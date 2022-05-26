As it became clear Thursday that the margin between Delone Catholic and Camp Hill was a slim one, and that any moment could swing matter in either team’s favor, the Squires went to the baseball basics.
Just put the ball in play. Just get on base, any way you can. Do those simple tasks, keep applying the pressure, and good things just might happen.
The Squires did that in the sixth and seventh innings in a tight ballgame, and those good things came in the form of three runs that pushed Delone to a 5-3 victory over Camp Hill in the District 3 Class 2A baseball championship game at Messiah University.
The victory earned Delone (16-4) its first district baseball title since 2013; the next stop is a berth in the PIAA Championships, with the first round getting underway June 6. The Squires had to grind it out to get it, with the three late runs being scored by two players who had been hit by pitch and one who reached via error.
“We’ve been playing like that all year,” Delone coach Jim Smith said. “That’s baseball. We practice for that. We were keeping each other’s spirits up the whole time. Both teams were. (Camp Hill) is a good team right there, and they’re grinding, too. What a great game.”
The afternoon had been full of baserunners, pitching escapes, and near-misses before the Squires came to the plate in the sixth inning trailing 3-2. Delone scratched a run across when Myles Shearer was hit by a pitch, advanced to third on Aidan Wittmer’s single and then scored when Wittmer stole second and drew a throw that went into the outfield. The sequence would roughly preview the next inning’s action.
“We were getting guys on and just couldn’t connect,” Wittmer said. “We just had to mix in a couple of timely hits. We just had to keep getting guys on and we knew it would come sometime. We just had to keep plugging away, keep chipping away.”
The seventh opened with Camp Hill reliever Drew Branstetter getting two quick outs, after which Ryan Moore was hit by a pitch and stole second. Brady Dettinburn’s grounder then drew a throwing error that produced extra bases thanks in part to the spacious foul ground on the college field, and Moore dashed home. Dettinburn then scored on Shearer’s infield single.
“It really just came down to them taking advantage of the free baserunners that they got,” Camp Hill coach Matt Spiegel said. “They kept the pressure on, and they took advantage, and to a certain degree we let them take advantage.”
Fitting for the day, Camp Hill (16-5) made it interesting in the bottom of the seventh against Delone reliever Jake Sherdel. The Lions loaded the bases with two outs thanks to a pair of walks and Ben Tyler’s single, but Sherdel induced a foul pop to clinch the final out and the championship.
“We talk about quality at-bats,” Smith said. “Even though guys made outs, they had some good swings on balls. It’s about getting the pitch count up and working the pitcher for the next guy. We didn’t play selfish today. Guys weren’t swinging for the fence. They were trying to put the ball in play.”
Both starters, Delone’s Tyler Hillson and Camp Hill’s Christian Doi, went five innings before pitch counts dictated their removal. Both had showcased some gutsy work with runners on base throughout the day, ensuring that runs were at a premium despite the numerous baserunners.
The teams had each plated a pair of runs in the second inning, with the Lions getting an RBI double from Grant Cutler and a run-scoring single from Doi. Camp Hill broke the tie in the fifth with a run produced by Tyler’s RBI groundout, but it would be the only run the Lions scored after having the bases loaded with no outs against Hillson. The lefty got a double-play ball to escape the inning.
“I was just trying to roll some ground balls to minimize (the damage),” Hillson said. “I knew my defense was working hard behind me, so all I was trying to do was pitch to contact and minimize. That’s what we did. I couldn’t be happier with defense. They played great for me.”
Multi-hit days went to Wittmer (4-for-5) and Nic Pierce (2-for-4) for the Squires, and Doi (2-for-3 with a double) and Tyler (2-for-4) for the Lions.
Delone Catholic 020 001 2 — 5 8 1
Camp Hill 020 010 0 — 3 6 2
Tyler Hillson, Jake Sherdel (6) and Brodie Collins. Christian Doi, Drew Branstetter (6) and Luke Parise. WP: Sherdel. LP: Branstetter. SO-BB: Hillson 3-2, Sherdel 1-2, Doi 6-3, Branstetter 2-1. 2B: CH-Cutler, Doi
