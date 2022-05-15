As the clock ticked towards 11 pm, the YAIAA Track and Field Championships finally came to a close on Friday night at Dallastown High School. The meet saw school records, meet records, and a lot of down-to-the wire competitions.
While Gabe Pecaitis won the pole vault (13’6”), he was not the only gold medalist from Gettysburg. Senior all-around athlete Anne Bair, after a decent long jump effort, came back to win the triple jump over 2021 2A state champion Alison Watts of Bermudian Springs. Bair, the Warriors’ school record holder in the event (37’10 ½”) put together a nice series to leap 36’5 ¼” for the victory. Watts placed second with 35’7 ½”.
Placing fourth at last year’s state meet, Bair is set up nicely to go for her second state medal in her second year of jumping. She and Watts, who both compete in a number of events, will have nothing to focus on at this weekend’s district meet other than their jumping.
Hanover’s Andrew Nawn continues to get faster and faster. The senior distance runner has set two school records this year, in the 1600 and the 3200. He broke his 1600-meter record again, placing fourth in 4:24.93. His best time last year was 4:37, and after running cross country in the fall for the first time, he is likely to go even faster. Matthew O’Brien from Susquehannock dominated the distance races, winning the 1600 in 4:23.43, and then coming back to take the 3200 by seven seconds in 9:28.58.
Speaking of distance dominance, Dallastown’s trio that led the Wildcats to the state 3A girls’ cross country runner-up spot in the fall, went one-two-three in the 1600. Lydia Tolerico ran away from teammates Kailey Granger and Victoria Rodriguez to win in 5:03.42. She also placed second in the 3200.
South Western’s Shernel Singh continued his outstanding season in winning the 800 in 1:58.33, hisfastest time ever. Also running a personal best was senior Drew Cole of Gettysburg. Cole nearly broke two minutes, but ran 2:00.78 to grab fifth place.
The Mustangs’ Bernard Bell broke two school records on Friday in both hurdles races. Bell broke from the start in the 110-hurdle race and won easily with a huge school record of 14.40, besting the previous mark by a half-second. He came back to win the 300 hurdles in a record time of 39.15.
In the girls’ 300 hurdles, the Times Area was dominant, taking six of the top eight spots. The race was won by Dover’s Gemma Galligani with a time of 47.16. She was followed by Maddie Lehker of South Western (48.44) and Fairfield’s Emma Dennison (48.48). Maya Richwine took fourth for New Oxford (49.73) after her impressive second place finish of 15.60 in the 100 hurdles. That fully automatic time is the same intrinsic time as the hand-held school record of 15.4. The versatile Lehker also won the high jump (5’2”) and placed sixth in the javelin.
South Western’s boys have had an outstanding season in the last year of coach Bruce Lee’s illustrious career. The 4 x 400-meter relay capped the meet with a victory, running 3:29.96 to win by almost four seconds. Bell and Singh joined Noah Bankert (4th in the 400 — 51.46) and Chris Lesher (4th in the 200 — 22.70) in the effort.
In the throwing events, Wyatt Heistand of Gettysburg threw the shot put farther than he ever has before. His heave of 45’0 ½” placed him second behind Central York’s Danny Pham. Pham dominated with a throw of 52’5”. Emerson Site-Byers had a good day for South Western, winning the javelin with a toss of 152’11”.
Also for the Warriors, senior Emili Scavitto, in her first year of track and field, placed sixth in the discus (95’7”) and, late into the night, finished fourth in the shot put (33’1 ¼”). Her discus throw was her best of the season, and she has a chance to do well for Gettysburg at districts this coming weekend.
Kylyn McIntire of Red Lion won both events without difficulty, with a throw of 123’2” in the discus and 37’1” in the shot put. Sofia Harnois of South Western was second in the discus (108’1”).
The District 3 championship meet, which is the qualifying meet for states, will be held at Shippensburg University on Friday and Saturday, May 20-21.
YAIAA Track & Field Championships
Friday — Dallastown H.S.
