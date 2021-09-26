From staff reports
The 75th Anniversary season finale at Selinsgrove Speedway on Saturday was a night of high speeds and high stakes with $20,075 on the line to win the River Valley Builders Jim Nace Memorial 39th Annual National Open for 410 sprint cars.
For the second year in a row, Anthony Macri of Dillsburg took the checkered flag and the big check in the 40-lap tribute race honoring the memory of the speedway’s only five-time sprint car champion Nace.
Macri started eighth in the Macri Concrete/J&S Fabrication No. 39 and dueled with Brian Brown of Grain Valley, Mo. and Danny Dietrich of Gettysburg, both of whom also led laps in the intense race, before securing the lead on lap 30.
The victory was Macri’s second of the season at Selinsgrove and 11th overall in 410 sprint car competition this year. He also set fast time in qualifying over the 33-car field with a lap of 15.625, almost eclipsing his own one-lap track record of 15.544 that was set one year ago in the race.
Second-place starter Brown grabbed the lead from polesitter Dietrich at the start of the main event. Before the completion of the first lap, eighth-place starter Macri stormed into the third position.
By lap seven, the leaders started to encounter slower traffic and an intense three-car battle unfolded at the front of the pack. Dietrich and Macri went back and forth for the second position as Brown led the way.
On the 10th circuit, Dietrich powered by Brown at the start/finish line for the lead. Macri then challenged Brown for the runner-up spot. At the halfway point, when the field was stopped for refueling, Dietrich led Brown, Macri, fifth-place starter Lance Dewease, and 10th-place starter Brent Marks.
When the race resumed, Macri drove by Brown for second and set his sights on Dietrich. By lap 26, Macri reeled in Dietrich and a war on wheels developed for the lead. Dietrich was taking evasive action and blocking Macri for the lead for several laps before Macri made the winning pass with a charge down on the backstretch on lap 30.
Macri stretched his lead until the red flag stopped the race on lap 37 when Michael Walter’s car developed a small fire. For the chase to the checkered flag, Macri held off Dietrich by just 1.6 seconds for the victory. Brown, Dewease, and Marks rounded out the top five.
SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprint Cars
Feature (40 laps): 1. 39M-Anthony Macri $20,075 2. 48-Danny Dietrich 3. 21B-Brian Brown 4. 69K-Lance Dewease 5. 19-Brent Marks 6. 51-Freddie Rahmer 7. 18-Gio Scelzi 8. 67-Justin Whittall 9. 11T-TJ Stutts 10. 27-Devon Borden 11. 21-Matt Campbell 12. 12-Blane Heimbach 13. 0-Lynton Jeffrey 14. 44 Dylan Norris 15. 0-Rick Lafferty 16. 33W-Michael Walter 17. 23-Pat Cannon 18. 39-Chase Dietz 19. 20-Ryan Taylor 20. 75D-Tyler Ross 21. 35-Jason Shulz 22. 19M-Landon Myers 23. 28F-Davie Franek 24. 5W-Lucas Wolfe 25. 00-Steve Buckwalter
Heat winners: Scelzi, Buckwalter, Dietrich, Cannon
B-Main winner: Dietz
WILLIAMS GROVE SPEEDWAY
FRIDAY, 9/24
410 Sprint Cars
Feature (25 laps): 1. Brian Brown, 2. Devon Borden, 3. Giovanni Scelzi, 4. Anthony Macri,5. Lance Dewease, 6. Danny Dietrich, 7. Freddie Rahmer, 8. Lucas Wolfe, 9. Matt Campbell, 10. Justin Whittall, 11. Robbie Kendall, 12. TJ Stutts, 13. Dylan Norris, 14. Chase Dietz, 15. Steve Buckwalter, 16. Kyle Moody, 17. Tyler Ross, 18. Chad Trout, 19. Doug Hammaker, 20. Jared Esh, 21. Aaron Bollinger, 22. Rick Lafferty, 23. Steve Downs, 24. Landon Myers, 25. Brent Marks
358 Sprint Cars
Feature (20 laps): 1. Derek Locke, 2. Tyler Brehm, 3. Justin Foster, 4. John Stehman, 5. Brett Wanner, 6. Steve Wilbur, 7. Matt Findley, 8. Cody Fletcher, 9. Rich Eichelberger, 10. Mark Van Vorst, 11. Brett Rose, 12. Andrew Hake, 13. Denny Gross, 14. Zachary Cool, 15. Colby Womer, 16. Chad Criswell, 17. Hank Donovan Jr., 18. Kane Eichenlaub, 19. Chris Rank, 20. Nash Ely
