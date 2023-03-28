Fairfield traveled to Apple Country on Tuesday afternoon and faced Biglerville in the season’s first track and field meet for each team. The Knights, on the strength of better depth, came away with a victorious sweep. Fairfield defeated the Canners in the boys’ meet, 77-64, and went home winners in the girls’ meet, 86-53.
The Knights were locked in a battle on the track in the boys’ competition, but managed to outscore Biglerville in the throwing events, 26-1. Every time the Canners would draw close, Fairfield pulled ahead with a big showing in a throw. Although Biglerville won 10 of the 17 events, the three throwing events cancelled that out.
Fairfield jumped out to a lead with the opening 4 x 800 relay, but over the next four events, the Canners gained a 23-18 lead. Sophomore Robert Salazar won the high jump, tying his own personal record with a leap of 5-8. He then romped to a huge victory in the 110-meter hurdles, winning with a time of 16.4, which is a personal best by over a second and a half.
Immediately after that, Caden Althoff, the team’s senior leader, won the 100 in 11.5.
However, just as Biglerville was gaining team momentum on the track, the results came in from the shot put, which Fairfield dominated. Conor McVey, who scored in all three throws, led a 1-2 finish in the shot with a throw of 35-11, putting Fairfield ahead by two points, 26-24.
Biglerville then won the triple jump and the 400. Despite not having a team in the 4 x 100, the Canners kept the gap close at five points, 39-34. In the triple jump, Fairfield’s Chris Brown jumped a personal best 33-11 to take the lead, but Landon Anglin countered that for the Canners with his own PR (35-5½) to win the event. Jesus Salazar-Ruelas won the 400 (55.2) for the Canners.
Then came the javelin. There, Trent Witte (129-7) led a sweep of the spear toss, and suddenly it was 48-34 for the Knights.
But Biglerville did not quit, as Salazar won yet again. This time it was the 300-meter hurdles in a near-PR of 43.1, and he came right back to capture the long jump in another near-PR of 19-10½, for his fourth win of the day. All this, despite a minor leg injury.
“It’s our first meet, and I didn’t warm up well, so my leg was hurting really bad,” Salazar said. “I had to do high jump really quickly to start, so I just ran out and jumped. In the long jump, I thought I had fouled, but I hadn’t. I had two more attempts, and I would have jumped if I had to. But I think next time I will do way better. It feels like it’s going to be a winning season. I like winning.”
After Salazar’s heroics, Nic Acevedo won the 800 for the Canners (2:28.3), and Althoff won his second event, taking the 200 in 24.1. After the 200, Biglerville had cut the Knights’ lead to 62-56, with three events to go.
“I was just running,” said Althoff of his speedy sprints. “It’s fun. I’ve worked on my form for a while, and it works. I like the 100 better though. The 200 is too long, but I can definitely make it better. We’re getting back into it. We have a small team, but as a senior I feel comfortable being a leader. People are looking up to me, so I have to perform.”
Despite keeping the meet close on the track, the Canners could not get even a point in the discus. Witte won again for the Knights with a throw of 117-9 to lead another Fairfield throw sweep. With the score 71-56, Fairfield was able to tie a ribbon on the win, and take the 4 x 400 for good measure.
In the girls’ meet, Ava Deming was the stalwart for Fairfield. Not only did she dominate the 100 meters in a swift time of 13.1 seconds, she also won the 400 (1:02.7) and the 200 (27.6) as well. All three races were won in a personal best time for Deming, who was injured in 2022. She was also on the winning 4 x 400 to get four wins for the day.
“Being able to come back from injury last year, it makes this year mean a lot more,” said the humble Deming. “We are looking at being as strong as we can be in every meet. Everyone wants to get a personal record all around.”
After the first four events, Fairfield had built a 24-8 lead and was well on its way to a commanding victory. Sarah Nagy had a good day as well, as she fairly flew over the hurdles in both the 100s and the 300s. Her winning times of 17.4 in the 100 hurdles and 53.9 in the 300s mark a good start to the season. She also was on the winning 4 x 100 and 4 x 400 teams, marking four wins for the day.
Audrey Chesko also was a four-time winner, taking the long jump (12-7), triple jump (29-3½), and running on the winning 4 x 800 and 4 x 100 teams.
In contrast to the boys, Biglerville’s girls stayed respectable because of the throws. Katie White and Haylee Smith each scored in all three throws. Smith won the javelin (101-5) and discus (86-6), while White won the shot put (27-1). Their efforts gave the Canners a 23-4 advantage in the throws.
But it was not nearly enough, as Fairfield locked up the distance events, running to a 27-4 score, negating the Canners’ throws advantage. Fairfield won every event, except the three throws.
Despite losing distance standout Honey Strosnider and 300 hurdles state qualifier Emma Dennison from last year’s team, the Knights are looking forward to a strong season. The return of Deming should go a long way in making up for the graduation losses.
