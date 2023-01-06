BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Delone Catholic 74, Fairfield 42
Three players scored in double figures as the Squires improved to 8-2 on Friday night. Cam Keller led all players with 16 points, followed by Gage Zimmerman and Bryson Kopp with 13 apiece.
For Fairfield (2-8), Andrew Koons and Wyatt Kuhn tallied 11 points apiece.
Delone Catholic 16 20 17 21 — 74
Fairfield 7 14 13 8 — 42
Delone Catholic (74): Matt Grenchik 0 1-2 1, JD Sieg 0 2-4 2, Liam O’Brien 2 2-2 6, Aidan Wittmer 0 3-4 3, Cam Keller 6 4-9 16, Gage Zimmerman 5 1-1 13, Bryson Kopp 5 1-1 13, Braden Smith 3 0-1 6, James Payne 1 0-0 2, Jack Goedecker 1 0-0 2, Luke Rebert 3 0-0 7, Aidan Bealmear 1 0-0 3. Non-scorers: Claybaugh, Dettinburn, Green. Totals: 30 14-24 74
Fairfield (42): Gabe Williams 0 0-1 0, Jayden Bell 2 1-2 5, Tyler Mumpower 2 1-4 6, Joy 1 0-0 2, Andrew Koons 4 3-5 11, Wyatt Kuhn 4 1-2 11, Drew Williams 0 1-2 1, Trent Witte 2 2-4 6, Brock Herb 0 0-2 0. Non-scorers: Montgomery, Seymour, Carralo, Fisher. Totals: 15 9-20 42
3-pointers: DC-Zimmerman 2, Kopp 2, Rebert, Bealmear; F-Mumpower, Kuhn 2
Littlestown 57, York Tech 40
The red-hot Thunderbolts, who have won eight of their last nine games, throttled the homestanding Spartans on Friday.
Christopher Meakin had another monster night with 23 points, including nine in the fourth quarter to help put the game on ice. Jake Bosley came out of the gate firing, sinking six shots in the opening frame to finish with 16 for the Bolts (9-3).
Littlestown 18 14 10 15 - 57
York Tech 7 11 13 9 - 40
Littlestown (57): Thomas 0 0-2 0, Denault 3 1-2 7, Bosley 8 0-3 16, Riley 1 0-0 2, Meakin 8 7-9 23, Herr 3 2-2 9. Non-scorers: Claybaugh, Kamara, Unger, Thayer. Totals: 23 10-18 57
York Tech (40): Williams 2 0-0 5, Overton 1 0-0 2, Robinson 0 1-2 1, Gladney 4 2-2 12, Smith 2 0-0 6, Torres 4 0-1 8, Shimmel 3 0-0 6. Totals: 16 3-5 40
3-pointers: L-Herr; YT-Williams, Gladney 2, Smith 2
York Catholic 55, Biglerville 31
Jake Dallas drained eight buckets, including a pair of 3-pointers, to finish with 20 points in a win for the Irish (7-3) on Friday.
The Canners (2-8) were paced by Caleol Palmer-McGraw who netted 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and Cam Tyson with seven.
Biglerville 10 8 10 3 — 31
York Catholic 14 15 13 14 – 55
Biglerville (31): Anthony Cervantes 1 0-0 3, Caden Althoff 1 0-0 3, Lukas Smelser 2 0-0 4, Caleol Palmer-McGraw 4 0-0 10, Cam Tyson 3 1-1 7, Bear Zullinger 2 0-1 4. Non-scorers: Shaffer, McAuliffe, Zavato, Salazar, Miller, Woolson, Steinour. Totals: 13 1-2 31
York Catholic (55): Walker 5 0-0 12, McKim 1 0-0 3, Kipple 1 0-0 3, Brennan 2 1-2 5, Forjan 0 3-5 3, McFadden 2 0-0 4, Lawrence 1 0-0 2, Dallas 8 2-2 20, Oathout 1 1-2 3. Totals: 21 7-11 55
3-pointers: B-Cervantes, Althoff, Palmer-McGraw 2; YC-Walker 2, McKim, Kipple, Dallas 2
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Bermudian Springs 49, Hanover 16
Seven different Eagles scored on Friday, led by Hannah Metzger’s 11 points, in a big win over the Hawkettes.
Lucy Peters joined Metzger in double figures with 10, and Amelia Peters tossed in eight for Bermudian (7-5) as well.
Riley Stigler paced Hanover (4-7) with seven points.
Bermudian Springs 15 9 9 16 — 49
Hanover 5 4 3 4 — 16
Bermudian Springs (49): Hannah Metzger 5 0-3 11, Lily Carlson 3 0-0 6, Amelia Peters 3 0-0 8, Lucy Peters 5 0-1 10, Morgan Roomsburg 1 0-0 2, Victoria Bross 3 0-2 6, Hannah Grim 2 1-1 6. Non-scorers: Devita, K. Peters, Dermota. Totals: 21 1-7 49
Hanover (16): Alanys Beltran 1 0-0 2, Lola Garman 1 0-0 2, Riley Stigler 2 1-2 7, Mya Maloney 1 0-2 2, Reagan Wildasin 1 1-2 3. Non-scorers: Smith, Conover, Cornett, Huston. Totals: 6 2-6 16
3-pointers: BS-Metzger, A. Peters 2, Grim; H-Stigler 2
Delone Catholic 72, Fairfield 2
Megan Jacoby netted 15 points and Kaitlin Schwarz chalked up 14 as the Squirettes had their way on Friday.
Reece Meckley hit a pair of triples on her way to a dozen points as well.
