It had been 82 days since Justin Peck was in victory lane going into Saturday night’s Dirt Classic VIII. Peck’s last win came at Lincoln Speedway during PA Speedweek on June 28.
“It feels like it’s been a long time coming,” said Peck after notching his first All Start Circuit of Champions victory, which netted him $20,000 and added his name to the prestigious list of Dirt Classic winners that includes Stevie Smith, Brian Montieth, Lance Dewease, Tim Shaffer and Kyle Larson.
After time trials and two rounds of heat races, Peck was the high points man earning him the pole for the 40-lap feature. Zeb Wise shared the front row and took the lead at the drop of the green flag.
Wise paced the field early with some fierce battles for position behind him. Peck stayed inside the top three with Wise out front.
“I was just kind of saving my equipment,” Peck added. “I knew about 15 to go was when I really needed to go for it and the restart fell right around there so it just kind of all worked out in our favor tonight.”
When Peck made his charge to the front, it started with a move to the bottom of turns 1 and 2.
“I’ve always been a big Lance Dewease fan, it’s someone I idolize and try and mimic,” he said. “I’ve watched a lot of film of him here at Lincoln Speedway getting around the bottom. I really tried to do what they’re doing.”
The move paid off and Peck earned his fourth All Star feature win of the season and his seventh win overall on the year.
The front row for the start of the 40-lap Dirt Classic VIII was made up of two All Star drivers, Peck and Wise. Row 2 was all PA Posse with Brent Marks and Lance Dewease. Dewease was the only previous Dirt Classic winner in the field.
Wise had the lead coming out of turn 2 on the start after using the high side. The red came out before a lap was completed when Hunter Schuerenberg got upside-down in turns 3 and 4.
The field lined up for a complete restart and once again, despite Peck getting a better start this time, Wise still held the lead coming out of turn 2.
Anthony Macri was all over Dewease for fourth. Dewease moved his line up to the top of the track and pulled away from Macri.
Wise entered lapped traffic on lap 6 and Peck started to close the gap to the leader.
Marks was also using lapped traffic to his advantage and closed in on Peck for second. Marks got by Peck for the spot, but Peck held on to second by a nose at the line on lap 13.
Dewease entered the picture and was challenging Marks for third. The top four of Wise, Peck, Marks and Dewease battled for position in heavy lapped traffic. Peck stumbled on the cushion allowing Marks to get by for second on lap 16.
The yellow flag waved on lap 18 when Brian Brown came to a stop on the front stretch. Dewease came to a stop in turn 3 under caution after the car shut off ending Dewease’s campaign for a second Dirt Classic win. Dewease had been slated to restart fourth.
The top five for the restart were Wise, Marks, Peck, Macri and Spencer Bayston.
Freddie Rahmer restarted sixth, charging to the front of the field from his 11th starting spot. In addition to racing for his first Dirt Classic win, Rahmer was also looking to clinch his second track championship on Saturday night. With a finish ahead of Alan Krimes, Rahmer would secure his second championship in two years.
The caution came out again on lap 21 when Skylar Gee stopped in turn 3.
Wise led Marks, Peck, Macri and Rahmer to the cone for the restart.
Marks went to the bottom and was pressuring Wise for the lead. Marks started to slow on the back stretch and brought out the caution on lap 25 when he came to a stop on the front stretch. Marks was the second driver to have his night end while running inside the top five.
With another shake-up at the front of the field the top five for the restart were Wise, Peck, Macri, Rahmer and Bayston. Macri got under Peck in turn 3 but Peck held on to second. Rahmer dove under Macri in turn 3 but did not make the pass. Macri pulled away but Rahmer reeled him back in and the two battled for third yet again.
Bayston fell off the pace while running fifth and pulled into the infield.
Peck slid Wise for the lead and took the top spot on lap 36. Wise was still there and slid Peck back to reclaim the top spot on lap 37. Lap 38 saw another lead change with Peck getting back by Wise.
Rahmer was third and started closing in on Wise. Rahmer got by Wise on the final lap for second as Wise ran out of fuel before Rahmer.
Peck got to the checkered flag for the Dirt Classic win 1.365 seconds ahead of Rahmer. With his second-place finish Rahmer claimed his second track championship. Wise crossed the line third and Macri finished fourth. Cory Haas, the hard charger, finished fifth after lining up 17th to start the race.
Spencer Bayston set quick-time over the 49-car field with a lap time of 13.301 seconds.
Contingency awards, courtesy of the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing and W & W Racing Tire went to Spencer Bayston (Quick Time-$200), Cory Haas (Hard Charger-$200), Justin Whittall (Non-Qualifier Bonus 1-$200), Jordan Givler (Non-Qualifier Bonus 2-$200), Kyle Moody (Non-Qualifier Bonus 3-$200) and Landon Myers (Non-Qualifier Bonus 4-$200).
