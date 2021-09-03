Biglerville found itself up against multiple obstacles, and it proved too much for the Canners to overcome in their season-opening 38-0 defeat at the hands of home standing Camp Hill in non-conference football action Friday night at Siebert Park in Camp Hill.
The Canners were playing their first game of the 2021 campaign due to a Covid-19 issue which kept them sidelined and prevented them from playing their scheduled scrimmage two weeks ago and their Week 1 contest.
On top of that, close contact protocols limited them to just 18 players in uniform to start the game. They have 26 on their roster.
“You’re going to have mistakes in your first live action, there’s nothing you can really do about it,” Biglerville head coach Brett Smyers said. “We’re an athletic team, but we’re young and we’re thin.”
Biglerville (0-1) has just one senior on its roster, two-way lineman Ryan Van Dyke, who went down on the opening series of the game and didn’t return due to an apparent left arm injury.
The Canner offense struggled all night, producing just one first down and 13 yards of total offense, but Smyers was pleased with his defense.
Biglerville forced two turnovers and also stopped the Lions following a goal-to-go twice to keep things interesting in the early part of the second quarter.
“I’m happy with the way that our defense played tonight, they did a really nice job,” Smyers said. “We did some nice things tonight and we have to build on them, but we’ve definitely got things to work on on offense. We have to hold on to the ball better and we have to block better.”
The first turnover that the Canners forced was an interception by Levi Roberts, off of a tipped ball, at the Biglerville 16 that stalled the Lions’ second drive of the night.
However, a minute later Camp Hill’s Peyton Shore had his team in business when he picked off a pass and returned it to the Biglerville 9.
Already leading 2-0, the hosts’ lead jumped to 8-0 when Noah Doi immediately followed Shore’s INT with a 9-yard scoring run with 2:55 left in the opening stanza.
Disaster struck on back-to-back offensive plays for Biglerville in the latter stages of the second quarter as Christian Doi fell on a fumble in the Canner end zone with 5:05 to play until the half. He had also recorded a safety with 6:41 left in the first quarter.
Then after the kickoff, Mike Shartle picked up a fumble on Biglerville’s first offensive play of the possession. Shartle went 19 yards for the score and that gave the Lions a 24-0 lead.
Camp Hill (2-0) tacked on a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter with Tommy Corbin hauling in a Drew Branstetter aerial for an 11-yard scoring pass at the 9:54 mark. Then Kobe Moore put the finishing touches on the scoring when he bulled his way in from a yard out with 7:19 left in the quarter.
Smyers was impressed with the individual play of juniors Seth Lady and Colby Fulton.
“At halftime, I asked our guys how many of them had played in a varsity football game before and maybe seven of them raised their hand,” Smyers said. “We just don’t have much experience, but Seth and Colby are two of our more experienced guys and they both played well tonight.”
Biglerville plays its home opener when Kennard-Dale (1-1) comes to town next Friday. Then the Canners open YAIAA-3 play with a home contest against Fairfield (1-1). Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Biglerville 0 0 0 0 — 0
Camp Hill 8 16 14 0 — 38
First Quarter
CH-Safety, Biglerville ball carrier tackled in end zone by Christian Doi, 6:41
CH-Noah Doi 9 run (kick failed) 2:55
Second Quarter
CH-C. Doi fumble recovery in end zone (Kobe Moore pass from Peyton Shore) 5:05
CH-Mike Shartle 19 fumble return (Luke Parise pass from Shore) 4:50
Third Quarter
CH-Tommy Corbin 11 pass from Drew Branstetter (Grant Cutler kick) 9:54
CH-Moore 1 run (Cutler kick) 7:19
Team Statistics
B CH
First Downs 1 10
Rushes-Yards 24-6 32-171
Passing 2-9-1 7-14-1
Passing Yards 7 94
Total Yards 13 265
Fumbles-Lost 5-3 1-1
Penalties 1-12 8-87
Punts 4-25.5 2-38.5
Individual Statistics
Rushing: B-Brody Conrad 4-31, Colby Fulton 3-7, Noah Fulton 5-3, Luke Showers 1-0, Caden Althoff 1-(-3), Seth Lady 10-(-32); CH-Moore 5-90, N. Doi 12-52, C. Doi 4-23, Shore 3-9, Dominic Coletta 3-0, Branstetter 5-(-3).
Passing: B-Lady 2-9-7-1; CH-Shore 6-12-83-1, Branstetter 1-2-11-0.
Receiving: B-C. Fulton 1-4, Althoff 1-3; CH-Corbin 2-55, C. Doi 2-19, Shartle 2-14, Adam Dopkowski 1-6.
