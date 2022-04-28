BOYS’ TENNIS
YAIAA Singles Tournament
There is a distinct Times Area flavor around the YAIAA Singles Tournament following two rounds of play. The Delone Catholic duo of Ben Elsner and Andrew Gervasi were both 2-0 on Thursday at South Western, likewise for Bermudian Springs’ Parker Sanders and Cyrus Marshall of Littlestown.
Elsner dropped only one game in two matches and Gervasi posted wins of 6-1, 6-1 and 6-1, 6-0. Up next for Elsner is top-seeded Charlie Zitto of Hanover, while Gervasi meets No. 2 Colin Brusse of Susquehannock.
Sanders, the third seed, nearly shut out a pair of opponents to move into today’s quarterfinals at South Western. Sanders will see divisional foe Marshall of Littlestown when action resumes at 2 p.m. Marshall used a 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 triumph over Lucas Reck of Susquehannock to advance.
YAIAA Class 3A Singles Tournament
Thursday — Red Lion H.S.
First Round
1. Arbiter (Dal) d. J. Raub (SG) 6-0, 6-0; Keene (RL) d. Aulthouse 6-2, 6-2; 8. Chronister (Dal) d. Haupt (CY) 6-0, 6-0; Bean (CY) d. Conley (CY) 6-3, 1-6, 6-4; 4. Alex Guy (SW) d. Spencer Kennedy (Get) 6-0, 6-1; Chase Anderson (SW) d. Bluett (CY) 6-4, 6-3; 5. Wu (Dal) d. Jack Delaney (Get) 6-0, 6-0; Nicholson (Dal) d. Jacoby (YCD) 6-1, 6-1
S. Raub (SG) d. Patel (Dal) 6-0, 6-1; 6. Nadeau (RL) d. Brody Rebert (SW) 6-0, 6-2; Eckard (NE) d. Ross (Dov) 6-0, 6-1; Koons (Dal) d. Adam Farmer (NO) 6-1, 6-0; Miller (YS) d. Frey (YCD) 7-6 (7-5), 6-2; Horn (Dal) d. 7. Mason Neiderer (SW) 6-1, 6-2; Lucas Oberholtzer-Hess (Get) d. McClure (CY) 6-0, 6-1; 2. Wheeler (RL) d. A. Patel (Dal) 6-1, 6-0
Second Round
1. Arbiter (Dal) d. Keene (RL) 6-0, 6-0; 8. Chronister (Dal) d. Bean (CY) 6-0, 6-2; 4. Guy (SW) d. Anderson (SW) 6-3, 6-1; 5. Wu (Dal) d. Nicholason (Dal) 6-3, 6-3; 6. Nadeau (RL) d. N. Patel (Dal) 6-1, 6-1; Koons (Dal) d. Eckard (NE) 6-0, 6-1; Horn (Dal) d. Miller (YS) 6-4, 6-4; 2. Wheeler (RL) d. Oberholtzer-Hess (Get) 6-1, 6-1
YAIAA Class 2A Singles Tournament
Thursday — Red Lion H.S.
