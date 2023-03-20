The kid from Arendtsville took silver back to State College.
Penn State University true freshman Levi Haines capped a remarkable season with a runner-up finish at 157 pounds in the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships on Saturday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Haines dropped a 6-2 decision to top-seeded Austin O’Connor of North Carolina in the finals. His efforts helped Penn State claim it’s 11th team title, and 10th under the direction of head coach Cael Sanderson since the 2009-10 season.
The Nittany Lions (137.5 points) easily outpaced Big Ten rival Iowa (82.5 points) in the team race, with Cornell (76.5) and Ohio State (70.5) finishing third and fourth, respectively.
Haines reached the finals at 157 thanks to a pair of thrilling victories on Friday. In the afternoon’s quarterfinals, he fought off his back and erased a 6-0 first-period deficit to pin Bryce Andonian of Virginia Tech, a returning All-American. Haines used an escape and two takedowns to pull within 7-6 after two periods.
In the third, he cut Andonian loose before notching another takedown to level the bout at 8-8. With riding time in his favor, Haines opted to stay on top and eventually worked Andonian to his back for the dramatic pin in 6:11.
Later that day Haines dealt Nebraska’s third-seeded Peyton Robb a 5-3 defeat in the semifinals. Takedowns in the second and third periods sent the Biglerville H.S. grad past Robb for the second time this season and into Saturday’s finals.
In O’Connor (23-0), Haines was facing a sixth-year wrestler who became a five-time All-American. O’Connor was the 149-pound national champion two years ago and placed eighth last season at 157.
A scoreless first period saw O’Connor working heavy hands with a series of head snaps. Haines chose down for the second and was unable to break free as O’Connor piled up two minutes of riding time.
O’Connor was awarded two nearfall points midway through the period when he countered a roll by Haines, but PSU successfully challenged the call and it was overturned.
O’Connor escaped in the opening seconds of the third for the first points of the bout. He scored a takedown on a counter at 1:25 to go up 3-0, with a riding point also in hand. Haines escaped but O’Connor again scored on a counter to secure the victory.
Nationals closed the book on an incredible campaign for Haines, who posted a 25-2 record. He was unbeaten in dual meets, won a Big Ten Tournament championship and became just the third PSU true freshman since 2018 to earn All-American honors.
Including Haines, five Nittany Lions reached the national finals on Saturday. Carter Starocci (174) won his third title by pinning Nebraska’s Mikey Labriola, a former Bethlehem Catholic star. Starocci, who starred at Erie Cathedral Prep, went 24-0 this season to bump his career record to 61-2.
Aaron Brooks joined Starocci with three national titles by dealing Parker Keckeisen of Northern Iowa a 7-2 setback at 197. Brooks, who is 67-3 in three seasons, is PSU’s sixth three-time champ.
Senior Roman Bravo-Young fell short in his bid to bag a third national crown when Cornell’s Vito Arujau used exceptional quickness to post a 10-4 win. Arujau (25-1) hit a pair of takedowns in the first period and reversed Bravo-Young (20-1) to his back in the second to take control.
Bravo-Young won 100 bouts and earned All-American honors five times during his PSU career.
Greg Kerkvliet (19-3) suffered his third loss of the season to Michigan’s unbeaten Mason Parris in the finals at 285, falling 5-1. Kerkvliet closed his junior season at 51-10 overall and as a three-time All-American.
In addition to the five finalists, Penn State’s Beau Bartlett (3rd at 141), Shayne Van Ness (3rd at 149) and Max Dean (7th at 197) also recorded podium finishes.
YIANNI MAKES HISTORY: Cornell senior Yianni Diakomihalis reached rarefied air by winning a fourth NCAA title on Saturday. Diakomihalis edged Ohio State’s Sammy Sasso, a Nazareth H.S. graduate, 4-2 in the finals at 149.
Diakomihalis joins Pat Smith (Oklahoma State), Cael Sanderson (Iowa State), Kyle Dake (Cornell) and Logan Stieber (Ohio State) as the only four-time national champions.
Iowa senior Spencer Lee was shooting for a fourth title as well, but was pinned by Purdue’s Matt Ramos in the 125-pound semifinals on Friday night.
PERFECT PANTHER: Nino Bonaccorsi gave Pittsburgh a national champ when he topped South Dakota State’s Tanner Sloan, 5-3, in the finals at 197. Bonaccorsi became Pitt’s first champion since current Panther head coach Keith Gavin won a title in 2008.
Like Gavin (33-0), Bonaccorsi (21-0) finished the season unbeaten. The last Panther to achieve that feat prior to Gavin was longtime Lehigh head coach Pat Santoro, who was the 142-pound title for Pitt in 1988 with a 48-0 mark.
Interestingly, Bonaccorsi never won a state title in PA. His career at Bethel Park included a 147-21 record and runner-up finishes in the PIAA Championships in 2016 and 2017. As a junior, Bonaccorsi lost to Labriola in the 170-pound finals, 6-4.
WRESTLING CLASSIC LINEUPS SET: The annual Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic (formerly the Dapper Dan) is set for Saturday at Peters Twp. High School. The Classic features a match of senior WPIAL all-stars vs. a group of senior standouts from Ohio, followed by the PA vs. USA match at 6 p.m.
Wrestlers in the Pennsylvania lineup have won a combined 18 state titles and post a collective record of 1,465-173. Notable selections include three-time state champs Vinny Kilkeary (127) of Greater Latrobe and Jaden Pepe (133) of Wyoming Area. A large group of two-time PIAA kingpins includes Mac Church (145) of Waynesburg Central, Ty Watters (152) of West Allegheny, Dylan Evans (160) of Chartiers Valley, Rocco Welsh (172) of Waynesburg and Sonny Sasso (215) of Nazareth.
Kilkeary (131-12 career) and Welsh (159-17) are bound for Ohio State while Virginia Tech nabbed Church (151-13) and Sasso (97-10). A pair of all-stars are bound for Happy Valley, as Williamsport’s Cal Nasdeo (119-21), who won state gold at 121 last weekend, and Tyler Kasak (139) of Bethlehem Catholic will wrestle for Penn State. Kasak was a state champ as a sophomore and placed third last year before opting to not compete scholastically during his senior season.
The United States team boasts a jaw-dropping record of 1,570-49, with 37 state titles in hand. There are five four-time state champs slated to suit up for Team USA, including Braeden Davis (127, 155-6 record, Michigan), Cael Hughes (133, 140-0, Oklahoma), Dylan Gilcher (152, 140-4, Michigan), Joshua Barr (172, 132-1, Michigan) and Destiny Rodriguez (170, 84-0, Oregon), who faces PA’s Abbie Miles of Laurel in the girls’ bout.
Davis and Barr are Penn State recruits.
