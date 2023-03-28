SPRINT
Fairfield’s Ava Deming runs to a win in the 100 meter dash during Tuesday’s YAIAA track & field meet at Biglerville. Deming won three events, helping the Knights sweep the Canners. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

Fairfield traveled to Apple Country on Tuesday afternoon and faced Biglerville in the season’s first track and field meet for each team. The Knights, on the strength of better depth, came away with a victorious sweep. Fairfield defeated the Canners in the boys’ meet, 77-64, and went home winners in the girls’ meet, 86-53.

The Knights were locked in a battle on the track in the boys’ competition, but managed to outscore Biglerville in the throwing events, 26-1. Every time the Canners would draw close, Fairfield pulled ahead with a big showing in a throw. Although Biglerville won 10 of the 17 events, the three throwing events cancelled that out.