Key: B-Biglerville, BS-Bermudian Springs, DC-Delone Catholic, F-Fairfield, G-Gettysburg, H-Hanover, L-Littlestown, NO-New Oxford, SW-South Western, C-Central York, D-Dallastown, Do-Dover, E-Eastern York, KD-Kennard-Dale, N-Northeastern, RL-Red Lion, SG-Spring Grove, S-Susquehannock, WY-West York, WP-William Penn, YC-York Catholic, YS-York Suburban, YT-York Tech.
BOYS
3200 relay: 1.York Suburban 8:13.00, 2.Susquehannock 8:13.63, 3.Central York 8:16.17, 4.Gettysburg 8:44.39, 5.New Oxford 8:44.90, 6.Bermudian Springs 8:45.38, 7.Dallastown 8:48.84, 8.Fairfield 8:58.91; 110 hurdles: 1.Bernard Bell SW 14.40, 2.Alicea N 14.55, 3.Mike Carlson BS 14.64, 4.Addey WY 15.42, 5.Jones D 15.68, 6.Strode SG 15.71, 7.Emerson Sites-Byers SW 16.00, 8.Spence RL 27.67; 100: 1.Phennicie D 10-63, 2.Smith SG 11.00, 3.Shaw C 11.16, 4.Brooks SG 11.22, 5.Rios Do 11.34, 6.Johnson D 11.38, 7.Wiest D 11.47, 8.Zyan Herr L 15.29; 1600: 1.O’Brien S 4:23.43, 2.Perry N 4:24.51, 3.Rager D 4:24.91, 4.Matthew Nawn H 4:24.93, 5.Shernel Singh SW 4:27.50, 6.Gutekunst D 4:29.34, 7.Quinan KD 4:30.75, 8.Shernan Singh SW 4:30.87; 400 relay: 1.Dallastown 42.23, 2.Spring Grove 42.72, 3.West York 43.44, 4.South Western 43.59, 5.Dover 44.00, 6.Central York 44.80, 7.New Oxford 45.57, 8.Hanover 45.63; 400: 1.Wright-Phillips WY 50.95, 2.Hartman S 51.00, 3.Casiano Do 51.17, 4.Noah Bankert SW 51.46, 5.Dab SG 51.50, 6.Baxter C 52.44, 7.Gabel C 52.94, 8.Bryce Harner BS 53.27; 300 hurdles: 1.Bernard Bell SW 29.15, 2.Strode SG 40.82, 3.Addey WY 40.88, 4.Rios Do 41.42, 5.Colton Kehr BS 41.74, 6.Emerson Sites-Byers SW 41.85, 7.Jones D 41.88, 8.Robert Salazar B 44.64; 800: 1.Shernel Singh SW 1:58.33, 2.Nokes WY 1:59.70, 3.Perry N 2:00.25, 4.Coggins S 2:00.32, 5.Drew Cole G 2:00.78, 6.Matthew Nawn H 2:01.17, 7.Baxter C 2:01.54, 8.Kopp C 2:01.76; 200: 1.Phennicie D 21.70, 2.Wright-Phillips WY 22.22, 3.Walker WP 22.66, 4.Chris Lesher SW 22.70, 5.Dab SG 23.03, 6.Nyamekye RL 23.15; 3200: 1.O’Brien S 9:28.58, 2.Adams YS 9:35.75, 3.Kern YS 9:45.49, 4.Quinan KD 9:50.45. 