Gettysburg and McDaniel played another back-and-forth battle, this time to extra innings, as Gettysburg swept the home-and-home baseball series with a 10-8 win in 10 innings on Friday.
THE LEADERS
• JR McCloskey went 3-for-4 on the day, with a double, triple and RBI to go with two runs scored for the Bullets (16-13, 3-5 CC).
• David Preziuso was 3-for-5, with two RBI and two runs.
• Jack Pistner also had a 3-for-5 day, leading the team in RBI with four and scoring one run of his own.
• James Weedon earned the win on the bump, throwing 3.0 innings with five K’s.
FOR THE FOES
• Connor Uhrig had two home runs for the Green Terror (15-12, 3-5 CC).
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Gettysburg was the first to get on the scoreboard, plating its first run in the top of the first. After Kyle Miller was hit by pitch and stole second, Jack Pistner doubled to score Miller.
• A 1-2-3 top of the second and two-run bottom of the inning gave McDaniel a 2-1 lead. After a single by Billy Wheatley, Connor Uhrig hit a home run over the left field fence to score McDaniel’s first two runs of the game. However, Gettysburg came right back in the top of the third, scoring six runs on six hits. JR McCloskey began the batting with a triple to center, and a single by David Preziuso easily scored McCloskey. Miller drew a walk, and with runners on first and second, Pistner singled to bring Preziuso home. A single by Mabret Levant and stolen base put two in scoring position, and a two-out, two-RBI single by Preston Toothman made it a 6-2 game. McCloskey came back up and doubled again to score the Bullets’ final run of the inning.
• The Green Terror hit around for three more runs in the bottom of the third. A double by Tyler Yohn put him in scoring position, before Ben Davis drew a walk and Joey Hubinger tripled to score Yohn. A single by Smith scored Hubinger, before pitcher Cole Wong struck two out around a pop-up to end the home half of the inning with Gettysburg leading, 7-5.
• Each team put up on run on two hits in the fifth inning. Gettysburg used singles by Preziuso and Neels, and Hubinger and Jake Smith singled for the Green Terror, as well as a sacrifice fly by Austin Goudeaux, to score their run and bring the score to 8-6 after five. McDaniel faced only four Gettysburg batters in the top of the sixth, and Uhrig hit his second homer of the game to bring the Green Terror within one in the home half of the inning.
• McDaniel recorded a 1-2-3 top of the seventh to hold Gettysburg scoreless, before using two singles in the bottom of the inning to tie the score, 8-all. Neither team tallied in run in the eighth inning to head into the ninth deadlocked.
• The Green Terror shut Gettysburg down in the top of the ninth with another straight one-two-three inning, but couldn’t score any runs as the game went into extra innings.
• McCloskey, Preziuso, Miller and Pistner rapped out four straight singles to score the final two runs of the game, and the Bullets recorded a one-two-three bottom of the inning to defeat the Green Terror and sweep the home-and-home series, 10-8.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Nine batters had at least one hit for Gettysburg.
• Gettysburg narrowly outhit McDaniel, 18-17.
• With the win, Gettysburg records its first extra-innings game of the season and first sweep of a conference opponent.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action against Swarthmore Saturday in a doubleheader, beginning at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.