud. Luckily, I still have my arm after that one,” joked Schisler, who is sporting a nice shiner under one eye. “Just had to wrestle back and take third.”
Schisler found the nitrous button against Susquenita’s Dominic Caldwell, who he has faced three times in the postseason. He flew around the mat piling up takedowns as Caldwell had no answer for his explosive snaps and drags. The 11-4 win was followed by a smart 3-2 decision over Newport’s Danny Capozzoli for third.
“That’s something I really wanted to work on this week because last week I wasn’t really aggressive against Caldwell,” said Schisler. “I wasn’t happy with my performance so I wanted to work on my drags and stuff like that.
“When I’m wrestling like that I do a lot better. When I’m scoring a lot, I’m not nervous.”
Moyer joined Schisler with bronze after claiming three straight consolation wins in dominating fashion. The senior Knight dropped to the consys after getting pinned by Pen Argyl’s Aiden Compton in the quarters. Moyer led that bout 3-2 before Compton hit the jackpot on the edge of the mat.
After smashing his way to the third-place bout, Moyer (20-4) found redemption when he controlled Compton from start to finish in an 8-2 decision.
Returning state qualifiers Brown and Dillon advanced with their respective finishes. Brown (22-3) dropped a pair of bouts on Saturday after losing just once prior to regionals. He lost a 6-0 scramble-fest against David Kreidler of Allentown Central Catholic in the semis, and following a major decision lost 5-0 to Josh Bauman of Green Pond.
“We knew that second match we knew was going to be tough,” said Polashuk. “He didn’t get to his stuff in time. We’re not too concerned there. We have another week to get back at it and anything can happen, so we’re right where we need to be.”
Dillon (21-7) remained a cool customer after a loss to Haines in the quarters. He won by fall before nearly picking off Brandywine Heights star Noah Frack, eventually falling 7-5. Needing a win to reach super regionals, Dillon found his offense once again, snuffing out Saucon Valley’s Cael Markle, 7-5.
“Ayden has been in that consy bracket a lot,” said Polashuk. “He’s used to battling the whole way back. Hopefully that confidence shines through next week and we get a couple of kids to the state level.”
Shelton was hoping to make a return trip to the regional finals but that plan was scrapped in the semifinals where he lost in a marathon to eventual champ Nate Wickersham of Tamaqua. Shelton (21-2) and Wickersham (20-1) matched each other move for move through three periods, with the scored knotted at 2-2. Sudden victory failed to produce a winner, sending the bout to twin 30-second rideouts.
Wickersham’s left-side leg ride foiled Shelton’s attempts to escape through the initial frame. After giving up an escape in the second, Shelton had to force the issue needing a takedown to win.
Wickersham was ready, countering Shelton to his back for a fall in 7:53.
Shelton won in the consy semis to secure a spot in super regionals before dropping a 5-2 decision to slip to fourth.
Littlestown’s Cameron Mingee (113) and Hanover’s Malcolm Gerlach (152) were both 0-2 on Saturday, ending their respective seasons.
The PIAA 2A East Super Regionals will held on Saturday at Martz Hall in Pottsville. The top four finishers in each weight class will advance to the PIAA Championships and secure state medals.
Josh Martin can be reached at jmartin@gettysburgtimes.com. Follow on Twitter at @JoshMartin33
PIAA Class 2A Southeast Regional
Saturday – Central Dauphin East H.S.
Top 5 finishers at each weight advance to PIAA 2A East Super Regional
on March 6 at Martz Hall, Pottsville
Team: 1. Notre Dame-Green Pond 151, 2. Saucon Valley 62, 3. Hamburg 61, 4. Boiling Springs 56, 5. Brandywine Heights 53
Fifth place
106-McGinley (Pequea Valley) p. Erbe (Tamaqu), 4:40; 113-Wagner (Faith Christian) d. Smay (Northern Lehigh), 9-7; 120-Stayton (Faith Christian) d. Grigas (North Schuylkill), 13-11; 126-Beegle (Pequea Valley) d. Ferguson (Lehighton), 7-2; 132-Caldwell (Susquenita) p. Geary (Brandywine), :50; 138-Gilfoil (Bishop McDevitt) d. Hockenberry-Folk (West Perry), 2-1; 145-Ayden Dillon (Littlestown) d. Markle (Saucon Valley), 7-5; 152-Smeland (Palisades) p. Rehfuss (Archbishop Ryan), 2:45; 160-Paytner (Trinity) d. Davis (Newport), 9-2; 172-Mason (Hamburg) md. Neibel (Trinity), 12-0; 189-Huggins (Newport) p. Werner (Bishop McDevitt), 2:39; 215-Kline (Berks Catholic) d. Figard (Susquenita), 3-2; 285-Miller (Pequea Valley) p. Hunter (Jim Thorpe), 3:34
Third place
106-Harris (Conwell-Egan) d. Deysher (Brandywine), 5-2; 113-Robson (Conwell-Egan) d. Barber (Boiling Springs), 4-2 SV; 120-Davidson (Hamburg) d. Kelly (Conwell-Egan), 9-4; 126-Maag (ND-Green Pond) d. Bounds (Boiling Springs, 6-2; 132-Brennan Schisler (Bermudian Springs) d. Capozzoli (Newport), 3-2; 138-Bauman (ND-Green Pond) d. Connor Brown (Littlestown), 5-0; 145-Frack (Brandywine) d. Mann (Conwell-Egan), 7-2; 152-Alexander (Pope John Paul II) d. Lapenna (ND-Green Pond), 4-3; 160-Crum (Boiling Springs) p. Scrivanich (Saucon Valley), 2:18; 172-Getty (Camp Hill) d. Wonders (West Perry), 2-1; 189-Csencsits (Saucon Valley) d. Morrison (West Perry), 6-5; 215-Mahaffey (Saucon Valley) d. Savauri Shelton (Bermudian Springs), 5-2; 285-Jake Moyer (Fairfield) d. Compton (Pen Argyl), 8-2
Championship finals
106-Smith (ND-Green Pond) d. McLendon (Susquenita), 2-1; 113-Reinert (Brandywine) d. Schweitzer (ND-Green Pond), 4-3; 120-Ungar (ND-Green Pond) tf. Howe (Lancaster Catholic) 4:44 (17-1); 126-Doi (Camp Hill) d. Zeigler (West Perry), 4-3; 132-Chletsos (ND-Green Pond) p. Samy (Salisbury Twp.), 1:02; 138-Alderfer (Faith Christian) d. Kreidler (Allentown C.C.), 3-1; 145-Levi Haines (Biglerville) md. Christie (Bishop McDevitt), 11-2; 152-D. Gimbor (Hamburg) d. Duggan (Boiling Springs), 6-4; 160-Garcia (ND-Green Pond) d. B. Gimbor (Hamburg), 7-0; 172-Hauberg (Palisades) d. Jones (Saucon Valley), 2-0; 189-Enders (Halifax) d. Scheib (Tri Valley), 5-2; 215-Wickersham (Tamaqua) d. Muzika (Faith Christian), 9-5; 285-Robell (Bishop McDevitt) d. Hogan Swenski (Bermudian Springs), 3-0
