By now, just about everybody in the Times Area has heard the names Montana DeLawder and Levi Haines.
The pair, both standouts on the wrestling mat, have been making waves at the state, national and international levels for years.
DeLawder, who won nearly 100 matches against the boys as a member of Gettysburg High School’s wrestling team, is a women’s junior national champion in freestyle competition and now competes at King University in Tennessee for one of the premier programs in the nation. Haines, meanwhile, was a 2021 PIAA for Biglerville High School before making the USA Wrestling cadet national team over the summer. He’s since committed to wrestle at Penn State University and opted to forgo his senior season to better prepare for the next level.
On Friday, both showed just why they’re so highly regarded.
First, it was Haines who took the mat in his first career collegiate competition at the Franklin and Marshall Open in Lancaster. Though he’s still technically a high school senior and not a member of the Nittany Lions’ team, NCAA rules allow for him to compete in open tournaments independently.
Competing at 157 pounds, Haines started the day strongly, earning a 6-2 victory over sixth-year college senior Jon Errico of Virginia. He then put in an even more performance in the quarterfinals, earning a 10-1 major decision victory over Brown’s Jack Bokina.
Perhaps Haines’ most impressive performance, however, came in the semifinals against Navy’s Andrew Cerniglia, a former Pennsylvania state champion and a 2021 NCAA Tournament qualifier who entered the tournament ranked No. 18 in the country by InterMat Wrestling.
Haines started the semifinal match strongly, running through a double leg takedown to go up 2-0 just over a minute in. The future Nittany Lion then went to work on top, turning Cernigla for four back points to go up 6-0 and finishing the period with that advantage and nearly two minutes of riding time.
After a Cerniglia escape to start the second period, Haines picked up another takedown to go ahead 8-1 before the Navy wrestler was forced to default out of the match due to injury. He was then set to face Army’s Markus Hartman, a two-time national qualifier, in the finals, but Hartman medically forfeited the match, making Haines the tournament champion in his first opportunity.
Not to be outdone, DeLawder had quite the showing in her own right.
The freshman, who is ranked third in the country at 130 pounds for the top-ranked Tornadoes, was in action at the National Wrestling Coaches Association National Duals. She wrestled once in Thursday’s preliminary rounds, recording a pin to help King reach the quarterfinals.
After teammate Phoenix Dubose got the start in the Tornadoes’ quarterfinal win over Augsburg, DeLawrder then picked up another victory by fall to move her team into the finals against No. 2 McKendree University.
In the finals, she was matched up against reigning national champion Cameron Guerin, who also took fourth in the 2021 Olympic Trials at 57 kilograms (125.7 pounds). DeLawder didn’t back down, however, scoring the first points of the bout and racing out to a 6-0 lead before holding on for the 9-6 upset victory. The win was integral to her team, which went on to win the dual 25-19 and claim its fifth NWCA National Duals championship in program history.
College wrestling news and notes
Elsewhere in the college wrestling landscape, Haines’ future team received a trio of big boosts. Penn State not only received a commitment from high school junior Josh Barr of Michigan, who wrestled Haines for the No. 1 spot in the country in the fall, but also grabbed a pair of transfers.
The first transfer was that of former Central Michigan All-American Drew Hildebrandt. Hildebrandt, who took fourth in the nation at 125 pounds a year ago, had been taking online classes through the university in the fall semester and had been widely rumored to join the team in January. Just over a week later, the Nittany Lions received more good news as last year’s 157-pound starter, Brady Berge, who reached the quarterfinals of last year’s national tournament, announced he would be returning to the team after initially medically retiring following last season.
Berge had previously dealt with post-concussion syndrome following an injury suffered at the 2019 U23 World Championships and ended last year with a knee injury suffered at the NCAA Tournament. He had been serving as a volunteer assistant coach at South Dakota State University and announced his intention to return to that role following the current season.
The University of Michigan also received a lineup boost recently as they announced the incoming transfer of 2019 NCAA champion at 133 pounds, Nick Suriano. Suriano, who will compete at 125 for the Wolverines, had been competing solely in freestyle since the 2018-19 season and lands at Michigan after previous stops at Penn State and Rutgers as well as a period spent training at Arizona State.
The news was not as pleasant for defending national champion, Iowa. The Hawkeyes returned their entire lineup from a year ago but had been dealing with injury troubles and were struck with a big blow recently when three-time 125-pound national champion Spencer Lee announced he would miss this season due to lingering issues following a torn ACL. Lee is the only Iowa wrestler to be out for the season at this point, but speculation around the health of returning national finalist at 174 pounds, Michael Kemerer, has been at the center of attention for most of the season. Kemerer has yet to make his season debut.
January marks the beginning for the conference season for Big Ten wrestling. Penn State shut out Maryland 46-0 on Friday night and welcomes Indiana on Sunday.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.