Top-ranked Franklin & Marshall College (7-0, 5-0 CC) survived hard-charging Gettysburg College (5-1, 5-1 CC) inside the final eight minutes and posted a pair of insurance goals late in the game to seal a 17-14 decision and claim the Centennial Conference women’s lacrosse title on Saturday.
#5 Gettysburg 6 8 — 14
#1 Franklin & Marshall 8 9 — 17
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
Katie Fullowan ‘23: 4 Goals, 3 Draw Controls
Bri Stokes ‘21: 3 Goals, 2 Assists
Kerry McKeever ‘21: 2 Goals, 4 Draw Controls
Maddy Ruffini ‘21: 2 Goals, Caused Turnover
Caroline Sullivan ‘24: Goal, 2 Assists
Shannon Twill ‘23: 12 Saves
Game Breakdown…
First Half
Gettysburg and F&M traded blows throughout the first half with neither team able to gain more than a one goal lead until the final minute. Madison Bray started the scoring for the Diplomats 1:04 into the game, while freshman Jordan Basso and McKeever answered right back to give a 2-1 edge to the Bullets.
The lead traded hands four times in the first half with Gettysburg’s last stand in front coming on a free-position shot by Sullivan which made it 5-4 at 11:38.
The Diplomats won the final seven draw controls of the half and retook the lead 6-5 on a goal by McGarrey at 9:05. McKeever tied the game three minutes later, but the hosts would walk into half time with an 8-6 advantage on goals by Rodriguez and Megan Jackson in the period’s final 80 seconds.
Second Half
The action was fast and furious to start the final period with a total of eight goals scored in the first 7:35. The Bullets held the hotter hand early with Stokes and Ruffini scoring back-to-back goals to tie the game. After McGarrey scored on a free position shot at 27:49, Ruffini went straight to cage 27 seconds later to force another deadlock at 9-9.
A pair of draw control wins led to goals for Franklin & Marshall, but Gettysburg did not let the two-goal deficit stand long with Fullowan following up a win off the draw with a free-position goal at 24:53. Following a pair of saves by Twill, Fullowan struck again from the eight-meter arc to tie the game 11-11 with 22:25 to play.
The Diplomats seized the lead for good on a goal by Ally Marino at 16:08.
MEN’S LACROSSE: Gettysburg College fell short in its battle to reclaim the Centennial Conference crown as No. 12 Franklin & Marshall College (7-0, 6-0 CC) overcame a hot start by the seventh-ranked Bullets (4-1, 4-1 CC) for a 16-11 decision at Shadek Stadium Saturday afternoon.
#7 Gettysburg 4 3 2 2 — 11
#12 Franklin & Marshall 3 2 5 6 — 16
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
Connor Hume ‘22: 3 Goals, 2 Assists
Kieran Ward ‘22: 3 Goals, Assist, 2 Ground Balls, 2 Caused Turnovers
Jack Fletcher ‘21: 3 Assists, 2 Ground Balls, 2 Caused Turnovers
Andrew Horn ‘21: 3 Ground Balls, 2 Caused Turnovers
How It Happened…
First Quarter
Gettysburg busted out of the gate with three goals in less than three minutes. Senior face-off specialist Alex Ulrich got the party started by seizing the opening face-off and racing to the goal in just eight seconds. A defensive stop by the Bullets led to the game’s second goal on a shot by Ward at 12:35. Just 15 seconds later, Kinsella converted off the face-off for a 3-0 lead.
Mueller prevented more damage with a pair of saves for F&M, which helped set the stage for Andrew Towne to put the hosts on the board at 8:58.
Fourth Quarter
Keating carried the momentum into the final stanza with a quick goal, but Hume maintained the one-goal margin following a pass from Fletcher with 12:57 left. The reprieve was short-lived as the Diplomats fired back with the next five goals, the last by DeMuth making it 16-10 with 2:25 to play. F&M held the Bullets without a shot on goal inside the final eight minutes until Hume scored the game’s final tally with 29 seconds left.
By the Numbers
Franklin & Marshall led in ground balls (31-25) and face-off wins (18-11). Both teams managed 38 shot attempts.
