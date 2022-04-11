During his previous trip to the plate, Gettysburg’s Bryce Rudisill was walked intentionally with a base open.
But when he came up with the sacks packed in a tie game in the fourth inning, York Suburban chose to pitch to him and the junior slugger came through with the go-ahead hit that propelled the Warriors to a 5-2 victory in YAIAA-2 baseball action Monday afternoon at Gettysburg.
Rudisill, a University of Pittsburgh commit, bounced a 1-1 offering into left field with a cue shot through the vacated hole where Trojan shortstop Riley Weaver would’ve been if he hadn’t been shifted over close to second base.
Pinch runner John Darnell came home on the hit and a bobble in left field also allowed Carson Kuhns to score to give the Warriors a 4-2 lead.
“We had the bases loaded there and I wanted to get at least one run in,” Rudisill said. “I didn’t want to try to do too much and just hit it where it was pitched.”
Gettysburg head coach Ryan Brady added, “Bryce has been walked intentionally a few times this season, so it was good that he got up with the bases loaded so they had to pitch to him. I didn’t think he’d get the Barry Bonds treatment there.”
Brady was referring to Bonds being walked intentionally with the bases loaded by then Arizona Diamondbacks manager Buck Showalter in a game in 1998.
A sac fly by Cody Furman plated Chris Boone to cap the fourth inning rally for the Warriors.
Now armed with a three-run lead, Warrior junior Braden Manning went back to the mound and hung two more zeroes before giving way to Rudisill in the seventh. Rudisill shut the door for the save.
Manning worked six innings and allowed a pair of unearned runs on three hits while fanning five and issuing three free passes.
He threw strikes on 48 of his 74 pitches.
“Braden was really good today and his fastball command got better as the game went on,” Brady said. “He’s still working his way back from an arm injury, so we’ll continue to be careful with him. He’ll be able to go higher with his pitch counts later in the season.”
Suburban (0-6, 0-6) banked a pair of tallies in the top of the first as things started off a little shaky for the hosts.
A catcher’s interference started the game, then an infield single and a sac bunt put runners on second and third with one down for the visitors.
Nick Andricos came home on a wild pitch, then after a walk, courtesy runner Kyam Stockman got himself caught in a rundown. Cam Mummert was able to scamper home from third with another run for Suburban.
“We’ve had some issues with slow starts and that’s something we have to correct. Braden did a good job of limiting the damage and we got back quick,” Brady said. “They don’t have a win, but they’ve played a very tough schedule. So their record is deceiving.”
Gettysburg (3-2, 3-2) halved its deficit in its half of the first when Furman reached on an error to score Rudisill after Rudisill had rocketed a one-out single to right and then stole second.
In the third, the Warriors evened things on Furman’s single to score Kuhns
Rudisill and Kuhns paced Gettysburg’s six-hit offense with two knocks apiece and the Warriors have now won three straight since dropping their first two of the campaign.
“Braden pitched his butt off today. We played good defense and it was a good team win for us,” Rudisill said. “We’re playing well as a team. We’ve got things rolling and hopefully we can keep it going.”
The Warriors return to action with a road tilt at West York (5-2, 3-1) on Wednesday at 4:15.
York Suburban 200 000 0 — 2 3 4
Gettysburg 101 300 x — 5 6 1
Gavin Landis, Brayden Gentzyel (4) and Collin Boldt; Braden Manning, Bryce Rudisill (7) and Cody Furman. SO-BB: Landis 1-5, Gentzyel 2-1; Manning 5-3, Rudisill 2-1. W-Manning. L-Landis.