Fairfield 2 0 0 0 - 2
Delone Catholic 18 30 12 12 - 72
Fairfield (2): Holmberg 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Calore, Myers, Fredrikis, Fulgham, Aker, Klinedinst, Sanders, Miller, Laird, Click. Totals: 1 0-0 2
Delone Catholic (72): Robinson 1 0-0 3, Meckley 4 2-2 12, Hughes 2 0-2 5, Knobloch 3 0-5 6, Kale 1 0-0 2, Jacoby 7 0-0 15, Keller 1 1-1 3, Baughman 3 2-2 8, Schwarz 6 2-4 14, Brown 2 0-0 4. Totals: 30 7-16 72
3-pointers: DC-Meckley 2, Robinson, Hughes, Jacoby
York Tech 63, Littlestown 49
Celi Portillo poured in a season-high 24 points in the Bolts’ loss to the Spartans on Friday. Portillo hit eight shots from the field and made 8 of 11 at the stripe. She dropped a dozen points in the final frame.
Rylin Rouse led all scores with 28 points and Amelia Bernard had 18.
York Tech 11 20 15 17 — 63
Littlestown 11 9 5 23 — 49
York Tech (63): Kile 0 0-1 0, Bernard 6 4-7 18, Runkle 1 0-0 2, Zienkiewicz 1 1-2 4, Rouse14 0-0 28, Foster 4 3-5 11. Totals: 26 8-15 63
Littlestown (49): Maria Andreu 0 0-1 0, Henley Harmon 1 0-0 2, Ava Mathews 0 1-2 1, Celi Portillo 8 8-11 24, Allison Cassatt 0 1-4 4, Hannah Barthel 3 0-0 8, Hailey Shelley 5 0-2 10. Non-scorers: Miller. Totals: 18 11-22 49
3-pointers: YT-Bernard 2, Zienkiewicz; L-Barthel 2
Greencastle 55, Gettysburg 16
The Blue Devils allowed just 6 points over the final three quarters on Friday in their win over the host Warriors. Mia Libby led the winners with 16 points.
Greencastle 24 13 14 4 — 55
Gettysburg 10 0 4 2 — 16
Greencastle (55): Noblit 4 1-2 12, Nelson 0 1-2 1, Libby 6 3-4 16, Henson 3 2-2 10, Gambacurta 1 0-0 3, Swindell 1 0-0 2, Overcash 0 0-2 0, Herrman 1 0-0 3, Kerns 3 0-0 8. Totals: 19 7-12 55
Gettysburg (16): Emma Raville 2 0-2 4, Addison Caywood 1 0-0 3, Madeline Delaney 1 1-3 3, Jade Barrick 1 0-0 2, Sofia Royer 0 2-2 2, Megha Makkenchery 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Kibler, Picarelli, Floreck, McCloskey. Totals: 6 3-7 16
3-pointers: Gr-Noblit 3, Libby, Henson 2, Gambacurta, Herrman, Kerns 2; Get-Caywood
WRESTLING
York Tech 36, Littlestown 33
The Spartans stormed back from a 24-6 deficit to upset the Thunderbolts on Thursday. Tech (3-4, 1-1 YAIAA-3) picked up third-period falls from Chase Wentz and Malachi Baer in the final two bouts to prevail. Baer led Cody Long 9-8 into the third period where reversals were traded before Baer prevailed in 5:31.
The Bolts (4-2, 1-1 Y3) gave up a forfeit in the opening bout before Caden Rankin, Cameron Mingee, Brady Dillon and Tanner Yingling all won by fall. Tanner Rock added a pin at 189 and Riley Reed pulled out a 7-6 decision for Littlestown at 114 as well.
133-Butler (YT) fft; 139-Caden Rankin (L) p. Creisher, 3:45; 145-Cameron Mingee (L) p. Stevens, 1:02; 152-Brady Dillon (L) p. Youngblood, 1:37; 160-Tanner Yingling (L) p. Burton, :38; 172-Meadows (YT) d. Ethan Warner, 13-8; 189-Tanner Rock (L) p. Kwasnjuk, 4:37; 215-Markel (YT) d. Mitchell Feeser, 8-6, SV; 285-Alleyne (YT) fft; 107-Lehr (YT) p. Peyton Mathers, 5:03; 114-Riley Reed (L) d. Godfrey, 7-6; 121-Wentz (YT) p. Braylen Branham, 4:33; 127-Baer (YT) p. Cody Long, 5:31
Hanover 47, Delone Catholic 23
The Hawks strung together five straight pins and received a forfeit in a decisive stretch of Thursday’s win over the Squires.
Hanover (4-2, 1-0 YAIAA-3) won by fall from 172-107 with Aizik Shoap, Christian Gonzalez, Benjamin Phelps, Brayden Pacheco and Dylan Shue doing the honors.
Delone (0-2, 0-2 Y3) scored bonus points thanks to pins by Colby Noel (127), Isaac Roth (160) and a technical fall by Connor Bauerline at 152.
127-Colby Noel (DC) p. Landon Gobrecht; 133-Jackson Arigo (DC) d. Kenneth Hernandez, 5-4; 139-Aidan Kenworthy (H) p. Devin Reese; 145-Austin Gregg (DC) d. Jedidiah Abell, 5-2; 152-Connor Bauerline (DC) tf. Blessing Kasili, 15-0; 160-Isaac Roth (DC) p. Sage Hartlaub; 172-Aizik Shoap (H) p. Levi Hohenstein; 189-Christian Gonzalez (H) p. Mason Ridinger; 215-Benjamin Phelps (H) p. Won Stewart; 285-Brayden Pacheco (H0 p. Seth Hilfiger; 197-Dylan Shue (H) p. Noah Hall; 114-Connor Laughman (H) fft; 121-Daniel Corbin (H) tf. John Paul Groves, 16-1
