Fairfield baseball coach Dave Hazlett struggled to fight back emotions as he talked about a team he repeatedly referred to as a “special group” on Friday afternoon.
Hazlett’s Knights entered the District 3 Class 2A tournament as the third seed at 14-4 and as the reigning YAIAA-4 co-champions. Their reward for an outstanding season was to host a quarterfinal playoff game for the first time.
Unfortunately for Fairfield, it never quite hits its stride against visiting Upper Dauphin in Friday’s opening-round of the district tournament, falling 4-1.
“I mean, it’s baseball,” Hazlett said after the loss. “We were hitting the ball hard just like we have all year and it just wasn’t finding its way in between their players.”
After Knights’ freshman Jayden Bell worked a 1-2-3 first inning, senior Hunter Zerby took the mound for the Trojans (9-12) and immediately showed off a repertoire of off-speed pitches that would keep the Fairfield batters off balance all afternoon.
Through two innings, neither team had allowed a base runner past first. In the top of the third, Bell gave up a two-out single and a subsequent wild pitch to move the runner to scoring position, but he was able to escape the jam with no damage done.
It appeared as if Fairfield was in business in its half of the third after Cam Macinyak reached on an error and Griffin Tabler walked to put two on and with no outs. Nathan Baker then advanced the runners to scoring position with a flyout to center, turning over the lineup in the process.
But Bell, the leadoff hitter, and Eric Ball each swung at the respective first pitches they saw, producing only a pop out and a groundout to short ending the inning.
The Knights were made to pay for their wastefulness in the top of the fourth. A one-out walk by Zerby put a pair of runners on base with one out for the Trojans. After a Jonah Peterson groundout moved the runners into scoring position, a Bell balk scored the first run of the game. Max Nestor followed by taking a 1-1 pitch into center field, scoring Zerby and making it 2-0 before Bell got out frame with a strikeout.
Suddenly, a confident Zerby was returning to the mound with a lead that was slim, but seemed nearly insurmountable.
“It was nice to get those runs,” he said. “I was confident in my stuff and in my defense behind me and that only helped.”
Cody Valentine tried to spark the Fairfield offense with a one-out single in the bottom of the fourth, but was picked off first base for the second out of the inning. WIll Myers and Andrew Koons followed with singles of their own, which may well have scored Valentine, but Macinyak popped out to shortstop to end the threat.
After a one-out walk put runners on first and second, Bell’s day was done. Valentine came in to see out the inning and perhaps more. He looked to have the second out of the frame when he picked Brady Morgan off at first base, but Morgan created a rundown situation and Macinyak eventually misfired on a throw, not only allowing Morgan to return to first but also allowing lead runner Ian Hepler to come around and make the score 3-0.
An impressive over-the-shoulder catch by Ball in center field before a throw back in to double off Morgan ended the inning, but the damage had been done.
The Knights once again threatened to cut the lead in the bottom of the fifth, putting a pair of runners on with one out. But Ball hit a towering fly ball to right for a long, loud second out before Jake Myers lined out to end the inning.
Following a 1-2-3 top of the sixth for Valentine, Fairfield mounted its final rally of the game in the sixth. Valentine began it with a double deep to left-center field before advancing to third on a Myers fly out. Koons then drove him home with a sac fly to center, but Macinyak grounded out to end the threat and keep a two-run lead intact at 3-1.
Doubles by Nestor and Hepler restored the three-run cushion for the Trojans in the top of the seventh, and Zerby pitched a flawless, 1-2-3 seventh to send Upper Dauphin to Tuesday’s semifinals against Delone Catholic, ending the Knights’ season.
Zerby finished with a complete game on just 65 pitches. He allowed seven hits, but walked just one to go along with one strikeout.
Fairfield now looks to the future as it tries to replace a group of 11 seniors that was one of the most successful in program history.
“Here we are with 11 seniors on a senior-laden team and we threw a freshman. That just goes to show that although we have a lot of seniors, we have a program here that we’re building,” Hazlett said. “And we’re excited to start to get ready for next year.”
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
Upper Dauphin 000 210 1 — 4 7 1
Fairfield 000 001 0 — 1 7 3
Hunter Zerby and Troutman; Jayden Bell, Cody Valentine (5) and Will Myers. WP: Zerby. LP: Bell. SO-BB: Zerby 1-1; Bell 2-3, Valentine 3-0. 2B: UD-Hepler, Nester; F-Valentine.
