The Fairfield girls soccer program is no stranger to the District 3 championship game.
The Green Knights have participated in the contest each of the last five years but found themselves on the wrong side of things in both 2018 and 2019.
This time around, they left as victors, downing second-seeded Mount Calvary Christian 2-0 on Tuesday in front of a limited crowd at Gettysburg’s Warrior Stadium.
“It feels really good to come out on top of this one,” first-year head coach Owen Phelan said. “Fairfield has a great history of girls soccer success and we’re grateful that we get to be a part of that.”
Fairfield (12-1-1) had played the Chargers (14-2) in each of its last three trips to the district tournament and each time had come out with a decisive victory, outscoring Mt. Calvary 24-0 in those three contests. This time, however, the story was different.
“We didn’t underestimate them,” Phelan said. “We knew they had a really good team and had heard their goalkeeper was really good and really aggressive, so we knew we were in for a good game.”
The Chargers, who came out in a 4-3-3 formation as opposed to the 4-4-2 of the Green Knights, controlled the middle of the field for much of the first half and logged the first shot on goal in the 10th minute, one which Fairfield keeper Sophia Orndorff corralled comfortably.
“We knew that was going to be a problem because we know they like to control the middle of the field,” Phelan said. “And we know that they have players like 21 (Julia Martin) who are just ridiculously skilled and so full of energy. It made me tired to watch her running and getting the ball.”
The two teams battled for control of the midfield through much of the first half, with the Green Knights playing largely on the counter through YAIAA-3 Player of the Year Naia Roberts in the midfield and forwards Erin Gregg and Maddy Fulgham up top.
“Honestly, I thought this game would be really hard for us and it would be a rough start,” Roberts said of the first-half struggles. “We always start off a little bit slow, but I know my girls have it in them to pick it up.”
The Chargers could have taken the lead in the 22nd minute had it not been for a timely recovery run and blocked shot from senior defender Liv Cliber. The ensuing corner kick led to nothing and the teams remained tied late into the first half.
“Liv brings smart play and a grittiness,” Phelan said of Cliber. “She is one of our more talkative players and she’s willing to communicate with the rest of the team and help us see what’s going on out on the field.”
The two teams remained scoreless into halftime and Fairfield entered the break without a shot on goal or a corner kick to its name.
Shortly into the second half, the Green Knights seized one of the few opportunities Mt. Calvary provided them all game. Roberts dispossessed a Chargers midfielder and carried the ball forward, eventually playing it through the Mt. Calvary defense toward a streaking Erin Gregg. Chargers goalkeeper Marlie Niedwick appeared in position to come out and claim the ball, but it snuck under as she dove and Gregg took full advantage, coolly placing the ball into the back of the net to give her team a 1-0 lead in the 44th minute.
“We have really fast girls in Erin Gregg and Maddie Fulgham and we knew we could exploit their lack of pace in defense,” Roberts said. “So whenever I got the ball in that area I was looking to find them and Erin did a great job sticking with it.”
From then on, Farifield seemed to settle in. A pair of forward runs from Fulgham and Cliber led to corner kicks, one of which pinged around the box before being cleared away. Roberts then found herself in space on the edge of the box in the 60th minute but couldn’t find a way through.
“This was a very intense, very active game,” Phelan said of his team settling in after the opening goal. “One of the things that worried me was our own fitness. In that first half, you’ll see we ran up and down the field and it turned into a real track meet. I think after the first goal there was a little bit of relaxing on both sides as we tried to figure out who would get that next goal and what it would look like.”
The next goal would go to the Green Knights and mirror the first. With Mt. Calvary pushing numbers forward looking for an equalizer, Roberts again found herself with time and space on the ball in the middle of the field and took advantage of it. The senior played a perfectly weighted ball in behind the Chargers defense to junior Emma Dennison, who took one touch, rounded the keeper, and deposited the ball into the net to give Fairfield breathing room in the 65th minute.
“I really didn’t even have time to think,” Dennison said of the goal. “I had one earlier where the ball just came off my toe and went out of play so I tried to make sure my first touch was good and then I looked up and saw an empty net and just made sure I hit the target.”
From then on, the Green Knights closed out the game confidently, controlling the ball and slowly bleeding the clock before the final whistle, at which point the bench emptied for on-field celebrations.
“It feels really good,” Roberts said of finishing off a district title. “I feel great right now. I have all this adrenaline running through me and I’m just so happy, especially to come out with a district win in my senior year.”
Fairfield now heads to the state tournament where it will try to regain the PIAA championship it won in 2016. The Green Knights will begin their quest for a state title at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Warrior Stadium against District 12 representative Conwell-Egan.
“We’re going to enjoy this one for a little while and then we’ll get back to work,” Phelan said. “But tonight is all about celebrating what these girls have achieved.”
Mount Calvary 0 0 — 0
Fairfield 0 2 — 2
Goals: Fairfield: Erin Gregg 44:27, Emma Dennison 64:55. Assists: F-Naia Roberts 2. Shots: MC-2; F-3. Corners: MC-1; F-3. Saves: Marlie Niedwick 1; F-Sophia Orndorff 2
