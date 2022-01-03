Ella Billman poured in 15 points and New Oxford locked it down defensively to pull off 36-35 victory over previously undefeated Greencastle-Antrim.
Timberley Linebaugh chipped in with 12 points as well for the hosts, who led wire-to-wire.
“It pretty much started in our Christmas tournament against Northern Lebanon,” New Oxford coach Mike Englar said of his team’s strong play. “And tonight we put together four quarters rather than two quarters and it paid off with a win.”
Billman has been the centerpiece of the Colonials (3-5) all season and is one of the area’s top scorers.
“She works her butt off,” Englar said of his star player. “If you saw tonight’s game, she’s double and triple teamed and she works her butt off to get to 10-15 points and the girls see that. We’ve been telling them that if they get the opportunity to shoot, then shoot, because Ella will be there to get the tip or the rebound and they’ve started doing that in recent games.”
New Oxford is hoping to retain its momentum on Tuesday against Susquehannock when it looks for a third straight win.
New Oxford 36,
Greencastle-Antrim 35
Greencastle-Antrim 6 6 13 10 — 35
New Oxford 7 9 10 10 — 36
Greencastle-Antrim (35): Noblit 3 2-2 9, Libby 2 0-0 4, Henson 1 0-0 2, Swindell 4 0-0 11, Pool 3 1-4 9. Totals: 13 3-6 35.
New Oxford (36): Kelbie Linebaugh 1 0-0 2, Sydney Flesch 1 2-6 5, Ella Billman 7 1-6 15, Timberley Linebaugh 5 0-3 12, Kylie Wampler 0 2-3 2. Totals: 14 5-18 36.
3-pointers: GA-6 (Swindell 3, Pool 2, Noblit); NO-3 (T. Linebaugh 2, Flesch).
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
James Buchanan 61,
Biglerville 49
Brylee Rodgers continued her strong start to the year, putting home 22 points, but it wasn’t enough as the the Canners fell to the visiting Rockets in non-conference action.
Emily Woolson had a strong night in her own right, turning in 16 points for the hosts. A 15-5 third quarter allowed the visitors to pull away for the victory.
James Buchanan 11 20 15 15 — 61
Biglerville 13 15 5 15 — 49
James Buchanan (61): Alfree 2 0-0 4, Egli 1 0-0 2, Hoffeditz 1 0-0 2, S. Stoner 2 2-2 6, Sollenberger 4 5-5 13, Mummert 0 1-2 1, Hartman 6 3-3 15, M. Stoner 8 0-0 18.
Biglerville (49): Brylee Rodgers 6 9-11 22, Emily Woolson 7 2-3 16, Kaydence Dunlap 0 2-2 2. Joscelyn Anglin 1 1-2 3, Claire Roberts 2 0-0 5, Kierney Weigle 0 1-2 1. Non-scorers: Peterson, Smith, Brewer, Alvarez. Totals: 16 15-20 49.
3-pointers: JB-2 (M. Stoner); B-2 (Rogers, Roberts).
Waynesboro 46, Fairfield 43
Breanna Valentine dominated on the offensive end, tallying 19 points, and Maddie Neiderer found her shot, turning in 10 points of her own, but the Knights fell to the visiting Indians.
Brooke Davis led all scorers for Waynesboro with 18 points.
Waynesboro 16 10 10 10 — 46
Fairfield 20 7 9 7 — 43
Waynesboro (46): Davis 5 8-13 18, Fisher 2 0-1 5, French 0 1-2 1, Whittle 2 0-0 4, Pryor 5 2-5 13, Lowry 1 3-5 5. Totals: 15 14-26 46.
Fairfield (43): Madison Cromwell 2 0-0 5, Breana Valentine 6 5-8 19, Braidan Wastler 0 3-4 3, Maddie Neiderer 3 3-4 10, Kira Weikert 2 0-1 6. Non-scorers: Dennison, Bollinger, Battern, Fulgham. Totals: 13 11-17 43.
3-pointers: W-2 (Fisher, Pryor); F-6 (Valentine 2, Weikert 2, Neiderer, Cromwell.
