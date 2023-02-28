DELONE
Delone Catholic’s Bryson Kopp works inside while guarded by Trinity’s 6-foot-11 Mike Bednostin (24) and Amil Way during Tuesday’s District 3 Class 2A championship game at Giant Center in Hershey. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

Delone Catholic’s Cinderella run at a district title came to a grinding halt when the Squires ran into a Trinity buzzsaw in the District 3 Class 2A boys championship game Tuesday night at Giant Center in Hershey.

The Squires stayed within striking distance for two-and-a-half quarters, but the Shamrocks quickly zoomed away after that on their way to a 71-42 victory.

