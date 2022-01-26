New Oxford won for the eighth time in its last 11 games and the Colonials did it with defense, once again. They took down visiting South Western, 40-25, in girls’ basketball action Wednesday night to continue their quest to qualify for the District 3 Class 5A tournament.
The Ox has yielded 40 points or less in all eight wins.
“Our defense has been driving our success this season,” New Oxford head coach Mike Englar said. “That was our top goal coming into the season, to improve defensively. We’re not a high-scoring team, so we have to rely on our defense.”
The win moves the Colonials into 10th place in the power rankings with five games to go. The top 16 qualify for the district playoffs.
“We played a lot of freshmen and sophomores last season and we took our lumps,” Englar said. “But we gained a lot of experience by doing that and our girls believe that they can win games.”
Ox (9-8) star Ella Billman, who entered the contest posting 16.9 ppg, was held well below her season average as the Mustangs game-planned to limit her touches and shots. Billman finished with a season-low six points, the first time she’s been under double digits all season.
But junior Timberley Linebaugh filled the void with 15 points, to go along with four boards and five assists. While senior Hailey Linebaugh cashed in three times from beyond the arc on her way to a season-best 11 points.
“Our offense revolves around Ella and they did a good job of taking her away. But we had other girls step up,” Englar said. “Timberley is capable of scoring more than she does, but she usually looks to pass first. I told her tonight that we needed her to look to shoot more often with the way that they were defending us.”
South Western (8-10) emerged from a rocky offensive first quarter for both sides with a 7-5 advantage, but the hosts’ had a strong second quarter.
Hailey Linebaugh connected from deep on the left wing for a trifecta at the 6:07 mark of the second quarter to put the Colonials in front and that also ignited a 13-4 run that almost ended the half.
A triple by Grace Thomas in the final minute of the half produced the score at the break, 18-14, in favor of New Oxford.
The clamps were applied by the Ox on the defensive end in the third quarter, as the Steeds went without a field goal in the frame, posting just a pair of freebies from Kayla Leppo and they trailed, 26-16, heading for the final stanza.
Maci Shaffer finally broke South Western’s field goal drought at 11 minutes when she scored to start the fourth quarter scoring with 5:43 to play to make it 26-18.
South Western trailed by eight three different times in the fourth quarter, the latest being at 31-23 with 4:20 left following Shaffer’s old-fashioned 3-point play.
But were unable to draw any closer as the Ox threw a blanket over the Mustangs’ offense the rest of the way.
“We played good defense tonight, but you aren’t going to win games when you score 25 points,” South Western head coach Kevin Klunk said. “We didn’t execute well on offense and we didn’t finish well at all.”
South Western shot 10-of-36 (28 percent) from the field for the game.
“We’ve gotta get out in transition and get some easy points,” Klunk said. “The ball sticks too much when we have it in the half court. There’s too much of one player holding or dribbling the ball and the other four just watching her.”
The Ox returns to action with a road game at Delone on Saturday, part of a doubleheader that begins with the boys’ contest at 6 p.m. Next on the docket for South Western is co-YAIAA-1 leader Central York on Friday.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
South Western 7 7 2 9 — 25
New Oxford 5 13 8 14 — 40
South Western (25): Olivia Sell 2 0-2 4, Kayla Leppo 0 2-2 2, Alexis Plesic 1 0-0 2, Maci Shaffer 4 1-1 9, Maddy Lehker 1 0-0 2, Grace Thomas 2 1-2 6. Non-scorers: Ava Roberts, Amanda Olson. Totals: 10 4-7 25.
New Oxford (40): Kelbie Linebaugh 2 0-0 4, Sydney Flesch 2 0-1 4, Hailey Linebaugh 4 0-0 11, Ella Billman 3 0-2 6, Timberley Linebaugh 4 6-8 15. Totals: 15 6-11 40.
3-pointers: SW-Thomas; NO-H. Linebaugh 3, T. Linebaugh. JV: South Western 26, New Oxford 20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.