First Round
1. Charlie Zitto (Han) d. Sean Sneed (Big) 6-0, 6-0; Nolan Chronister (Han) d. Amara (Sus) 6-2, 4-6, 6-3; 8. Ben Elsner (DC) d. Harrington (Sus) 6-0, 6-0; Brian Corona (Han) d. Nate Snyder (Lit) 6-3, 6-4; 3. Parker Sanders (BS) d. Aiden Chen (Han) 6-0, 6-1; Agravante (WY) d. Sebastian Fielding (DC) 6-3, 6-3; 7. Cyrus Marshall (Lit) d. Isaac Sheerer (DC) 6-0, 6-1; Reck (Sus) d. Gingerich (YC) 7-5, 6-1
Lucas Snyder (BS) d. Troy Schneider (Big) 6-3, 6-2; 5. Vu (WY) d. Shawn Nelson (Lit) 6-0, 6-0; Reiber (WY) d. Juan Zarate (Big) 3-6, 6-1, 6-2; 4. Antonio Corona (Han) d. Joseph (WY) 6-0, 6-0; Eli Snyder (BS) d. Rogari (Sus) 6-4, 6-1; 6. Andrew Gervasi (DC) d. Costlow (YC) 6-1, 6-1; Baughman (Sus) d. Nolan Westfall (Lit) 6-2, 4-6, 7-5; 2. Brusse (Sus) d. Hunter Madara (BS) 6-0, 6-0
Second Round
1. Zitto (Han) d. Chronister (Han) 6-0, 6-1; 8. Elsner (DC) d. B. Corona (Han) 6-0, 6-1; 3. Sanders (BS) d. Agravante (WY) 6-0, 6-0; 7. Marshall (Lit) d. Reck (Sus) 6-4, 4-6, 7-5; 5. Vu (WY) d. L. Snyder (BS) 6-0, 6-1; 4. A. Corona (Han) d. Reiber (WY) 6-0, 6-0; 6. Gervasi (DC) d. E. Snyder (BS) 6-1, 6-0; 2. Brusse (Sus) d. Baughman (Sus) 6-0, 6-2
BASEBALL
New Oxford 6, Dover 2
Cade Baker pitched a complete game and the Colonials erupted for a five-run fourth inning to give him his third win over the year.
Brennan Holmes led the way with a double and two RBI for the Ox, while both Kolton Haifley and Coy Baker notched a pair of hits, with the latter adding an RBI.
Parker Bankowski took the loss for the Eagles, but did add solo home run at the plate.
New Oxford 000 500 1 — 6 10 2
Dover 001 100 0 — 2 6 0
Cade Baker and Coy Baker; Parker Bankowski, David Crone (5) and Brayden Bowlsby. WP: Ca. Baker. LP: Bankowski. SO-BB: Ca. Bakers 3-2; Bankowski 2-1, Crone 6-3. 2B: NO-Brennan Holmes; D-Rohrbaugh, Lang. HR: D-Bankowski.
Fairfield 14, Biglerville 11
In a slugfest that featured four home runs, including a grand slam, the Knights came out on top thanks to an eight-run bottom of the sixth inning.
Andrew Koons came on in relief of Brady Cree to get the win for Fairfield, and also added a grand slam to his name. Nate Baker drilled a solo shot as well.
For the Canners, Abi Sosa started and pitched a solid five innings before giving way to Nolan Miller who picked up the loss. Eli Weigle went 3-for-5 with three RBI, while both Ben Angstadt and Kolton Trimmer belted homers.
Biglerville 000 250 4 — 11 16 3
Fairfield 030 128 x — 14 12 3
Brady Cree, Andrew Koons (5); Abi Sosa, Nolan Miller (6). WP: Koons. LP: Miller. SO-BB: Sosa 4-5, Miller 0-1; Cree 3-1, Koons 4-3. 2B: B-Cam Hartzel, Eli Weigle; F-Jayden Bell, Cameron Macinyak; 3B: F-Cody Valentine; HR: B-Ben Angstadt, Kolton Trimmer; F-Nate Baker, Andrew Koons.
Gettysburg 5, Spring Grove 0
Logan Moseley pitched six scoreless innings and hit an RBI triple to help lead the Warriors to a big victory on Thursday.
Moseley struck out four and allowed just two hits on the mound before giving way to Wes Coolbaugh. Gettysburg scored two runs in the top of the third inning to take the lead before tacking on three insurance runs in the seventh. Braden Manning went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a double, while Bryce Rudisill went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Gettysburg 002 000 3 — 5 9 1
Spring Grove 000 000 0 — 0 2 0
Logan Moseley, Wes Coolbaugh (7) and Cody Furman; Mummert, Luta (7). WP: Moseley. LP: Mummert. SO-BB: Moseley 4-3, Coolbaugh 1-0; Mummert 6-4, Luta 0-0. 2B:G-Chris Boone; SG-Bailey. 3B: G-Moseley, Braden Manning; SG-Fuhrman.
Delone Catholic 13, York Tech 3
The Squires got back to their winning ways in a big way, notching 13 hits to induce the mercy rule against the Spartans.
Brodie Collins started on the mound and despite a difficult three-run third after an error extended the frame, pitched five strong innings to pick up the victory.
