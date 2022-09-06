Biglerville senior Brylee Rodgers is an extremely humble and gracious young woman, who also happens to be extremely talented on the soccer pitch.
Rodgers had all of her talents on full display as she posted a two-goal, two-assist match to lead the Canners to a 7-1 thumping of Littlestown in the YAIAA-3 girls’ soccer opener for both sides Tuesday night at Thunderbolt Stadium.
The pair of tallies pushed Rodgers to 51 for her illustrious career, making her the third player in program history to reach the 50-goal plateau.
“It means a lot to get to the milestone, but it definitely means more that we were able to win the match tonight,” Rodgers said. “This was a match that we needed to win, because it was a division match. We started connecting our passes better tonight and hopefully we can keep that going.”
Rodgers had been kept under wraps during the team’s first two contests of the season, going without a goal or assist, but now sits at six points for the year. The school records of 66 goals and 167 points, both held by 2019 grad Carly Stoner, are within reach as Rodgers has 51 goals and 130 points.
“When Brylee is on, the other girls raise their level of play,” Biglerville head coach Brooke Gates said. “They definitely follow her lead.”
Biglerville (1-2, 1-0) found the net just over six minutes into the match when Rodgers dropped off a pass to Abi Ponce in the center of the pitch and Ponce sent it home. The goal was set up by Rodgers drawing the Littlestown defense toward her as she reached the endline and then passed to a wide open Ponce for the easy finish.
Littlestown (1-1, 0-1) went on the hunt and found the equalizer at the 26:25 mark when Hannah McCauslin scored off of a Aubrey Feser helper. Feser played the ball from center to left and McCauslin went near post with her rip.
Things stayed level for a very short time as Kiera Shaffer pushed Biglerville’s nose in front with an unassisted tally at the 24:58 mark, then Rodgers got her milestone marker with 21:43 to play until intermission.
Rodgers took possession in the center of the pitch in the attacking third, took a handful of touches and went diagonally to the right slightly before firing inside the right post.
“The message before the match was to try to get a goal early and get some momentum,” Gates, the team’s rookie head coach said after her first win as the leader of the Black & Gold. “They were able to tie it, but once we took the lead back, we never looked back.”
The second half was all Canners as the visitors found the net a quartet of times with Rodgers assisting on Diana Trejo-Hernandez’s goal at the 36:38 mark of the second half beginning the onslaught.
Rodgers’ penalty kick bumped the lead to 5-1, then Mari Alvarez’s marker off an assist from Emily Woolson with 26:09 to go made it 6-1.
Woolson, who played in the midfield after halftime, had begun the match in net. The senior scored Biglerville’s last goal of the match on a penalty kick with 12:35 remaining.
Biglerville was coming off a pair of losses to New Oxford and Millersburg to begin the campaign, by a combined 9-3 count.
“Getting a win is not only huge mentally for us, but it’s just big to get one in the standings,” Gates said. “Hopefully we can continue to build on it.”
Littlestown returns to action when it hosts Fairfield (2-0, 1-0) on Thursday at 7 p.m. While the Canners are off until Saturday when they travel to Pequea Valley for 10 a.m. start.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Goals: B-Brylee Rodgers 2, Abi Ponce, Kiera Shaffer, Diana Trejo-Hernandez, Mari Alvarez, Emily Woolson; L-Hannah McCauslin. Assists: B-Rodgers 2, Woolson; L-Aubrey Feser. Shots on Goal: B-13; L-5. Corners: B-7; L-7. Saves: B-Woolson (1), Eva Hollabaugh (3); L-Abby Moroz (6). JV: Biglerville 1, Littlestown 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.