Bermudian Springs boys’ tennis coach Greg Kline isn’t surprised by his team’s success this season.
“The expectations going into the season were to compete for a league championship,” he said,
While the Eagles fell just short of that goal, taking second place in Y-2 behind Susquehannock, there was certainly a lot for the Bermudian coach to be happy about.
The Eagles posted an 11-3 record overall on the season and lost just one match in the division, with that coming to eventual champs Susky.
“We didn’t meet our goal of winning that division championship, obviously, but even still we had a great season,” Kline said.
Despite the 11-3 record, the Eagles found themselves on the outside looking in when it comes to the District 3 Class 2A team tournament, finishing 12th in the power rankings while just eight teams qualify. Kline, however, said he doesn’t feel aggrieved about the way things ended up.
“Tennis is one of the toughest sports to advance to district play from a team perspective,” he said. “But I’m not sure that means they should expand. It should be difficult. I do think that the eight teams that made it in are very worthy, so I don’t think expansion is the way to go.”
That doesn’t mean the season is over, however, for Bermudian. Far from it, as the team now looks forward to the individual postseason, starting with the YAIAA tournament which will be held Thursday and Friday. The first two rounds of the 2A tourney take place today at Red Lion, with quarterfinals and semifinals slated for Friday at South Western. The finals and consolation finals take place on Saturday morning at New Oxford.
Leading the charge for the Eagles in singles will be Brett Laughman and Nate Edmondson. Laughman went 10-4 in first singles’ action in the regular season and in doing so earned himself the No. 2 overall seed behind only Andy Snyder of Susquehannock.
Team captain Nate Edmondson drew the No. 7 seed after posting a 13-1 record in second singles’ contests in the regular season. Kline says he believes the pair could both make noise.
“Brett Laughmann and Nate Edmondson have both had great seasons for us,” he said. “They’ve been fantastic on and off the court, and as a captain Nate Edmondson has done a great job making sure the other guys know what the expectations are on the court, in practice, in the classroom and in the community. They’ve been great leaders for us.”
Elsewhere in the 2A singles bracket, Hanover’s Antonio Corona nabbed the fourth seed while Charlie Zitto is seeded eight. Delone Catholic’s Ben Elsner checks in as the fifth seed. Cyrus Marshall and Nolan Westfall are unseeded for Littlestown.
Over in 2A doubles action, Laughmann and Edmondson will team together and are seeded second, while Corona and Zitto are seeded fourth for the Nighthawks, Elsner and Andrew Gervasi are seeded fifth for the Squires, and Parker Sanders and Hunter Madara, who went 9-4 in the regular season, grabbed the seventh seed for the Eagles.
South Western has had an impressive season up in Class 3A. The Mustangs went 6-1 in Y-1 to finish second behind perennial power Dallastown. Their 8-1 overall record was also good enough to land them the seventh seed in the District 3-3A team tournament.
When it comes to the YAIAA tournament, Alex Guy is the No. 5 seed in singles for the ‘Stangs, while he joins teammate Derek Cracium to land the fourth seed in the Class 3A doubles tournament.
Gettysburg will be represented in singles’ action by Lucas Oberholtzer-Hess, while New Oxford Aaron Wampler and Zach Barnhart will also be in competition.
Barnhart and Wampler are also set to team up to compete in the doubles’ portion of the tournament.