Trent Giraffa led the way at the dish, going 3-for-3 with a triple, two RBI and three runs scored. Brady Dettinburn, Myles Shearer and Collins each also knocked in multiple runs.
York Tech 003 000 — 3 3 3
Delone Catholic 160 042 — 13 13 1
Dedrick, Rosario (5); Brodie Collins, Nic Pierce (6). WP: Collins. LP; Dedrick. SO-BB: Dedrick 4-3, Rosario 1-4; Collins 7-2, Pierce 1-2. 2B: YT-Shimmel; DC-Jake Sherdel. 3B: DC-Trent Giraffa.
SOFTBALL
Fairfield 6, Biglerville 1
Emma Snyder pitched a nearly flawless complete game and Kira Weikert had a big day at the plate to lift the Knights to victory.
Snyder struck out five, walked two and allowed just two hits in the win, while Weikert went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, an RBI and a run scored for Fairfield.
Freshman Rylie Brewer was credited with the loss while pitching six innings for the Canners. Teammate Alexis Pickett had both hits for Biglerville, including a solo home run in the sixth.
Biglerville 000 001 0 — 1 2 2
Fairfield 012 021 x — 6 11 0
Riley Brewer and Alexis Pickett; Emma Snyder and Sarah Devilbiss. WP: Snyder. LP: Brewer. SO-BB: Brewer 0-3; Snyder 5-2. 2B: F-Kira Weikert. 3B: F-Kira Weikert. HR: B-Pickett.
Bermudian 16, William Penn 0
Maddie Reever pitched a three-inning no hitter and slugged a three-run home run at the plate while knocking in three runs as the Eagles rolled the Bearcats on Thursday.
Hannah Chenault added a three-run home run of her own in the victory.
Bermudian Springs 15 1 0 — 0
William Penn 000 — 0 0 1
Maddie Reever and Abby Myers; Cortes and Valezquay. WP: Reever. LP: Cortez. SO-BB: Reever 4-1; Cortes 0-7. HR: BS-Chenault, Reever.
Delone Catholic 10, York Catholic 0
Amy Anderson pitched five shutout innings and knocked in a pair of runs as the Squirettes took out the Irish in five innings on Thursday.
Carolina Arigo added three RBI and two runs scored in the big win, while Alma Partenza also knocked in and scored a pair.
York Catholic 000 00 — 0 5 4
Delone Catholic 420 31 — 10 13 1
Steinfelt, Diehoff (3) and Saylor; Amy Anderson and Taylor Funkhouser. WP: Anderson. LP: Steinfelt. SO-BB: Steinfelt 4-0, Dehoff 0-3; Anderson 4-1. 2B: DC-Meredith Wilson. 3B: DC-Anderson.
Kennard-Dale 12, Gettysburg 8
The Rams plated five runs in the top of the seventh inning to work past the host Warriors on Thursday, with Kara Golden’s 4-for-4 effort leading the way.
Gettysburg saw Danika Kump and Ella Andras smash three hits each, including a double. Emma-Leigh Gillingham also hit a two-bagger as part of a 2-for-3 performance.
Kennard-Dale 001 222 5 — 12 15 6
Gettysburg 000 125 0 — 8 11 9
Golden, H. Serruto (7). Knerr, Carbaugh (7). WP: Golden. LP: Knerr. SO-BB: Golden 6-4, Serruto 0-2, Knerr 2-3, Carbaugh 1-0. 2B: KD-B. Serruto, Ambrose; G-Andras, Gillingham, Kump
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Kennard-Dale 20, New Oxford 16
Five goals from Sydney Winpigler and seven points from Ally Mathis (four goals, three assists) weren’t quite enough for the Colonials to get past the Rams.
Hannah Earl’s five goals led the way for Kennard-Dale, while Olivia Waltrip had a quartet of goals.
Daelyn Hardnack made 13 saves for New Oxford to give the Colonials a chance.
Goals: NO-Sydney Winpigler 5, Hailey Linebaugh 4, Ally Mathis 4, Bethany Cohee 2, Maddy Cohee 1; KD-Earl 5, Waltrip 4, Fornoff 3, Schneider 3, Evler 2, Fowler. Assists: NO-Mathis 3, Linebaugh 2, Wampler, Cohee. KD-Fornoff 2, Evler 1. Shots: NO-23; KD-34. Saves: NO-Daelyn Hardnack 13; KD-Dunham 4.
