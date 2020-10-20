Montana DeLawder was already a queen of the wrestling mat, but now she’s also queen of the court.
No, not a basketball court, rather the homecoming court at Gettysburg Area High School.
DeLawder, a senior, was named homecoming queen during halftime of Gettysburg’s home football game against York Suburban last Saturday evening. The thing is, she wasn’t officially crowned that night because she was busy showing off her skills as one of the nation’s top scholastic female wrestlers in the True Power event hosted by PA Power Wrestling in Blair County.
DeLawder was only a moment removed from completing an 8-2 victory over Lily Sherer of Delaware Valley High School when she got the news.
“As I came off the mat my mom was listening live (to the homecoming announcement) and she came down on the floor,” said DeLawder. “I hadn’t even put my clothes back on or got water, so it basically happened at the same time. I was excited, it was pretty cool.”
DeLawder was suddenly a queen, only she didn’t have a crown.
That was rectified as she was promptly presented a Burger King crown that she proudly donned for a few photos following the match. DeLawder explained that the wrestlers, including herself and training partner Levi Haines of Biglerville who later scored a 13-1 major decision, were dropped off at the Tyrone Armory at 3 p.m. for weigh-ins, leaving parents and coaches with a few hours of free time. They hustled to the nearest Burger King and a crown was procured.
As to why they would think to get a crown hours before the winner was announced, DeLawder had an idea who was behind that.
“Coach (Chris) Haines pulled some strings to find out earlier if I had won,” she said. “He wanted to make sure I didn’t have my phone so I wouldn’t find out before my match if I had won.”
Winning a big match and a homecoming title on the same night was quite the daily double, but it comes as no surprise that the victory on the mat took precedent.
“It was great, I missed it a lot,” said DeLawder of competing. “I haven’t wrestled a dual match in a while and it was kind of like our season, one match at a time. It was nice getting back out there.”
DeLawder won’t have to wait long to jump back into the fray as she is competing this weekend in the prestigious Super 32 Challenge, which has been moved from Greensboro, N.C. to Myrtle Beach, S.C. From there DeLawder will head to Iowa at the end of October for preseason nationals before trekking to Nebraska for the Junior World Trials in early November.
She didn’t indicate whether her Burger King crown, or the real one presented to her by Gettysburg principal Jeremy Lusk on Monday during school, would make any of the trips, but Saturday was certainly a night DeLawder won’t forget anytime soon.
“It’s crazy, which is the only word I can think of,” she said. “Not too many times something like that can happen but it’s kind of funny because it sums up my life: I can have one thing going but I’ll always take wrestling over everything else.”
