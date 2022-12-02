BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Delone Catholic 68,
Dayspring Christian Academy 49
Bryson Kopp started the season with a bang by pouring in 28 points as Delone Catholic rolled past Dayspring Christian on Friday in Millersburg.
Kopp’s big night included nine field goals and a 9-for-11 effort at the free throw line. As a team, the Squires connected on 16 of 20 attempts from the stripe.
Delone led just 35-32 at the half but limited Dayspring to only 17 points after the intermission.
Cam Keller had a big second half to finish with 18 points. Keller hit a pair of triples to total eight points in the final frame.
Aidan Bealmear tacked on seven points for the winners.
Delone Catholic 20 15 13 20 - 68
Dayspring Christian 21 11 6 11 - 49
Delone Catholic (68): Aidan Wittmer 1 2-3 4, Cam Keller 7 2-3 18, Bryson Kopp 9 9-11 28, Brady Dettinburn 1 1-1 3, Braden Smith 1 0-0 2, James Payne 0 2-2 2, Ethan Graen 1 0-0 2, Luke Rebert 1 0-0 2, Aidan Bealmear 3 0-0 7. Non-scorers: Grenchik, Claybaugh, Seig, O’Brien, Goedecker. Totals: 24 16-20 68
Dayspring Christian (49): Myers 1 0-0 2, Ployd 8 3-4 20, Smoker 2 0-0 5, Lauer 3 1-4 7, Stone 1 0-0 3, Johnsons 5 0-0 12. Totals: 20 4-8 49
3-pointers: Del-Keller 2, Kopp, Bealmear; Day-Ployd, Smoker, Stone, Johnsons 2
New Oxford 67, East Pennsboro 43
The Colonals raced out to a 21-9 lead after a quarter of play and never looked back in a big win over the Panthers on Friday at Boiling Springs.
Idriz Ahmetovic led four players from the Ox in double figures with 15 points, including a pair of triples. Nick Calvo-Perez tossed in a dozen points while Brennan Holmes and Holden Crabbs netted 11 points apiece.
Brady Holmes added eight in a balanced Colonial attack.
New Oxford 21 17 17 12 — 67
East Pennsboro 9 10 17 7 — 43
New Oxford (67): Idriz Ahmetovic 5 3-4 15, Nick Calvo-Perez 3 5-7 12, Jackson Mummert 1 0-0 2, Jake Lawrence 0 2-2 2, Brennan Holmes 5 1-2 11, Jett Moore 1 0-0 2, Ryan Carver 1 2-3 4, Brady Holmes 4 0-1 8, Holden Crabbs 3 5-9 11. Non-scorers: Billman, Fuhrman, Karic, Christner. Totals: 23 18-28 67
East Pennsboro (43): Laster 3 0-0 7, McCoy 0 2-12 2, Everett 9 2-4 21, Joubert 0 1-2 1, Manges 1 0-0 2, Wotring 1 0-0 2, Alami 1 0-0 2, Lay 2 0-0 4, Boston 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 5-18 43
3-pointers: NO-Ahmetovic 2, Calvo-Perez; EP-Laster, Everett
Conestoga Valley 62, Gettysburg 55
The Warriors took a four-point lead into the halftime break, but the homestanding Buckskins grabbed the lead in the third quarter with a 14-6 frame and went on to victory in the Conestoga Valley Tip-Off Tournament.
Tegan Kuhns paced Gettysburg with 19 points, while Brody Wagner tossed in 10.
CV was led by 23 points from Griffen Rishell.
Gettysburg will face Bermudian Springs in the consolation game today at 6 p.m.
Gettysburg 15 10 6 24 — 55
Conestoga Valley 13 8 14 27 — 62
Gettysburg (55): Julius Warren 2 0-0 5, Carson Kuhns 1 3-4 5, Tegan Kuhns 6 6-6 19, Brody Wagner 4 2-6 10, Kayson Johnson 2 0-0 5, Ian McLean 3 1-2 7, Josh Herr 1 2-2 4. Non-scorers: Higgins, Darnell, Burton. Totals: 19 14-20 55.
