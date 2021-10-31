Twice in four days, Brandywine Heights made a two-hour bus ride to face off with a Times Area team in the District 3 Class 1A girls’ soccer tournament. The Bullets came away with a victory both times.
After taking out Delone Catholic on Wednesday in the quarterfinals, Brandywine squeaked past Fairfield, 1-0, in overtime in the semifinals on Saturday afternoon at Warrior Stadium in Gettysburg.
The win gives the Bullets their first appearance in a district championship match in program history and they’ll also be going to the PIAA tournament for the first time.
“It’s been a three-year process with this group of girls,” Brandywine head coach Steph Soffa said. “We lost a lot in the last few years and to beat a team that’s accomplished as much as Fairfield has is so exciting for us.”
Fairfield (11-5) was playing in the semis for the seventh straight season and was looking to reach the district final and state tournament for the sixth consecutive campaign.
Shots on goal were at a premium throughout the match without many opportunities for either side in the opposing team’s attacking third of the pitch.
When a player did manage to get in scoring range with the ball, they were usually greeted by a defender, eager to keep a good shot from being sent at their keeper.
Fairfield (11-5) registered just one shot on goal in the match, that being off of a direct kick from 30 yards out by Maddy Fulgham with 31:32 to play in the first half.
Brandywine (9-11) didn’t have its first shot on net until Emily Savitz’s try with 37:35 to go in regulation that Knight sophomore keeper Sophia Orndorff handled.
The Bullets did build up some pressure as the second half wore on, but they were unable to mount a serious threat to break the deadlock.
“We had a lot of opportunities to score in the last 15 minutes of the second half, but we didn’t put them on frame,” Soffa said. “That’s a credit to Fairfield’s defense, too. They weren’t allowing us to get clean looks.”
In overtime, Brandywine’s Kaitlin Taylor had a chance to end it when she went at goal from 20 yards away, but that was denied by Orndorff and the teams played on.
Enter Bullet sophomore Olivia Moyer, who scored twice in her team’s 3-2 win over the Squirettes on Wednesday.
On Saturday, Moyer let go with an arcing shot from way out on the left flank that Orndorff was able to slow down as she outstretched her arms and leapt off the ground. But the ball had enough momentum on it that it trickled past the goal line and the officials signaled that the match had ended at the 13:29 mark of overtime.
“I didn’t think it was going in,” Moyer admitted. “I was just trying to put some pressure on their keeper, honestly. Make her make a play and maybe one of my teammates could get in there for a rebound.”
Brandywine has now gone 6-1 in its past seven matches and something that Soffa cited for being a key to her side’s postseason success was its regular season slate.
“We played a very, very tough schedule and it shows in our record,” she said. “That tested us and prepared us for the postseason.”
The corner count on Saturday mirrored the shots on goal count with Brandywine holding a 3-1 edge in each category.
Fairfield head coach Owen Phelan was disappointed to have the Knights’ season end, but was very complimentary of both sides.
“They were a very big, strong, physical team. They created the chance that they needed to score and they converted,” he said. “I’m proud of our girls, we had a strong season. But the injury bug bit us late in the year and by the end of the match today, we were down four players.”
The loss stings for now, but the Knights will return a wealth of talent and experience in the 2022 campaign from a team that produced 10 shutouts, as they look to reclaim their spot atop YAIAA-3 and District 3.
They graduate just two players, albeit extremely important players in wing Emma Dennison and center back Honey Strosnider.
“Our goals are the same as they are every year, regardless of who we have on the roster,” Phelan said. “This loss hurts and we’ll go home and be sad for a little while. But in a few months, we’ll regroup and start preparing for next season.”
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Brandywine 0 0 1 — 1
Fairfield 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: B-Olivia Moyer. Shots: B-3; F-1. Corners: B-3; F-1. Saves: B-Dana Wartzenluft (1); F-Sophia Orndorff (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.