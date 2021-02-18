BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Eastern York 67, Gettysburg 55
Jack Weaver drained five 3-pointers to help the Golden Knights nudge past the Warriors on Wednesday.
Gettysburg saw Trent Ramirez-Keller fill up the hoop to the tune of a game-high 31 points. Ramirez-Keller hit 11 shots from the floor and 8-of-11 at the stripe.
Eastern York 16 19 24 9 – 67
Gettysburg 7 15 17 16 – 55
Eastern York (67): Smith 0 3-4 3, Weaver 5 0-0 15, Leibgott 2 0-0 6, Sawmiller 1 0-0 2, Bausman 7 4-5 18, Rishell 0 1-2 1, Myers 7 6-8 20, Carter 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 14-19 67
Gettysburg (55): Andrew Warthen 1 0-0 3, Michael Hankey 1 1-2 3, Trent Ramirez-Keller 11 8-10 31, Ethan Wagner 1 1-2 3, Logan Moseley 3 0-0 6, Ian McLean 1 4-4 6, Landon Felix 1 1-2 3. Non-scorers: Boone, Paul, Herr, B. Wagner. Totals: 19 15-20 55
3-pointers: EY-Weaver 5, Leibgott 2; G-Warthen, Ramirez-Keller. JV: Gettysburg 50, Eastern York 33
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
York Catholic 59, Fairfield 30
The Irish (6-5) opened up a 19-3 first-quarter lead and rolled from there, taking down the Knights on Wednesday.
Breana Valentine made a pair of 3-pointers on her way to a team-best 14 points and Maddie Neiderer added seven for Fairfield (3-11).
Fairfield 3 10 11 6 – 30
York Catholic 19 16 12 12 – 59
Fairfield (30): Emma Dennison 1 0-0 2, Breana Valentine 5 2-2 14, Braidan Wastler 1 1-2 3, Maddie Neiderer 3 0-0 7, Kira Weikert 1 2-2 4. Non-scorers: Cromwell, Bollinger, Battern. Totals: 11 5-6 30
York Catholic (59): Patterson 3 0-0 7, Kile 5 4-4 17, Brennan 0 1-2 1, Bona 2 6-6 10, Collins 2 0-2 4, Alexander 1 0-0 2, O’Brien 2 0-0 5, Rauch 1 0-0 3, Baumgardner 1 0-0 2, Reed 3 2-2 8. Totals: 20 13-16 59
3-pointers: F-Valentine 2, Neiderer; YC-Kile 3, Patterson, Rauch, O’Brien