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
All Star Circuit of Champions
Dirt Classic Feature (40 laps): 1. 13-Justin Peck ($20,000); 2. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 3. 10-Zeb Wise; 4. 39M-Anthony Macri; 5. 38-Cory Haas; 6. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 7. 87-Alan Krimes; 8. 18-Giovanni Scelzi; 9. 48-Danny Dietrich; 10. 16-Gerard McIntyre; 11. 17B-Bill Balog; 12. 11T-TJ Stutts; 13. 27-Devon Borden; 14. 7BC-Tyler Courtney; 15. 24-Rico Abreu; 16. 8-Aaron Reutzel; 17. 10X-Ryan Smith; 18. 75-Tyler Ross; 19. 11-Spencer Bayston (DNF); 20. 19-Brent Marks (DNF); 21. 07-Skylar Gee (DNF); 22. 69K-Lance Dewease (DNF); 23. 39D-Chase Dietz (DNF); 24. 21-Brian Brown (DNF); 25. 26-Cory Eliason (DNF); 26. 59-Jim Siegel (DNF); 27. 88-Brandon Rahmer (DNF); 28. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg (DNF)
Lap leaders: Wise (1-35 & 37) & Peck (36 & 38-40)
Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 19-Brent Marks; 2. 11-Spencer Bayston; 3. 27-Devon Borden; 4. 10X-Ryan Smith; 5. 17B-Bill Balog; 6. 67-Justin Whittall; 7. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 8. 5-Ian Madsen; 9. 75-Tyler Ross; 10. 11A-Austin Bishop
Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 10-Zeb Wise; 2. 555K-Robbie Kendall; 3. 11T-TJ Stutts; 4. 99m-Kyle Moody; 5. 87-Alan Krimes; 6. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg; 7. 7BC-Tyler Courtney; 8. 33-Riley Emig; 9. 11P-Greg Plank; 10. 19m-Landon Myers (DNF)
Heat 3 (8 laps): 1. 07-Skylar Gee; 2. 13-Justin Peck; 3. 21-Brian Brown; 4. 5C-Dylan Cisney; 5. 38-Cory Haas; 6. 59-Jim Siegel; 7. 44-Dylan Norris; 8. 21C-Matt Campbell; 9. 35-Tyler Esh; 10. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe
Heat 4 (8 laps): 1. 69K-Lance Dewease; 2. 8-Aaron Reutzel; 3. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 4. 48-Danny Dietrich; 5. 16-Gerard McIntyre; 6. 24-Rico Abreu; 7. 5w-Lucas Wolfe; 8. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 9. 90-Jordan Givler; 10. 77K-Steven Kisamore
Heat 5 (8 laps): 1. 39m-Anthony Macri; 2. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 3. 18-Giovanni Scelzi; 4. 26-Cory Eliason; 5. 4-Cap Henry; 6. 39D-Chase Dietz; 7. 1x-Chad Trout; 8. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 9. 9-Dalton Dietrich
Heat 6 (8 laps): 1. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 2. 5-Ian Madsen; 3. 27-Devon Borden; 4. 17B-Bill Balog; 5. 19-Brent Marks; 6. 10X-Ryan Smith; 7. 67-Justin Whittall; 8. 11-Spencer Bayston; 9. 11A-Austin Bishop; 10. 75-Tyler Ross
Heat 7 (8 laps): 1. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney; 3. 87-Alan Krimes; 4. 99m-Kyle Moody; 5. 11T-TJ Stutts; 6. 10-Zeb Wise; 7. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 8. 33-Riley Emig; 9. 11P-Greg Plank; 10. 19m-Landon Myers (DNS)
Heat 8 (8 laps): 1. 38-Cory Haas; 2. 59-Jim Siegel; 3. 13-Justin Peck; 4. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe; 5. 21-Brian Brown; 6. 21C-Matt Campbell; 7. 44-Dylan Norris; 8. 07-Skylar Gee; 9. 35-Tyler Esh (DNF); 10. 5C-Dylan Cisney (DNF)
Heat 9 (8 laps): 1. 5w-Lucas Wolfe; 2. 48-Danny Dietrich; 3. 90-Jordan Givler; 4. 69K-Lance Dewease; 5. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 6. 24-Rico Abreu; 7. 8-Aaron Reutzel; 8. 16-Gerard McIntyre; 9. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 10. 77K-Steve Kisamore
Heat 10 (8 laps): 1. 39D-Chase Dietz; 2. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 3. 4-Cap Henry; 4. 26-Cory Eliason; 5. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 6. 18-Giovanni Scelzi; 7. 39m-Anthony Macri; 8. 1x-Chad Trout; 9. 9-Dalton Dietrich
Consy (15 laps): 1. 8-Aaron Reutzel; 2. 24-Rico Abreu; 3. 39D-Chase Dietz; 4. 59-Jim Siegel; 5. 4-Cap Henry; 6. 5w-Lucas Wolfe; 7. 7BC-Tyler Courtney; 8. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 9. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg; 10. 5-Ian Madsen; 11. 5C-Dylan Cisney; 12. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe; 13. 67-Justin Whittall; 14. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 15. 1x-Chad Trout; 16. 33-Riley Emig; 17. 90-Jordan Givler; 18. 16A-Aaron Bollinger (DNF); 19. 99m-Kyle Moody (DNF); 20. 19m-Landon Myers (DNS)
C-Main (10 laps): 1. 33-Riley Emig; 2. 1x-Chad Trout; 3. 44-Dylan Norris; 4. 11A-Austin Bishop; 5. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 6. 77K-Steven Kisamore; 7. 11P-Greg Plank; 8. 75-Tyler Ross (DNF); 9. 21C-Matt Campbell (DNS); 10. 88-Brandon Rahmer (DNS); 11. 35-Tyler Esh (DNS)
