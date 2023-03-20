NCAA Championships Wrestling

North Carolina’s Austin O’Connor takes down Penn State’s Levi Haines during the 157-pound championship bout of the NCAA Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

The kid from Arendtsville took silver back to State College.

Penn State University true freshman Levi Haines capped a remarkable season with a runner-up finish at 157 pounds in the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships on Saturday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Haines dropped a 6-2 decision to top-seeded Austin O’Connor of North Carolina in the finals. His efforts helped Penn State claim it’s 11th team title, and 10th under the direction of head coach Cael Sanderson since the 2009-10 season.

