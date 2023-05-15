LAMBERT
Buy Now

Delone Catholic’s Cole Lambert delivers a pitch during a regular-season game against Fairfield. On Monday, Lambert fired a shutout to help Delone blank red-hot Bermudian Springs, 3-0, in the semifinals of the YAIAA Baseball Tournament. The Squires later dropped a 6-3 decision to Susquehannock in Monday’s title game. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

New year, same result.

For the second consecutive year, Delone Catholic and Susquehannock faced off in the YAIAA Baseball Tournament title game, and the Warriors came away as back-to-back champions after downing the Squires, 6-3, on Monday night at Horn Field in Red Lion.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.