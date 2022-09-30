With the game knotted and 4:48 on the clock in the fourth quarter, Gettysburg took possession following a Shippensburg punt at its own 18-yard line.
The Warriors embarked on an 11-play, 80-yard drive that ended when Jermain Gondwe split the uprights with a 19-yard field goal at the gun in Gettysburg’s thrilling 17-14 victory in Mid-Penn Colonial football action Friday night at Warrior Stadium.
Every play of the drive was a run for the Maroon and White.
Jayden Johnson, Gettysburg’s workhorse senior tailback, began the drive with a 14-yard run. He also added a 13-yard run on the march and Brady Heiser’s six-yard gain on third down kept things moving as it got the hosts down to the Ship 38 with 2:17 remaining.
A personal foul tacked on 15 yards, but the Warriors were whistled for a hold on the ensuing play and backed up to the Greyhounds’ 35 with two minutes remaining.
Then freshman Preston Burnett went around the right end and was knocked out of bounds at Ship’s 15 to set up a 2nd-and-2.
“Preston is a stud, he’s a hard worker and he’s willing to listen,” Johnson said. “He’s going to be a star by next season.”
Warrior head coach Matt Heiser added, “The guys have been encouraging Preston and he continues to learn and get better.”
Johnson’s nine-yard carry positioned the Warriors at the Ship 6 as the clock crept towards a minute to go. After two Cody Furman runs gained negligible yardage, Brady Heiser ran a keeper to the right and was brought down at Ship’s 2.
Gettysburg (5-1, 3-0) called for time with five seconds to go and Gondwe trotted onto the field.
“I was really nervous, but I told myself that I would make it and I did,” Gondwe said. “I know that the guys have confidence in me and I have confidence in myself.”
Prior to the hosts’ winning drive, the second half featured a combined six punts, two turnovers on downs and an interception — a far cry from the offensive explosion in the first quarter by both sides.
Ship (4-2, 1-2) took the opening drive of the contest, went 68 yards on seven plays and grabbed a 7-0 advantage when Tucker Chamberlin hit Erby Weller on a quick slant on 4th-and-6 at the Warrior 23. Weller broke a tackle, spun out of another and raced to the paint to score less than three minutes in.
The Warriors didn’t stay down, as they responded with their own seven-play march that covered 53 yards and ended on Furman’s 1-yard dive over the goal line with 6:56 to go in the opening frame.
Then Chamberlin hooked up with Weller on a bomb for a 54-yard gain and the ensuing drive culminated when the duo connected on a 14-yard scoring toss and it was 14-7 Ship with 5:24 to go in the first quarter.
Weller already had 108 yards on four receptions with a pair of scores, but would finish the night with five catches for 126 yards.
“We left one guy on (Weller) early in the game and it bit us in the butt,” Matt Heiser said of the coverage strategy. “So we had to send safety help and make them throw it elsewhere. Our defense really stepped up after the first two drives.”
Gettysburg evened the game at 14-14 when Furman capped an 8-play, 75-yard foray with a 3-yard scoring run at the 1:28 mark of the first quarter. David Beamer’s 11-yard reception on 4th-and-6 kept the chains moving.
Tanner Newman returned the opening kickoff of the third quarter for a 79-yard touchdown, but a block in the back negated the heroics of the Gettysburg senior and put in motion the battle of attrition that took place over most of the second half.
Johnson finished the night with 153 yards on 20 carries, to give him six games over the century mark this season in six tries. The big night bumped his Times Area leading total to 855 rushing yards.
“Jayden has been doing great all year,” Matt Heiser said. “He worked hard all offseason, he’s got his goals and he’s going after them. The big boys have done a great job up front. Dunn Kessel and Ryan Benedict are doing a great job of leading a group that was very inexperienced coming into this season.”
The last time Gettysburg faced Shippensburg, in Week 10 of the 2013 season, the Mid-Penn Colonial division title was at stake. The Greyhounds downed the Warriors, 19-13, to send them on their way out of the conference without a division title. It was the fifth straight season that Gettysburg had come up short against Ship and the schools hadn’t hooked up on the gridiron since.
Ship has been the dominating program in the Colonial division over the past 10 seasons, capturing six division crowns and posting a 54-12 mark in division play from 2012-21.
Gettysburg gets back to work when it takes to the road to face Waynesboro (2-4, 1-2) on Friday at 7 p.m. The Indians downed the Warriors, 55-49, in three overtimes last season when it was a non-division affair.
Shippensburg 14 0 0 0 — 14
Gettysburg 14 0 0 3 — 17
First Quarter
S-Erby Weller 23 pass from Tucker Chamberlin (Noah Henry kick) 9:05
G-Cody Furman 1 run (Jermain Gondwe kick) 6:56
S-Weller 14 pass from Chamberlin (Henry kick) 5:24
G-Furman 3 run (Gondwe kick) 1:28
Fourth Quarter
G-Gondwe 19 field goal 0:00
Team Statistics
S G
First downs 14 17
Rushes-yards 35-138 39-207
Passing 7-16-0 7-14-1
Passing yards 137 64
Total yards 275 271
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0
Punts 4-29.3 3-35.7
Penalties 5-55 5-58
Individual Statistics
Rushing: S-Trae Kater 11-55, Chamberlin 7-26, Diesel Koser 8-25, Amari Kerr 7-25, Julian Njau 2-7; G-Jayden Johnson 20-153, Preston Burnett 5-36, Furman 6-20, Brady Heiser 7-10, Team 1-(-12).
Passing: S-Chamberlin 7-16-137-0; G-Heiser 7-14-64-1.
Receiving: S-Weller 5-126, Kerr 2-11; G-Tanner Newman 3-25, David Beamer 2-26, Jakaree Anderson 1-8, Johnson 1-5.
