If they’re going to give you three swings, you might as well take them.
Travis Byers conveyed that approach to his Biglerville Black Sox before they came to bat in the bottom of the sixth inning on Thursday, clinging to a 1-0 lead over New Oxford.
Message delivered. . . and message received.
The Sox strung together six base hits – one more than they had in the previous five frames combined – and scored five times to cement a 6-0 win over the Twins in South Penn League action at Oakside Community Park. Of the impromptu huddle in front of the home bench, Byers said he simply wanted his hitters to get their licks.
“We have to get three swings; I’m not asking anybody to walk,” he said. “We have a tendency to take good (pitches) and swing at bad ones, or not be aggressive at all. It’s a combination. It’s almost like they’re waiting and not taking it to the pitcher. They’re letting him control the situation.”
Inconsistent offense plagued the Black Sox (10-6) during a stretch which saw them drop five of seven contests prior to winning two straight, including the W over the Twins (5-8).
Thursday began promisingly enough as the legs of Chase Long produced a lone run in the bottom of the first inning. Long beat out an infield single, promptly stole second base and then third, and eventually dashed home to score on a wild pitch.
After that, Ox ace Derek Huff shut things down.
Huff, who was coming off a no-hitter against Frederick a week ago, kept the hosts off the board over the next three frames, striking out five against one walk. He worked around singles by Noah Ayers and Eli Weigle in the second with a pair of punchouts and a popup.
The lanky righty, who worked out of the stretch, sat Bville down 1-2-3 in the third and fourth innings before exiting after 64 pitches.
“He controlled the at-bats, and you can’t let him do that,” said Byers. “We don’t barrel enough balls up, and you have to do that even against good pitching. We were a little off tonight and that’s a credit to their pitching.”
While Huff was dialed in, teen counterpart Branson Diller didn’t miss a beat on the other side of the diamond. The young fireballer gave up a pair of hits in the first inning, coming off the bats of Hunter Gillin and Jason Miller, before getting a strikeout looking to end the threat. He struck out four over the next two innings, allowing only one baserunner.
The Twins made some noise in the fourth when Andrew Warthen drove a single to right and AJ Bullock followed suit with a base hit to put runners on first and second with one away. Diller got a groundout then another strikeout to shut down the uprising.
“He gets in a little trouble sometimes because he throws too many strikes, but I’d rather have that problem,” said Byers of Diller, who has yet to turn 16. “He needs an out pitch, something other than his fastball. But he did great tonight.”
Bullock came on for Huff to start the fifth and found himself in a spot of bother. Tucker Byers drew a one-out walk and Long singled before Bullock sat down Dylan Johnson on strikes. A walk to Logan Brewer packed the sacks but again Bullock got off the hook when he froze slugger Connor Orner on a called third strike.
The Sox didn’t miss their chance in the following frame when they sent 10 batters to the plate to put the game away. Veteran catcher Pat Armor drilled a single to center and Ayers beat out an infield single. After a strikeout, Weigle went the opposite way with an RBI single to left. Fellow lefty Tucker Byers then roped a double to right-center to make it 3-0.
Bullock got Long on strikes for the second out, but Johnson sliced a liner into center that a sliding Gillin was unable to come up with despite a terrific effort, pushing two more runs across the dish. Brewer then singled and Orner’s grounder was misplayed, allowing the fifth run of the inning to score.
Bullock, a righty, faced five lefties in the inning, with four recording base hits.
Diller worked a 1-2-3 seventh – his third straight inning in that fashion – to close out a four-hit shutout. He fanned seven and did not walk a batter.
“It doesn’t surprise me,” said Byers. “He’s been doing it since I had him in Little League. Great kid, comes to play baseball, does what’s asked. He controlled them like their pitchers controlled us.”
New Oxford 000 000 0 – 0 4 1
Biglerville 100 005 x – 6 11 1
Derek Huff, AJ Bullock (5). Branson Diller. WP: Diller. LP: Huff. SO-BB: 5-1, Bullock 4-2, Diller 7-0. 2B: B-Tucker Byers