Conestoga Valley (62): Anderson 1 1-1 3, Egerton 2 0-0 5, Fadlemoula 2 0-0 5, Rishell 7 7-8 23, Dukes 0 7-8 7, Petersheim 3 3-4 10, Fisher 3 3-6 9. Non-scorers: Marquez, Showvaker, Funck. Totals: 18 21-27 62.
Three-Pointers: G-Warren, T. Kuhns, Johnson; CV-Rishell 2, Egerton, Fadlemoula, Petersheim
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Fairfield 46,
Dayspring Christian Academy 23
Hannah Myers and Cadence Holmberg combined for 13 points in the first quarter as the Knights took control from the start on Friday in Millersburg.
Breana Valentine heated up in the second quarter where she drained nine of her 13 points. Holmberg paced the winners with 14 on the night.
Karina Miller hit a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter as Fairfield took a commanding 32-10 lead into the break.
Myers finished with nine points for Fairfield, which will battle Millersburg in Saturday’s final at 5:30. The Indians took down Camp Hill in the other game, 45-35.
Fairfield 15 17 4 10 — 46
Dayspring Christian 6 4 4 9 — 23
Fairfield (46): Cadence Holmberg 6 2-5 14, Hannah Myers 3 2-2 9, Maddy Fulgham 1 0-0 2, Breana Valentine 6 0-0 13, Karina Miller 2 0-0 6. Cora Click 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Calore, Fredrikis, Aker, Klinedinst, Sanders. Totals: 19 4-7 46
Dayspring Christian (23): Slabach 2 0-1 5, Devens 1 0-2 2, Schwartz 0 3-3 3, Hostetter 3 0-6 6, Dombach 1 0-1 2, Taylor 0 1-1 1, Myer 2 0-0 4. Totals: 9 4-14 23.
3-pointers: F-Miller 2, Valentine, Myers; DC-Slabach
Delone Catholic 62, West York 38
The Squirettes dominated the middle quarters of Friday’s contest against West York, outscoring the Bulldogs 29-11 to cruise to a big win.
Megan Jacoby was dialed in from long distance, hitting four 3-pointers on her way to a team-best 16 point. Three of Jacoby’s triples came in the first quarter.
Brielle Baughman scored 13 points, Reece Meckley netted 12 and Kaitlin Schwarz chipped in 11 in a well-rounded opening-night effort for Delone.
The Squirettes face Plymouth-Whitemarsh in the tourney title game tonight at 7:30.
Delone Catholic 15 13 16 16 - 62
West York 13 6 5 14 - 38
Delone Catholic (62): Reece Meckley 5 0-0 12, Ella Hughes 2 3-5 8, Megan Jacoby 6 0-0 16, Kat Keller 0 2-2 2, Brielle Baughman 3 5-6 13, Kaitlin Schwarz 3 5-11 11. Non-scorers: Robinson, Knobloch. Totals: 19 15-24 62
West York (38): Walker 4 0-2 8, Doll 5 1-1 11, Cessna 3 0-0 6, Rupp 1 2-2 5, Myers 0 1-2 1, Angell 2 1-6 5, Hartman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 5-13 38
3-pointers: DC-Meckley 2, Hughes, Jacoby 4, Baughman 2; WY-Rupp
WRESTLING
Cumberland Valley Kickoff Classic
Bermudian Springs’ Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus made a spalsh in his varsity debut on Friday at Cumberland Valley. Competing at 133 pounds, the freshman scored a first-period pin in his opener before upsetting top-seeded Charlie Bunting of Nazareth in the second round.
Bunting, a senior, placed third in PIAA Class 3A Championships at 120 pounds last year and was fifth at 113 as a sophomore.
Yacoviello-Andrus followed up the big win with a third-period pin to move into today’s semifinals, where he will face Mason Wagner of Faith Christian Academy.
Faith Christian has a large lead in the team race, with Nazareth and Cumberland Valley in second and third, respectively.
Yacoviello-Andrus was the lone Eagle to remain in the winner’s bracket Friday, but five Bermudian wrestlers are still competing in the consolations, including Cole Schisler (107), Austin Anderson (121), Reece Daniels (127), Bryce Harner (145) and Brennon Ault (215).
