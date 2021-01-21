It’s been a long and winding road to returning to the mats for the Bermudian Springs wrestling team.
After an initial three week shutdown due to Pennsylvania’s COVID mitigation plans in late December followed by a program shutdown due to COVID cases, the Eagles returned to the mat in victorious fashion on Thursday, downing visiting Delone Catholic 63-4 in a YAIAA-3 dual.
“We’re real happy to be back on the mat. We’re just taking it one day at a time,” Bermudian Springs coach Dave McCollum said. “I’m really happy with the way the guys came out and wrestled aggressively tonight. They seemed to be focused despite it being a whole new environment. So I really felt good for these guys and I’m really proud of their effort.”
After a no-contest to start the dual at 113 pounds, the Squires actually took an early lead with an impressive performance from Connor Bauerline up at 120. Bauerline put on an impressive display of mat wrestling to earn a 13-0 major decision over Jacob Simpson.
Then the Eagles kicked it into high gear. Jackson Keffer started things off with a second period fall over Colby Noel, reversing Noel to his back just 26 seconds into the period. Following Keffer, senior Brennan Schisler made his debut up at 132 pounds. Schisler dominated throughout to earn a 15-0 technical fall victory over Ian Roth early in the third period.
“I’m walking around right where I need to be at 132. I’m not cutting any weight at all,” Schisler said after the bout. “It feels good to be out there, but the COVID thing really messes us up. It puts us back a couple weeks. I don’t think I’m where I need to be yet. I looked a little sloppy and need to fix some things for sure.”
After freshman Bryce Harner notched an 11-2 major decision in his debut, senior Caleb Mantz pinned Justin Emeight in 2:34 at 145 pounds to extend the Bermudian Springs lead to 21-4. Fellow senior Cole Mosier added a fall at 152 pounds over Dominic Giaffra and Chanse Boyer went feet to back against Jack Scovitch at 160 pounds for the fall in under a minute.
Jonah Martin made it four pins in a row for the Eagles at 172 pounds with a cradle of Devin Reese before the run ended with Jhonathan Balek receiving a forfeit at 189 pounds.
“I told the guys last night I really admired them for sticking it out because we weren’t getting opportunities,” McCollum said of his group. “As a coach you worry ‘am I going to lose guys? Are they going to drift off?’ Fortunately, these guys have been there every practice, every day, totally committed and totally focused.”
Attendees then got a first look at returning state qualifier Savauri Shelton at 215 pounds. The all-conference football player didn’t miss a beat, picking up seven takedowns in the first 1:45 before picking up a fall over the Squires’ Won Stewart.
Up at heavyweight, all eyes were on Eagles’ senior Hogan Swenski. Swenski, a senior, put on more than 50 pounds of muscle in the offseason and moved up from 182 pounds to heavyweight, where he weighed in at 236 on Friday night.
The added size and explosivity translated well, as he notched a pair of takedowns before pinning Delone’s Sam Scovitch in 1:06.
“It’s been a lot of eating and lifting since last season” Swenski said after the match. “The day after regionals when I lost I was in the gym and preparing for the next season. I told my teammates I was going to be at heavyweight and no one believed me. No one thought I’d do it.”
McCollum, meanwhile, says he’s been impressed with Swenski’s dedication and that he believes the best is yet to come from him on the mat.
“It’s amazing. He was 126 as a freshman and each year he’s grown and grown and grown,” McCollum said. “I talked to him at the beginning of summer and said ‘hey what are you weighing’ and he goes ‘235’ and I said ‘what?!’ It’s been fun watching him grow and he’s a special talent.”
Coby Johnston finished off the night with a forfeit win at 106 pounds to bring the final score to 63-4. The Eagles are back in action at 11 a.m. Saturday against visiting Northern Lebanon and McCollum says he’s looking forward to every dual to come.
“You just never know when you’re going to get shut down,” he said. “We’re appreciative of every chance we get and we’re going to give it everything every time out.”
Bermudian Springs 63,
Delone Catholic 4
113-No contest; 120-Connor Bauerline (DC) md. Jacob Simpson, 13-0; 126-Jackson Keffer (BS) p. Colby Noel, 2:34; 132-Brennan Schissler (BS) TF. Isaac Roth, 15-0 (4:11); 138-Bryce Harner (BS) dec. Nate Hart, 11-2; 145-Caleb Mantz (BS) p. Justin Emeigh, 2:34; 152-Cole Mosier (BS) p. Dominic Giraffa, 5:21; 160-Chanse Boyer (BS) p. Jack Scovitch, :48; 172-Jonah Martin (BS) pinned Devin Reese, 1:15, 189: Jhonathan Balek fft.; 215-Savauri Shelton (BS) p. Won Stewart, 1:49; 285-Hogan Swenski (BS) p. Sam Scovitch, 1:06; 106-Coby Johnston (BS) fft.
