Mother Nature may be doing her darndest to wash out baseball games this spring, but the ones played have been total slugfests.
Sure, there have been a handful of traditional outcomes, like New Oxford edging West York 1-0 last week, but video-game scores have been the norm this spring. It started with a season-opener at Bermudian where Delone Catholic claimed a 20-10 victory, and it hasn’t eased up much. Nearly half of the teams in the Times Area are averaging 15 total runs per game, scored and allowed. Fairfield (1-3) hasn’t had many dull moments as Green Knight contests have averaged 21.6 runs per night. Included in that number was a wild 12-12 suspended game against Biglerville that went unresolved through nine innings.
The teams will complete that contest at 3 p.m. on April 28 when the Knights visits the Canners. A regularly scheduled league contest will follow.
Biglerville (2-1) is one of only three area squads to have scored more runs than allowed this season. The Canners are a plus-10 in the runs ratio, joining Littlestown (plus-3) and South Western (plus-6). Not surprisingly, the Bolts and Mustangs both have winning records.
Delone is a bit of an oddity in that it has given up more runs than it has scored (49-42) but is the only area team two games above .500 at 4-2.
Teams looking to tighten things up on the mound and in the field include Fairfield, Bermudian Springs and Hanover, which are currently allowing 10 runs or more per game. There is ample time to do so nearly with three-quarters of the season left to play.
TOO EARLY, BUT WHY NOT? Some teams have barely scratched the surface of their schedule, so breaking down the current District 3 power rankings may seem a bit premature, but hey, why wait?
As it stood entering Monday’s soggy slate of mostly-postponed games, five Times Area teams would have postseason invitations. Delone leads the way in Class 2A, where the top six teams qualify. Fairfield is solidly above the cutline in fourth place.
The 2A mix is interesting in that Delone is the lone team with at least three wins, while only three other teams have two wins. Eight of the remaining 12 squads have one respective victory or are currently winless.
Biglerville is just ahead of Oley Valley for fifth place in 3A, where six clubs make the cut. In 5A, which uses a 16-team field, both South Western (7th) and Gettysburg (15th) are inside that cutoff.
DEEP LINEUP: Getting through the Delone lineup unscathed is a scary proposition at this point. The Squires are hitting at a .356 clip and have threats up and down the lineup. Tyler Hillson is the catalyst with a .417 average, nine runs scored, seven RBI and five doubles. Avery Kuntz has also swatted five two-baggers on his way to a .538 average and Wyatt Schussler is batting a hefty .526.
Harrison Smith (.450, 6 RBI), Jake Sherdel (.400) and Brodie Collins (7 RBI) are additional thumpers the Squires roll out each evening.
The Squires are dangerous on the basepaths with an area-high 32 stolen bags, paced by Smith (8) and Kuntz (7).
Delone figures to be in the YAIAA-4 race to the very end.
CANNERS MASHING: Nothing wrong with Biglerville’s bats this spring as the Canners are averaging an area-best nine runs scored per contest. Senior Connor Orner is sizzling with a robust .727 batting average. Orner is 8-for-11 with a team-high seven RBI, and that doesn’t include his 3-for-4 effort in that suspended game against Fairfield, which included a home run and two RBI.
Orner has committed to play baseball for Salem University, an NCAA Division 2 school in West Virginia.
Senior Logan Brewer, a Lebanon Valley commit, is hitting .375 with a team-best six runs scored. Cameron Hartzel (.500) and Ben Angstadt (.364) add extra punch to a Bville lineup clicking at .356 as a team.
BITZER NEARLY PERFECT: Jesse Bitzer threw 5.2 innings of perfect ball against West York last week, but to be fair, the New Oxford senior has been nearly flawless all season.
Bitzer lost that no-hit bid against the Bulldogs, settling for a one-hit shutout that required only 80 pitches, 60 of which were strikes. On the season, Bitzer has allowed only two hits in 13 innings pitched, boasting a ridiculous strikeout-walk ratio of 15-1. He is heading up a New Oxford staff that has compiled a strong 4.20 team ERA.
The problem for the Ox hasn’t been on the bump, rather at the dish. Colonial batters are hitting just .212 as a team. Head coach Scott Anderson said the lack of offense hasn’t come as a complete surprise as the Ox rolled out an opening-game starting lineup that included only two players with previous varsity experience.
WARRIORS PRIMED FOR A RUN: Gettysburg stands at 2-2 through four games but feels like its best baseball is still ahead. Losses to Central York and Spring Grove in which Gburg surrendered 10 runs both nights followed a season-opening victory. The Warriors are just one game behind the Rockets in the YAIAA-2 and figure to be a contender in Class 5A before it’s all said and done.
A strong collection of sticks includes Marshall Mott (.417), Alex Meckley (.400) and Bryce Rudisill (.357). Meckley and Rudisill have four RBI apiece as Ryan Brady’s squad looks to heat up at the dish.
Mott, a University of Pennsylvania commit, and Meckley lead a solid pitching staff that includes promising freshman Tegan Kuhns. That trio will be formidable as we venture deeper into the season.
DON’T SLEEP ON THE BOLTS: Littlestown is 2-1 early on and promises to be a tough out every night. The Bolts have balanced at the plate with six players posting at least two RBI apiece. Gabe Schue leads the pack with four ribbies while Andrew Olvera and freshman Ryan Jones both have three.
Jones is also part of a rotation that has yielded only nine earned runs this season. Jones has a 0.00 ERA in four innings of work and Michael Henrie has piled up nine strikeouts in the same amount of mound time.
Early season errors have been a bugaboo but should Ltown iron out some wrinkles on defense it will be a player in the YAIAA-3, which includes Kennard-Dale, Eastern York, Susquehannock and Bermudian Springs.