TRACK & FIELD
York Tech boys 73,
Delone Catholic 66
Delone Catholic girls 101,
York Tech 48
The Squirettes enjoyed a big win on Thursday when they dominated in the field.
McKenna Mummert won the triple jump (31-11.5) and high jump (4-6) while Marissa Miller was first in the long jump (14-6.5) and pole vault (8-0. Amy Rupp tacked on victories in the 100 and 200 dashes as well.
On the boys’ side, Gage Zimmerman dashed to wins for Delone in the 100 and 200, with Preston Auffarth (300 hurdles), Jacob Fleming (javelin), Landen Eckert (shot put), Liam Russell (triple jump) and Wyatt DiDio (pole vault) scoring respective victories as well.
BOYS
3200 relay: 1. Delone Catholic (Catlin, Goedecker, Allen, Davis) 9:18; 110 hurdles: 1. Rouse (YT) 17.4; 100: 1. Zimmerman (DC) 11.5, 3. Staub (DC) 12.3; 1600: 1. Volk (YT) 5:10, 3. Davis (DC) 5:18; 400 relay: 1. York Tech 48.7; 400: 1. Griffiths (YT) 59.0, 2. Kopp (DC) 59.9, 3. Lyband (DC) 1:00.7; 300 hurdles: 1. Auffarth (DC) 46.0; 800: 1. Volk (YT) 2:20, 3. Darlington (DC) 2:30; 200: 1. Zimmerman (DC) 23.4, 3. Staub (DC) 25.2; 3200: 1. Driscoll (YT) 11:04, 2. Allen (DC) 11:20; 1600 relay: 1. Delone Catholic (Staub, Davis, Goedecker, Zimmerman) 3:49; Javelin: 1. Fleming (DC) 121-7, 2. Bauerline (DC) 118-4, 3. Wildasin (DC) 112-8; Shot put: 1. Eckert (DC) 40-5.5, 2. Wildasin (DC) 38-8; Discus: 1. Arnold (YT) 132-2, 3. Ca. Keller (DC) 98-6; Triple jump: 1. Russell (DC) 37-5, 3. G. Giraffa (DC) 35-8; Long jump: 1. Steele (YT) 17-7, 3. Russell (DC) 17-1; High jump: not contested; Pole vault: 1. DiDio (DC) 11-0
GIRLS
3200 relay: 1. York Tech 14:43; 100 hurdles: 1. Bunty (DC) 17.7; 100: 1. Rupp (DC) 13.1, 2. McCann (DC) 14.0; 1600: 1. Hughes (DC) 6:23; 400 relay: 1. Delone Catholic (Rupp, Mochi, O’Brien, McCann) 53.9; 400: 1. Johnson (YT) 1:05.4, 2. O’Brien (DC) 1:06, 3. M. Hughes (DC) 1:12; 300 hurdles: 1. McCann (DC) 53.8, 2. Bunty (DC) 55.6; 800: 1. Murphy (YT) 2:35, 3. E. Hughes (DC) 2:50; 200: 1. Rupp (DC) 28.9, 3. Noel (DC) 31.8; 3200: 1. Smith (DC) 13:00; 1600 relay: 1. Delone (O’Brien, Rupp, Jacoby, McCann) 4:57; Javelin: 1. Knobloch (DC) 85-3, 2. Roberts (DC) 82-4, 3. Schwarz (DC) 76-9; Shot put: 1. Parker (YT) 30-3.5, 2. Schwarz (DC) 29-2.5, 3. Roberts (DC) 28-7; Discus: 1. Parker (YT) 82-1, 2. Knobloch (DC) 75-8; Triple jump: 1. Mummert (DC) 31-11.5, 2. Miller (DC) 31-2.5; Long jump : 1. Miller (DC) 14-6.5, 2. Mummert (DC) 14-6; High jump: 1. Mummert 4-6, 2. Mochi (DC) 4-4, 3. Miller (DC) 4-4; Pole vault: 1. Miller (DC) 8-0, 2. Mochi (DC) 7-0
