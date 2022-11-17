Drivers in Pennsylvania face some of the highest risks in the country when it comes to vehicle collisions with a deer or other large animal.

According to a recent report, drivers on Penn’s roads have a 1-in-58 chance of a vehicle accident involving a big game animal, one of the highest rates nationwide.