5.Cunningham KD 9:54.81, 6.Rager D 10:08.98, 7.Ridler N 10:09.88, 8.Oestereich YS 10:15.28; 1600 relay: 1.South Western 3:29.96, 2.West York 3:33.30, 3.Susquehannock 3:34.73, 4.Central York 3:36.29, 5.Dover 3:36.51, 6.Dallastown 3:37.85, 7.Northeastern 3:39.30, 8.New Oxford 3:42.20; High jump: 1.Zach Derry SW 6-0, 2(t).Austin Martin SW 5-10, Jacob Ogle F 5-10, 4.Holden Crabbs NO 5-8, 5.Smith KD 5-8, 6(t).Zimmer C 5-8, Robert Salazar B 5-8, 8.Jonah Longenecker F 5-8; Long jump: 1.Scott D 20-9.5, 2.Smyser Do 20-7.75, 3.Ricky Pacana BS 20-6.75, 4.Cartegena WP 20-3.5, 5.Johnson D 20-3, 6.Joseph Wilkinson H 19-10.5, 7.Anderson WY 19-9.75, 8.Pugaczewski S 19-4.75; Triple jump: 1.James RL 43-11.25, 2.Nigel Djameh SW 42-10, 3.Scott D 42-5, 4.Austin Martin SW 41-5.75, 5.Johnson D 41-4.25, 6.Ricky Pacana BS 41-3.25, 7.Josh Lehigh NO 41-1.75, 8.Rake KD 40-6.75; Pole vault: 1.Gabe Pecaitis G 13-6, 2.Mike Carlson BS 13-6, 3.Wyatt Didio DC 13-0, 4.Sushko KD 12-0, 5.Ryan D 12-0, 6.Sam Dickmyer SW 11-0, 7.Ryan Curley SW 10-6, 8.Luke Aiello NO 10-6; Shot put:1.Pham C 52-5, 2.Wyatt Heistand G 45-0.5, 3.Snedegar S 44-10.25, 4.Kopp S 42-8, 5.Wentz D 42-2.5, 6.McLendon KD 42-1 7.Wyant RL 41-11.75, 8.Peyton Stadler F 41-0.5; Discus: 1.Sevison C 142-7, 2.Arnold YT 140-11, 3.Wenta D 140-8, 4.Aaron Weigle BS 132-1, 5.Snedegar S 127-2, 6.Stambaugh D 125-5, 7.McLendon KD 124-2, 8.Kopp S 123-2; Javelin: 1.Emerson Sites-Byers SW 152-11, 2.Jones D 151-0, 3.Litke D 150-5, 4.Sam Jemison SW 147-6, 5.Rice WY 145-2, 6.Jett Moore NO 144-9, 7.Hawkins KD 144-8, 8.Steve Morgan SW 142-11.
GIRLS
3200 relay: 1.Northeastern 10:01.25, 2.Dover 10:19.90, 3.Central York 10:20.23, 4.Dallastown 10:20.45, 5.Gettysburg 10:25.24, 6.Fairfield 10:26.20, 6.Red Lion 10:26.20, 8.Kennard-Dale 10:38.20; 100 hurdles: 1.Marks S 15.26, 2.Maya Richwine NO 15.60, 3.Galligani Do 15.93, 4.Lilly LaBure BS 16.27, 5.Kelly C 16.54, 6.Emma Dennison F 16.71, 7.Lily Carlson BS 16.89, 8.Aliza Staub BS 17.09; 100: 1.Campbell SG 11.51, 2.Vanover RL 12.74, 3.Boardley-Wise RL 12.75, 4.Schwab SG 13.07, 5.Davis N 13.38, 6.Boyce C 13.44 7.Lewis D 13.45, 8.Rodriguez WP 13.97; 1600: 1.Tolerico D 5:11.24, 2.Granger D 5:09.63, 3.Rodriguez D 5:12.95, 4.Dauberman S 5:20.41, 5.Breschi RL 5:21.61, 6.Strange E 5:29.77, 7.Paige Watson SW 5:30.30, 8.Green C 5:37.41; 400 relay: 1.Susquehannock 49.82, 2.Central York 50.80, 3.Dallastown 51.81, 4.Dover 52.23, 5.Delone Cathlolic 53.21, 6.New Oxford 53.52, 7.Littlestown 53.55, 8.West York 53.76; 400: 1.Campbell SG 57.46, 2.delPielago YS 58.76, 3.Derkosh S 58.96, 