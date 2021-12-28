There is an old adage often credited to legendary football coach Knute Rockne that said, “The best defense is a good offense.”
Tuesday, the New Oxford boys flipped that phrase around
A stifling defensive effort by the Colonials helped jump-start their offense, keying New Oxford’s 55-32 victory over Bermudian Springs in the nightcap of the 2021 Colonial Holiday Tournament’s opening round.
The Colonials will face York Catholic, a 69-38 winner over Dover, in tonight’s championship game.
New Oxford (3-3) struck quickly to start the contest. Aden Strausbaugh scored twice and a Nick Calvo-Perez layup off a steal and dish from Brennan Holmes prompted a Bermudian timeout just a minute into the game. An immediate Holmes triple extended the lead to 9-0 and it appeared the rout was on.
But Bermudian (2-4) regrouped. Connor Mummert’s jumper broke the ice, and 3-pointers from Ethan Young and Ethan Beachy helped the Eagles claw back to within three by the end of the quarter.
A jumper from Beachy off an inbounds lob from Tyson Carpenter got the Eagles to within a point, 16-15, at the 5:55 mark of the second period.
From there, however, it was like a switch went on for the Colonials, who put on the defensive clamps and outscored Bermudian 39-17 the rest of the way.
“We jumped up early and then we sort of relaxed and they fought back,” said New Oxford coach Nate Myers. “But in the second, third and fourth quarters I thought our defense was much better than it was in the first quarter.”
The shooting stats reflect that certainly was the case. From Beachy’s bucket on, the Eagles connected on just 1-of-15 shots the rest of the half, with Austin Reinert’s drive the lone bucket.
Bermudian didn’t fare much better after the break, shooting just 4-for-20 from the field in the second half.
Spearheading the defensive effort for the Colonials was Calvo-Perez, who was assigned to Beachy to start the game. Bermudian’s senior playmaker still ended up with 11 points to lead the Eagles, but nothing came easy. An on the rare instance that Beachy had some space, a number of other defenders collapsed around him quickly.
“Ethan Beachy, we said going in, he’s a really good player,” Myers said. “We just wanted to be disruptive and make him work as hard could to score. Nick Calvo-Perez, Aden Strausbaugh, they both did a really good job on him. It was more of a team effort. But overall it was our team defense that got us moving in the right direction.”
Meanwhile, the New Oxford offense also began clicking. Jett Moore came off the bench and canned a pair of buckets in the lane, and Joey Fuhrman drained a triple to complete a 13-2 run to close out the first half.
Holmes caught fire to open the third period, hitting a pair of jump shots and a runner along the baseline. Later in the quarter Holmes caught an alley-oop pass from Brittyn Eakins for a lay-in that put New Oxford up 42-21.
Dave Moore gave Calvo-Perez a breather during the quarter and did a great job of keeping the pressure on Beachy.
Holmes led the Colonials with 13 points and Strausbaugh had 10. Calvo-Perez added a pair of threes and eight points, and Eakins played a fine all-around game as well, contributing seven points along with a game-high nine rebounds and several assists.
In the opener, Luke Forjan scored 23 points to lead the undefeated Fighting Irish past Dover. Jakob Smyser had 18 points to pace the Eagles in defeat.
Bermudian and Dover will square off in tonight’s consolation game, with tip-off at 6 p.m.
Bermudian Springs 11 7 8 6 – 32
New Oxford 14 15 15 11 – 55
Bermudian Springs (32): Ethan Beachy 4 1-2 11, Dylan Hubbard 2 0-0 4, Connor Mummert 1 3-4 5, Tyson Carpenter 1 3-8-5, Ethan Young 1 0-0 3, Austin Reinert 1 0-0 2, Seth Davis 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Nick Erdman, Montana Speelman, Jack Gautsch, Colby Watkins. Totals: 11 7-14 32.
New Oxford (55): Nick Calvo-Perez 3 0-0 8, Brittyn Eakins 3 1-2 7, Aden Strausbaugh 5 0-1 10, Brennan Holmes 6 0-2 13, Hunter Crabbs 3 0-0 6, Idriz Ahmetovic 1 2-2 4, Jett Moore 2 0-0 4, Joey Fuhrman 1 0-0 3. Non-scorers: Graham Rex, Adam Pascoe, Dave Moore, Holden Crabbs. Totals: 24 3-7 55.
3-pointers: BS-Beachy 2, Young; NO-Calvo-Perez 2, Holmes, Fuhrman.
