TRACK & FIELD
Biglerville boys 70,
York Tech 67
York Tech girls 68,
Biglerville 64
The Canners and Spartans split a pair of tightly-contested meets on Tuesday at Biglerville, which was celebrating its Senior Night.
For the Canner boys, Ryan VanDyke swept the 110 and 300 hurdles events while Jesus Salazar-Ruelas was first in both the 200 (24.4) and 400 (55.4) dashes. Caden Althoff tacked on a win in the 100 in 11.6 as well.
In the field, senior Jack Regentin won the javelin (120-7) and shot put (38-2.3), the latter of which was a Canner sweep with Alex Cook and Anthony Kauffman rounding out the top three.
Robert Salazar recorded victories in the long jump and high jump, and senior Jacob Mead was second in the javelin.
Katie White led a strong performance in the throws for the Biglerville girls, as she swept the shot put (29-7), discus (77-11) and javelin (99-6). Haylee Smith was third, second and second in those respective events.
Amanda Kane was the top sprinter, winning the 100 (13.8) and 200 (29.4) dashes. Additional winners for Biglerville included Carena Heller (100 hurdles), Mari Alvarez (58.1), Anne Deleon (long jump) and Allison Sneed (triple jump).
BOYS
110 hurdles: 1. VanDyke (B) 17.0, 2. Salazar (B) 17.8; 100: 1. Althoff (B) 11.6, 3. Salazar-Ruelas (B) 11.8; 1600: 1. Volk (YT) 4:54.6; 400: 1. Salazar-Ruelas (B) 55.4; 300 hurdles: 1. VanDyke (B) 45.4; 800: 1. Volk (YT) 2:09.7, 2. Kalani Crum (B) 2:22.0; 200: 1. Salazar-Ruelas (B) 24.4, 3. Morales (B) 25.8; 3200: 1. Bradley (YT) 11:30.7; 3200 relay: 1. York Tech 9:24.2; 400 relay: 1. Biglerville 48.8; 1600 relay: 1. York Tech 9:24.2; Long jump: 1. Salazar (B) 17-9; Triple jump: 1. Steel (YT) 35-11, 2. VanDyke (B) 35-5; High jump: 1. Salazar (B) 5-4; Pole vault: not contested; Shot put: 1. Regentin (B) 38-2.3, 2. Cook (B) 35-9, 3. Kauffman (B) 35-8; Discus: 1. Arnold (YT) 135-6, 3. Regentin (B) 102-3; Javelin: 1. Regentin (B) 120-7, 2. Mead (B) 115-1, 3. Showers (B) 113-4
GIRLS
100 hurdles: 1. Heller (B) 19.9, 2. Catonga-Esquivias (B) 20.0, 3. Alvarez (B) 20.2; 100: 1. Kane (B) 13.8; 1600: 1. Murphy (YT) 5:56.4, 3. Perez-Rivera (B) 6:33.9; 400: 1. Johnson (YT) 1:05.6, 3. Dinges (B) 1:14.1; 300 hurdles: 1. Alvarez (B) 58.1, 2. Catonga-Esquivias (B) 58.2; 800: 1. Murphy (YT) 2:44.6; 200: 1. Kane (B) 29.4, 3. Dinges (B) 31.1; 3200: 1. Murphy (YT) 12:55.1, 3. Perez-Rivera (B) 14:18.1; 3200 relay: 1. York Tech 11:53.8; 400 relay: 1. York Tech 56.7; 1600 relay: 1. York Tech (time not provided); Long jump: 1. Deleon (B) 12-8.25; Triple jump: 1. Sneed (B) 26-5.5; High jump: not contested; Pole vault: not contested; Shot put: 1. White (B) 29-7, 3. Smith (B) 25-6; Discus: 1. White (B) 77-11, 2. Smith (B) 77-3; Javelin: 1. White (B) 99-6, 2. Smith (B) 83-3, 3. Orndorff (B) 70-3
Bermudian Springs boys 112.5, Littlestown 36.5
Bermudian Springs girls 108.5, Littlestown 32.5
The Eagles completed the sweep over the Thunderbolts as both the boys and girls remained undefeated at 5-0.
On the boys’ side, both teams were relatively evenly matched on the track but Bermudian dominated the field events, outscoring Littlestown 58.5-4.5 across the seven events, led by Ricky Pacana who won the triple and high jumps and took second in the long jump. Michael Carlson won the 110 hurdles, pole vault and 400 relay for the Eagles as well.
Alison Watts swept the long and triple jumps for the Eagles on the girls’ side, while Lily Peters claimed the 400 and high jump and Lily LaBure took the top spot in each of the hurdle races.
