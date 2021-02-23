GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Delone Catholic 74,
Fairfield 15
The Squirettes capped a spotless run through YAIAA play by rolling past the Knights on Tuesday.
Delone (15-1 overall) saw Maggie Hughes lit up the scoreboard for 21 points on seven fields and three charity tosses. Brielle Baughman followed with 16 points and Gianna Hoddinott had a dozen.
Breana Valentine and Maddie Neiderer recorded five points apiece for Fairfield (4-12).
Fairfield 5 7 1 2 — 15
Delone Catholic 14 19 31 10 — 74
Fairfield (15): Breana Valentine 2 0-0 5, Braidan Wastler 1 0-0 2, Maddie Neiderer 1 2-2 5, Kira Weikert 0 1-2 1, Maddie Fulgham 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Cromwell, Dennison. Totals: 4 3-4 15
Delone Catholic (74): Marissa Miller 1 0-0 3, Abby Jacoby 1 2-2 4, Giana Hoddinott 5 1-2 12, Brielle Baughman 4 6-7 16, Makenna Mummert 4 0-0 8, Maggie Hughes 7 3-3 21, Kaitlyn Schwarz 2 1-2 5, Emily McCann 2 1-2 5. Non-scorers: Vingsen, E. Hughes, Wilson. Totals: 26 14-18 74
3-pointers: F-Valentine, Neiderer; DC-Miller, Hoddinott, Baughman 2, M. Hughes 4
Bermudian Springs 51, Hanover 31
The Eagle defense threw a blanket over the Hawkettes on Tuesday, allowing only 16 points through three quarters of a 51-31 victory.
Bermudian (11-5) was spread the scoring on its end where Hannah Chenault’s 15 points led the way. Bailey Oehmig and Lillian Peters combined for 26 points, with Oehmig hitting 14.
Jaycie Miller finished with a team-best 14 points for Hanover (8-8), all coming in the final three periods.
Hanover 4 7 5 15 — 31
Bermudian 21 5 14 11 — 51
Hanover (31): Peyton Conover 1 1-2 3, Alanys Perez-Beltran 1 0-0 3, Jaycie Miller 2 9-10 14, Lola Garman 0 1-2 1, Reagan Wildasin 2 0-0 5, Tianna Gray 1 0-0 3, Keana Noel 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Moorhead. Totals: 8 11-14 31
Bermudian Springs (51): Avery Benzel 2 0-0 6, Rebecca Durbin 1 0-0 2, Lillian Peters 5 2-3 12, Bailey Oehmig 6 0-1 14, Hannah Chenault 5 1-2 15, Payton Feeser 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Labure, Speelman, Keller, Kline, Huntington, A. Peters. Totals: 20 3-6 51
3-pointers: H-Perez-Beltran, Wildasin, Gray; BS-Benzel 2, Oehmig 2, Chenault 4
York Catholic 58,
Biglerville 38
The Canners trailed by just three points with four minutes to play before the Irish (10-6) went on a closing kick that resulted in their fourth win in four days.
Drew Kile scored nine of her game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter while Samantha Bulik and Meredith Smith tallied six apiece down the stretch.
Biglerville (7-8) was behind by five points at the half and six through three quarters before Katie Woolson’s 3-pointer brought them to within 37-34. Woolson finished with 10 points and sophomore Brylee Rodgers led the hosts with 15.
York Catholic 13 13 11 21 — 58
Biglerville 16 5 10 7 — 38
York Catholic (58): Patterson 2 1-1 5, Kile 6 7-9 19, Bulik 6 2-3 14, Bona 1 0-0 2, Smith 5 1-3 12, Collins 1 0-0 2, O’Brien 1 1-2 4. Totals: 22 12-20 58
Biglerville (38): Brylee Rodgers 4 4-6 13, Hannah Naylor 1 0-0 2, Morgan Martin 2 0-2 4, Emily Woolson 1 3-6 5, Katie Woolson 2 0-1 10, Josecelynn Anglin 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Reckard. Totals: 14 7-15 38
3-pointers: YC-Smith, O’Brien; B-Rodgers, K. Woolson
Central York 49,
South Western 27
The Panthers grabbed control right out of the gate, leading 18-2 after a quarter on Tuesday night.
