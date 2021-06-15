Littlestown fell behind by a couple of runs early on against Hanover, but the Dodgers chipped away at the deficit until grabbing the lead in the bottom of the sixth on the way to a 4-3 victory in South Penn League baseball action Tuesday evening at Littlestown’s Memorial Field.
Trent Copenhaver began the winning rally by drawing a seven-pitch free pass with two down in the sixth.
He then stole second and came around with the go-ahead run on Sam Wertz’s two-bagger just inside the left field line.
“I was trying to do something that could get me to second base,” Copenhaver said of his approach at the plate. “Whether it was a double or a hit and a steal or a walk and a steal. I wanted to give Sam a chance to drive me in. He got a big hit and he’s done that all year for us.”
Hanover (4-13) didn’t go quietly in the seventh, though.
Andrew Burke walked with one down and moved to second on Bobby Taylor’s groundout. Then Austin Kibler walked before Dodger reliever Justin Keith induced a game-ending pop out from Andrew Worley.
Keith worked the final 5 2/3 frames in relief of starter Jacob Crawmer. Keith didn’t allow a run, while the Raiders notched four hits against the righty. He struck out four and walked three.
“My defense really came through for me tonight and they have all season, really,” Keith, Littlestown’s player-manager said. “You don’t like to play from behind, but we’re a confident team and we’ve been hitting the ball well all year.”
Hanover plated the first run in the top of the opening frame when Clint Roche singled home Pat Brady, but the hosts evened things in their half of the first when Wertz punched a single to right-center to score Copenhaver from second. Copenhaver singled with one down and then swiped second.
Crawmer ran into big trouble in the second as the Raiders racked up four straight knocks with one out, ending his night in the process.
Kyle Bowman doubled home Alex Smith, then Brady’s knock plated Bowman to make it 3-1 in favor of the visitors.
Littlestown (12-2) began its climb back in the fourth when Copenhaver worked a bases-loaded walk to score Crawmer. The Dodgers had loaded the bases on an error, a walk and a bunt single.
In the fifth, the Dodgers pulled even when Justin Gladhill smoked a triple to the gap in left-center that scored Crawmer, who had doubled with two outs.
Littlestown’s win gives the Dodgers a five-game winning streak and they’ve reached the midway point of the regular season leading the league in victories.
They’ve been a fixture in the semifinals of the league playoffs for most of the past decade, but haven’t reached the championship series since losing to New Oxford in 2010.
“I think we’ve played well enough to be in the conversation with the best teams in the league,” Keith said. “But we’ve got to keep playing well for the rest of the regular season and into the playoffs to prove that we belong.”
At the opposite end of the standings, the Raiders reside in tenth place with the top eight teams earning playoff bids.
The loss drops Hanover to 1-5 in games decided by one run so far this season.
“It’s been the story of our season, so far,” Hanover player-manager Adam Smith said. “We gave ourselves many chances to score tonight, but couldn’t get the key hit. We’re close, but time is ticking, too.”
Littlestown’s nine-hit offense was paced by two hits each from Copenhaver, Wertz and Gladhill.
Brady, Bowman and Wade Linebaugh all had two knocks for the Raiders.
Both teams return to action on Thursday with Littlestown playing at New Oxford, while Hanover hosts Winfield, with the Nightmare serving as the home team.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Hanover 120 000 0 — 3 10 1
Littlestown 100 111 x — 4 8 1
Austin Kibler, Bobby Taylor (3), Wade Linebaugh (6) and Linebaugh, Andrew Worley (6); Jacob Crawmer, Justin Keith (2) and Curtis Harman. SO-BB: Kibler 3-1, Taylor 2-2, Linebaugh 1-1; Crawmer 0-0, Keith 4-3. W-Keith. L-Linebaugh. 2B: H-Pat Brady, Kyle Bowman; L-Sam Wertz, Justin Gladhill, Crawmer. 3B: L-Gladhill.
