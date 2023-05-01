BASEBALL
Gettysburg 4, Red Land 3
Hunter Gillin’s sacrifice fly plated the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning for the Warriors on Monday. Gettysburg (8-7) snapped a five-game losing streak by rallying for a pair of runs to top the Patriots, 4-3.
Wyatt Sokol led off with a walk and Carson Kuhns followed with a single, the lone hit of the rally. After a strikeout, both runners moved up on a wild pitch. Red Land (5-8) issued an intentional walk to Wes Coolbaugh that loaded the bases. Braden Manning was then hit by a pitch to force in the tying run.
Gillin followed by sending a ball to the outfield, deep enough to allow Kuhns to hustle home with the winning run.
Manning went 2-for-3 for the Warriors, joining Gillin and Zach Williams with RBI.
On the mound, John Darnell gave up only two hits over three frames before Williams came on to log the next two innings. Gillin started the sixth but was replaced by AJ Bullock, who struck out three and did not allow a hit over 1.1 innings of relief.
Red Land 001 020 0 – 3 6 1
Gettysburg 000 200 2 – 4 5 1
Warren, Weidenhammer (6). John Darnell, Zach Williams (4), Hunter Gillin (6), AJ Bullock (6). WP: Bullock. LP: Weidenhammer. SO-BB: Warren 6-3, Weidenhammer 1-3, Darnell 4-3, Williams 3-2, Gillin 0-3, Bullock 3-1. 2B: RL-Kaunas
Delone Catholic 3, Biglerville 0
Aidan Wittmer spun a complete-game shutout on Tuesday, giving the Squires a boost as their offense sputtered at Biglerville.
Wittmer fanned three and did not walk a batter, throwing strikes on 57 of 76 total pitches in a tidy effort.
Offensively, the Squires (9-6) managed just three hits, one a two-run single by Chris Cole in the seventh to provide some insurance. Brady Dettinburn and Trent Giraffa both doubled in the win as well.
Nolan Miller worked six solid innings of relief for the Canners (5-9), posting five straight shutout innings before giving up a pair in the seventh. Miller struck out five and walked four.
Kolton Trimmer went 2-for-3 with a double and Gavin Taylor singled twice.
Delone Catholic 100 000 2 – 3 3 2
Biglerville 000 000 0 – 0 7 2
Aidan Wittmer. Austin Black, Nolan Miller (1), Kolton Trimmer (7). WP: Wittmer. LP: Black. SO-BB: Wittmer 3-0, Black 0-3, Miller 5-4, Trimmer 2-1. 2B: DC-Brady Dettinburn, Trent Giraffa
Littlestown 3, Eastern York 2
The Bolts improved to 7-7 on Tuesday behind a strong outing from Jacob Dennis and a few clutch base hits. Dennis allowed two hits and one earned run over six innings, posting five strikeouts along the way.
At the dish, Ryan Jones went 3-for-4 with an RBI and Brandon Morgret singled home a run for Littlestown, which moved to within one spot of the District 3 Class 4A playoff field.
Littlestown 001 011 0 – 3 5 2
Eastern York 000 010 1 – 2 4 6
Jacob Dennis, Colby Hahn (7). Bausman, Snyder (6). WP: Dennis. LP: Bausman. SO-BB: Dennis 5-4, Hahn 1-0, Bausman 7-3, Snyder 0-0. 2B: EY-Bramble
Susquehannock 12, New Oxford 1
Joe Smith struck out a dozen Colonials in Susky’s five-inning home win on Tuesday. Half of the Warriors (10-3) 10 hits went for extra bases.
Brennan Holmes laced a pair of doubles for the Ox (8-9), and Kolton Haifley also hit a double.
New Oxford 010 00 – 1 3 2
Susquehannock 315 3x – 12 10 0
Cade Baker, Zach Shafer (3). Joe Smith. WP: Smith. LP: Baker. SO-BB: Baker 4-6, Shafer 0-0, Smith 12-0. 2B: NO-Brennan Holmes 2, Kolton Haifley; S-Geiple, Copenhaver, Preston. HR: S-Geiple, Preston
Dallastown 10, South Western 9
The Wildcats (15-1) used a six-run outburst in the home half of the sixth to deny the upset-minded Mustangs on Monday. South Western (5-8) scratched out a pair of runs in the seventh but was unable to draw even with the hosts.
Cade Baumgardner singled three times to pace a nine-hit SW attack, with Landen Eyster and Colby Bealing added two base knocks apiece. Levi Loughry picked up a pair of RBI as well.
South Western 203 020 2 – 9 9 2
Dallastown 301 006 x – 10 9 3
Amanjeet Turka, Brandon Rummel (6), Ayden McMillion (6). Stone, Sowers (4). WP: Sowers. LP: Rummel. SO-BB: Turka 2-3, Rummel 0-3, McMillion 1-0, Stone 5-4, Sowers 2-3. 2B: SW-Landen Eyster, Dominic Praydis; D-Powell, Flinchbaugh, Ohm. HR: D-Barto
SOFTBALL
Biglerville 12, Delone Catholic 5
The Canners unloaded for 10 runs over the first three innings of Monday’s game to complete a season sweep of the Squirettes. Biglerville (7-8) coupled five extra-bases hits and 11 walks into a 12-run outing.
Hannah Naylor doubled and tripled, scoring a pair of runs in the win. Rylie Brewer went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI and three runs scored, and Sydney McCleaf also doubled while driving in three. Kierney Weigle was 2-for-5 with a two-bagger from the leadoff spot.
McCleaf also went the distance in the pitching circle, fanning nine while allowing three earned runs.
For Delone (10-5), Olivia Kale had a 2-for-4 day with a double, two RBI and two runs scored. Carolina Arigo also doubled and Amy Anderson singled twice.
Delone Catholic 023 000 0 – 5 8 1
Biglerville 613 200 x – 12 7 1
Amy Anderson, Jill Sherdel (5). Sydney McCleaf. WP: McCleaf. LP: Anderson. SO-BB: Anderson 4-8, Sherdel 1-3, McCleaf 9-5. 2B: DC-Carolina Arigo, Olivia Kale; B-Hannah Naylor, Kierney Weigle, Rylie Brewer, McCleaf. 3B: B-Naylor
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Dallastown 15, New Oxford 13
The Wildcats nipped the Colonials in a high-scoring tilt on Tuesday, netting the game’s final three goals to snare a win.
New Oxford (7-5) received four goals from Ally Mathis and a hat trick by Madi Henry to highlight the offense. Madison Cohee, Sydney Winpigler and Cameryn Cohee tacked on two goals each, and Winpigler had a trio of assists.
Ox keeper Daelyn Hardnack faced 37 shots, recording 20 saves in net.