Lexi Plesic and Maddy Lehker netted seven points apiece and Ava Roberts added six for the Mustangs (1-10).
Central York 18 6 11 14 — 49
South Western 2 10 9 6 — 27
Central York (49): Bacha 1 0-0 2, Fry 3 0-2 9, Chimienti 4 2-2 10, Panopoulos 4 0-0 8, Berman 3 2-2 11, Wright-Rawls 2 1-2 5, Bond 0 4-6 4. Totals: 17 9-14 49
South Western (27): Olivia Sell 1 1-4 3, Kayla Leppo 1 0-5 2, Lexi Plesic 2 2-5 7, Maddy Lehker 2 3-4 7, Grace Thomas 0 2-2 2, Ava Roberts 2 0-0 6. Totals: 8 8-20 27
3-pointers: CY-Fry 3, Berman 3; SW-Plesic, Roberts 2
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Fairfield 62, Delone Catholic 54
Nik Nordberg filled up the hoop to the tune of a game-high 25 points as the Knights took a big step toward a potential playoff bid on Tuesday.
Nordberg was cool down the stretch, canning 10 of 11 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter to help seal the win for Fairfield (10-6), which is on the cusp of a D3-2A playoff berth.
Peyton Stadler tossed in 11 points and Trey Griffith was good for 10 more for the Knights, who hit 19 of 25 at the line.
The Squires (7-10) were led by Ryan Wildasin who dropped three triples to finish with 13 points, and Camdyn Keller who tacked on a dozen more.
Delone Catholic 11 15 16 12 — 54
Fairfield 16 14 11 21 — 62
Delone Catholic (54): Ryan Wildasin 5 0-0 13, Camdyn Keller 5 2-2 12, Coltyn Keller 2 2-2 8, Asher Rudolph 3 1-1 7, Trenton Kopp 2 2-2 6, Bryson Kopp 1 2-2 5, Ryan Murphy 1 1-2 3. Non-scorers: Wittmer, Crawford. Totals; 19 10-11 54
Fairfield (62): Nik Nordberg 6 11-13 25, Andrew Koons 0 1-2 1, Trey Griffith 3 4-6 10, Eric Ball 2 0-0 4, Will Myers 2 1-2 6, Cody Valentine 1 0-0 3, Peyton Stadler 4 2-2 11, Neal Beaudette 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 19-25 62
3-pointers: DC-Wildasin 3, Co. Keller 2, B. Kopp; F-Nordberg 2, W. Myers, Valentine, Stadler
Littlestown 64, York Tech 44
Jayden Weishaar posted a game-high 22 points, including six 3-pointers, as the Bolts (11-2, 13-2) raced past hosts York Tech.
Jake Bosley followed behind with 10 points of his own, while Braden Unger added 8 and Christopher Meakin seven.
Nehemiah Stubbs led York Tech (1-12, 2-15) with 17.
Littlestown 13 24 16 11 — 64
York Tech 11 13 12 8 — 44
Littlestown (64): Rachard Holder 2 0-0 5, Luke Denault 2 0-0 5, Braden Unger 3 0-0 8, Jake Bosley 5 0-2 10, Dante Elliot 1 2-4 5, Christopher Meakin 2 2-2 7, Jayden Weishaar 7 2-2 22, Zyan Herr 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: King, Gazmen, McKinney. Totals: 23 6-10 64.
York Tech (44): Hernandez 4 0-0 9, Thomas 0 2-2 2, Gracey 0 2-2 2, Torres 1 0-0 2, Banks 5 2-2 12, Stubbs 7 2-4 17.
3-pointers: L - Wesihaar 6, Unger 2, Holder, Denault, Elliot, Meakin . YT - Hernandez, Stubbs.
