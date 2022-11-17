Drivers in Pennsylvania face some of the highest risks in the country when it comes to vehicle collisions with a deer or other large animal.
According to a recent report, drivers on Penn’s roads have a 1-in-58 chance of a vehicle accident involving a big game animal, one of the highest rates nationwide.
Drivers who hit deer are not required to report it and residents may claim the carcass of road-killed deer. To do so they can call the Pennsylvania Game Commission at 1-833-PGC-HUNT. A resident must call the commission within 24 hours of taking possession.
To report a dead deer for removal from state roads, motorists can call the state Department of Transportation at 1-800-FIX-ROAD.
Hunters can to their part to reduce future collisions by taking deer and bears out of circulation.
The four-day statewide firearms bear season starts Saturday and ends on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Successful bear hunters within 24 hours must take the animal, along with his or her hunting license and bear license, to a Game Commission check station. In the Southcentral region, check stations are in Fulton County at the Buchanan State Forest Building, .1 mile north of Route 30 on Route 915, 4.5 miles east of Breezewood; and in Huntingdon County at State Game Lands 322 building, 8877 Petersburg Pike, Petersburg, 3 miles west from Cold Spring Road in Huntingdon.
The statewide firearms season for white-tailed deer opens the Saturday (Nov. 26) after Thanksgiving. Sunday the 27th is a legal day of hunting.
Best of luck out there and remember: Safety should be your first aim.
If you kill a bear in Adams County, or get your first buck, I invite you to send a photo and details to me at bjsmall@comcast.net.
FLY FISHING
YOUTH CAMP
The Cumberland Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited is accepting applications for its 28th Annual Rivers Conservation and Fly Fishing Youth Camp June 18-23, 2023, at Messiah University in Grantham.
Admission is limited to 24 selected qualified students 14 to 17 years of age.
“This is not a fishing camp. It is a conservation camp with fishing sessions and fly-fishing instruction,” Camp Chairman Clark Hall said. “Give us a budding angler with a passion to learn, and we will return a conservationist with enhanced fly fishing skills.”
The deadline for early acceptance is December 31. Students selected for the early acceptance will be notified in early January 2023. Applicants who apply during the regular application January 1 through February 28, 2023, will be notified in early March.
The camp tuition is $550 per student. There is no cost to apply, and no money is required until a student is accepted. Financial aid may be available to qualified students. All meals and accommodations are included for the residence camp.
The highly structured curriculum is based on college level classes. Students are instructed in ecology, aquatic biology, geology, hydrogeology, erosion and sediment control, ichthyology, riparian corridor protection, watershed management, entomology, and much more.
Students also participate in a hands-on stream habitat improvement project. There are 10 fishing sessions, casting, and fishing instruction and fly-tying classes. Over 25 instructors, all experts in their field, teach the various classes.
For more information, a camp brochure, or to apply, visit the camp website at www.riverscamp.com. Questions may be submitted at the website or via email to riverscamp@gmail.com.
ANTLERLESS LICENSES
ONLINE AND EARLY
The signed Senate Bill 431 which would allow hunters to buy antlerless licenses through the HuntFishPA automated licensing service will streamline the process.
When it takes effect for the 2023-24 license year, antlerless licenses will be available for purchase online or in person at any license issuing agent.
Not only will the licenses be sold online, they will go on sale earlier than before, when other hunting licenses for the 2023-2024 seasons become available, sometime in June.
BOAT REGISTRATIONS
BY CALENDAR YEAR
It was an honor to stand-in during the ceremonial signing by Governor Tom Wolf of Senate Bill 403 this week. The new law aligns the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s boat registration period with the calendar year. The Commission may issue registrations valid for a period of not more than three years, which will be valid from January 1 through December 31.
Send your wild thoughts, and bear and buck photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