“I miss those girls a lot from last year,” Deming said. “They really made the team a fun competitive experience. I know I have to keep working hard. I can’t be satisfied from doing well in just one meet. I will work hard, and just see where it takes me.”
Biglerville will host Hanover on Tuesday, while Fairfield will further test its strengths against Delone. That meet will be held at Littlestown High School.
BOYS
Fairfield 77, Biglerville 64
3200 relay- 1.Fairfield (Longenecker, Phelan, Taylor, Detleart) 9:38.4; 110 hurdles- 1.Robert Salazar B 16.4, 2.Michael Fisher F 19.6 3.Carson Murdorff F 20.2; 100- 1.Caden Althoff B 11.5, 2.Jesus Salazar-Ruelas B 11.7, 3.Nathan Davis F 11.8; 1600- 1.Ciarna Phelan F 5:12.5, 2.Aidan Kissner B 5:13.2, 3.Tyler Wolf B 5:27.1; 400 relay- 1.Fairfield (Davis, Kurtzberg, Fisher, Davis) 50.2; 400- 1.Salazar-Ruelas B 55.3, 2.Chris Brown F 56.2, 3.Brock Herb F 56.3; 300 hurdles- 1.Salazar B 43.1, 2.Fisher F 49.0, 3.Murdorff F 50.0; 800- 1.Nic Acevedo B 2:28.3, 2.Ethan Taylor F 2:31.8, 3.Brad Weishaar F 2:45.8; 200- 1.Althoff B 24.1, 2.Davis F 25.4, 3.Anthony Cervantes B 25.7; 3200- 1.Kissner B 11:43.0, 2.Wolf B 11:50.1, 3.Quinn Detleart F 13:08.0; 1600 relay- 1.Fairfield (Noah Davis, Nathan Davis, Brown, Herb) 3:52.7; High jump- 1.Salazar B 5-8, 2.Josiah Longenecker F 5-4, 3.Bear Zullinger B 5-4; Long jump- 1.Salazar B 19-10.5, 2.Alex Montgomery F 18-5, 3.Landon Anglin B 17-5; Triple jump- 1.Anglin B 35-5.5, 2.Brown F 33-11, 3.Abram Orndorff F 32-3; Pole vault- not contested; Shot put- 1.Conor McVey F 35-11, 2.Lincoln Kearchner F 35-2, 3.Zullinger B 31-8; Discus- 1.Trent Witte F 117-9, 2.McVey F 104-4, 3.Kearchner F 78-9; Javelin- 1.Witte F 129-7, 2.Longenecker F 120-0, 3.McVey F 106-3.
GIRLS
Fairfield 86, Biglerville 53
3200 relay- 1.Fairfield (Hess, Chesko, Brown, DeLawrence) 12:05.1; 100 hurdles- 1.Sarah Nagy F 17.6, 2.Tania Catonga B 20.4, 3.Abby Ponce B 20.5; 100- 1.Ava Deming F 13.1, 2.Amanda Kane B 13.9, 3.Riley Stoner F 14.3; 1600- 1.Rae Skoczen F 6:34.5, 2.Bailey DeLawrence F 7:09.6, 3.Kaitlyn Kline B 7:32.0; 400 relay- 1.Fairfield (Nagy, Chesko, Packard, Stoner) 58.4; 400- 1.Deming F 1:02.7, 2.Maci Dinges B 1:21.7, 3.Mariana Pena B 1:27.0; 300 hurdles- 1.Nagy F 53.9, 2.Ponce B 56.3, 3.Catonga B 57.0; 800- 1.Molly Nightingale F 2:53.7, 2.Kylee Partilla F 3:01.5, 3.Karina Miller F 3:06.7; 200- 1.Deming F 27.6, 2.Kane B 29.6, 3.Stoner F 30.0; 3200- 1.Partilla F 14:54.9, 2.Isabel Mauss B 14:59.3; 1600 relay- 1.Fairfield (Stoner, Nagey, Packard, Deming) 4:55.0; High jump- 1.Nightingale F 4-6, 2.Claire Roberts B 4-4; Long jump- 1.Audrey Chesko F 12-7, 2.Hannah Myers F 12-5, 3.Roberts B 12-4; Triple jump- 1.Chesko F 29-3.5, 2.Roberts B 28-1.5, 3.Ava Hollabaugh B 26-9; Pole vault- not contested; Shot put- 1.Katie White B 27-1, 2.Lily Herlocher F 27-1, 3.Haylee Smith B 27-0; Discus- 1.Smith B 86-6, 2.White B 77-1, 3.Avry Petrakas F 69-1; Javelin- 1.Smith B 101-5, 2.Roberts B 91-5, 3.White 88-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.