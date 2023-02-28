Delone Catholic’s Cinderella run at a district title came to a grinding halt when the Squires ran into a Trinity buzzsaw in the District 3 Class 2A boys championship game Tuesday night at Giant Center in Hershey.
The Squires stayed within striking distance for two-and-a-half quarters, but the Shamrocks quickly zoomed away after that on their way to a 71-42 victory.
“They were tough and everything that we anticipated them to be and more,” Delone head coach Brandon Staub said. “We played as hard as we could for as long we could and we’ve got nothing to be ashamed of.”
Staub continued, “Once we beat York Catholic, we felt like we were playing with house money and then the win over Columbia was great. We’re proud that we made it to Giant Center and get to have a home game in the state playoffs.”
The fifth-seeded Squires knocked off No. 4 York Catholic last Monday and then upset top-seeded Columbia by roaring back from a 17-point halftime deficit on Thursday.
Columbia was the only No. 1 seed on the boys’ or girls’ side to fail to reach the district title game in their respective class.
Cam Keller connected from deep with 4:18 to play in the third, but things swiftly went downhill from there for the Black & Gold.
Trinity (21-3) finished the third quarter with a 17-1 run and led, 51-27, heading for the final stanza.
Delone (17-8) opened the game well, grabbing an 8-5 lead on Aidan Bealmear’s triple from the left corner with 4:51 to play in the first quarter.
With things tied at 10, Trinity’s Owen Schlager swiped a steal and cruised in for an easy slam with 2:58 to go in the opening frame and the ‘Rocks never trailed again.
A layup by Mike Bednostin made it 17-13 in favor of Trinity to put a bow on the 6-foot-11 senior center’s big opening quarter that saw him put in 11 points.
Delone trailed 21-16 after Aidan Wittmer’s offensive rebound and stickback with 5:27 to go in the half, but the Squires’ only points for the rest of the half was a trifecta from Bealmear with 25 ticks left in the half. A half that ended with the Shamrocks holding a 30-19 lead.
“We’ve tried all year to get the ball and push it up the court, whether it’s a make or miss,” Staub said. “We hoped to get some open looks out of it, but their length really bothered us.”
After his big first quarter, Bednostin continued to be a thorn in the side for Delone as he finished the evening with 24 points, hauled down five rebounds and blocked three shots. His presence, along with the 6-foot-7 Adelphe Cisse, made things hard for the Squires in the paint. Cisse finished with 12 points and seven boards. Schlager was also tough for the winners as he potted 19 points.
Bealmear was the high-point man for the Squires with 11, while Keller tossed in 10.
Delone will return to action when it hosts a PIAA Class 3A opening round game on Saturday, March 11.
“This group of seniors were freshmen during my first season here,” Staub said. “For them to go from where they were then to where they are now makes me very proud to be their coach.”
Delone Catholic 13 6 8 15 — 42
Delone Catholic (42): Matt Grenchik 0 1-2 1, Aidan Wittmer 2 0-0 5, Cam Keller 4 0-4 10, Gage Zimmerman 1 4-6 7, Bryson Kopp 2 0-0 4, Braden Smith 1 0-0 2, Aidan Bealmear 4 0-0 11, Liam O’Brien 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Clabaugh, Graen, Sieg, Rebert, Goedecker, Payne. Totals: 15 5-12 42.
Trinity (71): Brown 3 0-0 6, Schlager 7 4-6 19, Weiand 2 0-0 6, Cisse 6 0-0 12, Bednostin 10 3-10 24, Nadzam 2 0-0 4. Totals: 30 7-16 71.
3-pointers: DC-Bealmear 3, Keller 2, Wittmer, Zimmerman; T-Weiand 2, Schlager, Bednostin.