BOYS
3200 relay-1. Bermudian Springs 9:46.6; 110 hurdles-1. Carlson (BS) 14.6, 2. Kehr (NS) 16.9, 3. Gautsch (BS) 18.4; 100-1. Herr (L) 11.1, 2. Lookingbill (L) 11.8, 3. Staub (BS) 11.8; 1600-1. Carrolus (BS) 4:44.9, 2. Small (L) 4:46.6, 3. Grimes (BS) 5:26; 400 relay-1. Bermudian Springs 45.1; 400-1. Harner (BS) 55.1, 2. Eader (L) 57.3, 3. Reidel 57.4; 300 hurdles-1. Kehr (BS) 42.8, 2. Gautsch (BS) 48.3; 800-1. Carrolus (BS) 2:07.7, 2. Small (L) 2:08, 3. Stuart (BS) 2:19; 200-1. Herr (L) 23.2, 2. Lookingbill (L) 24.1, 3. Melendez (BS) 24.3; 3200-1. Lachey (L) 12:13, 2. Diaz (BS) 12:17; Hutchinson (L) 12:58; 1600 relay-1. Bermudian Springs 3:41.9; Javelin-1. Spangler (BS) 107-7, 2. Prawdzick (L) 107-6, 3. Gross (L) 107-0; Shot put-1. Weigle (NS) 42-4. 2. Spangler (BS) 34-8; 3. Hawk (BS) 33-6; Discus-1. Weigle (BS) 127-11, 2. Gautsch (BS) 105-3, 3. Dickerson (BS) 102-5; Triple jump-1. Pacana (BS) 42-4.5, 2. Mummert (BS) 39-3, 3. Gautsch (BS) 35-6.5; Long jump-1. Beachy (BS) 19-11.5, 2. Pacana (BS) 18-5, 3. Mummert (BS) 18-1.5; High jump-1. Pacana (BS) 5-6, 2. Harner (BS) 5-4, 3. Herr (L) and Ruh (BS) 5-2; Pole vault-1. Carlson (BS) 12-0, 2. Beachy (BS) 11-6, 3. Carrolus (BS) 11-6.
GIRLS
3200 relay-1. Bermudian Springs 15:43.4; 100 hurdles-1. LaBure (BS) 16.0, 2. Staub (L) 16.8, 3. Carlson (BS) 16.9; 100-1. King (L) 13.1, 2. Means (BS) 13.5, 3. Nunemaker (L) 13.6; 1600-1. Reidel (L) 6:10.8, 2.Lighty (BS) 6:45, 3. Frey (L) 6:54; 400 relay-1. Bermudian Springs 52.8; 400-1. Peters (BS) 1:07.2, 2. Beall (BS) 1:10.2, 3. Repaski (L) 1:10.5; 300 hurdles-1. LaBure (BS) 49.8, 2. Carlson (BS) 53.4, 3. Nunemaker (L) 54.1; 800-1. Reidel (L) 2:43.3, 2. Oseen (BS) 2:57, 3. Ebersole (BS) 3:07; 200-1. Cunningham (BS) 27.3, 2. LaBure (BS) 27.9, 3. King (L) 28.9; 3200-Not contested; 1600 relay-1. Bermudian Springs 4:29.5; Javelin-1. Hartman (BS) 110-0, 2. Robinson (BS) 83-4, 3. Staub (L) 76-10; Shot put-1. Tucky (BS) 28-2, 2. Means (BS) 26-11, 3. Cherry (L) 25-1; Discus-1. Robinson (BS) 76-9.5, 2. Hall (L) 72-3, 3. Bobe (BS) 68-9; Triple jump-1. Watts (BS) 39-1, 2. Dillon (L) 30-4, 3. Sentz (L) 28-11.5; Long jump-1. Watts (BS) 17-3, 2. Dillon (L) 14-1.5, 3. Patton (BS) 13-1.5; High jump-1. Peters (BS) 4-9, 2. Watts (BS) 4-8, 3. N/A 4-4; Pole vault-1. Carlson (BS) 10-8, 2. Demotta (BS) 7-0, 3. Nickey (BS) 7-0.
SOFTBALL
New Oxford 8,
Susquehannock 0
The Colonials snapped a scoreless tie with two runs in the fourth and never looked back on Tuesday, blanking the Warriors.
Paige Dill fired a complete-game shutout for the Ox (6-3), striking out six with no walks.
Mallory Topper provided plenty of pop on offense by going 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored. Leadoff batter Cora Diviney was also 2-for-3, swatting a double and driving in a pair of runs.
Susquehannock 000 000 0 — 0 6 3
New Oxford 000 233 x — 8 5 0
Karst, Paterniti (5). Dill. WP: Dill. LP: Karst. SO-BB: Karst 2-3, Paterniti 0-2, Dill 6-0. 2B: S-Paterniti; NO-Noel, Diviney. HR: NO-Topper