4.Jessica Bentzel SW 1:00.11, 5.Ritter RL 1:02.36, 6.Gibson Do 1:02.52, 7.Brown N 1:02.67, 8.Calder N 1:02.89; 300 hurdles: 1.Galligani Do 47.16, 2.Kayla Leppo SW 48.44, 3.Emma Dennison F 48.48, 4.Maya Richwine NO 49.73, 5.Lilly LaBure BS 49.97, 6.Caroline Bannak G 50.04, 7.Boardley-Wise RL 50.05, 8.Megan Hurst G 50.45; 800: 1.Rodriguez D 2:23.28, 2.Granger D 2:24.00, 3.Breschi RL 2:24.01, 4.Good D 2:24.56, 5.Dauberman S 2:25.00, 6.Skelly Do 2:27.55, 7.Crowl KD 2:30.06, 8.Murphy YT 2:30.83; 200: 1.Campbell SG 24.34, 2.Vanover RL 26.34, 3.Calder N 26.49, 4.Fahringer S 26.71, 5.Bealer D 27.26, 6.Stevenson YS 27.42, 7.Smyser C 27.84, 8.Lilly LaBure BS 28.91; 3200: 1.Pritchett N 11:03.21, 2.Tolerico D 11:12.54, 3.Strange E 11:28.63, 4.Webster RL 11:40.34, 5.Dauberman S 11:40.38, 6.Paige Watson SW 11:44.07, 7.Green C 12:05.22, 8.Hammond KD 12:06.55; 1600 relay: 1.Susquehannock 4:12.68, 2.Northeastern 4:13.61, 3.South Western 4:14.21, 4.Gettysburg 4:19.87, 5.Dallastown 4:24.22, 6.Delone Catholic 4:24.61, 7.Fairfield 4:28.31, 8.Red Lion 4:28.65; High jump: 1.Maddie Lehker SW 5-2, 2.Davis N 5-1, 3.Hope Null NO 5-1, 4.Spitzlay D 4-11, 5.Chataginer C 4-9, 6.Andrews S 4-9, 7.Lipinski D 4-9, 8.Rylee Haugh NO 4-7; Long jump: 1.Soisson C 17-10.5, 2.Marks S 17-1, 3.Alison Watts BS 16-10.5, 4.Anne Bair G 16-8.75, 5.Stewart YS 16-2.25, 6.Allen D 15-6.5, 7.Marissa Miller DC 15-5.25, 8.Miller D 15-2.5; Triple jump: 1.Anne Bair G 36-5.25, 2.Alison Watts BS 35-7.5, 3.Soisson C 35-3.75, 4.Marks S 34-9, 5.Maddie Lehker SW 33-4.75, 6.Myers WY 33-2, 7.Makenna Mummert DC 32-8, 8.Thomas WY 32-1.25; Pole vault: 1.Thorne C 11-6, 2(t).Grubb SG 10-6, Alexandra Nice SW 10-6, 4. Lily Carlson BS 10-0, 5.Butz YS 10-0, 6.Thomas WY 9-6, 7.Marissa Miller DC 9-0, 8.Neutzel D 8-6; Shot put: 1.McIntire RL 37-1, 2.Lawrence D 35-0, 3.Davis C 34-0, 4.Emili Scavitto G 33-1.25, 5.Bowman D 32-5.5, 6.Davina Crump SW 31-11.75, 7.Beard RL 31-5.25, 8.Flowers D 31-4.75; Discus: 1.McIntire RL 123-2, 2.Sofia Harnois SW 108-1, 3.Fink Do 108-0, 4.Dayett SG 106-4, 5.Fisher Do 100-9, 6.Emili Scavitto G 95-7, 7.Natalie Brown F 93-2, 8.Martin S 92-9; Javelin: 1.Miller Do 116-3, 2.Gotwals C 113-3, 3.Felix E 110-4, 4.Shaely Stabler NO 109-7, 5.Amanda Olson SW 102-0, 6.Maddie Lehker SW 101-3, 7.McIntire RL 98-8, 8.Regan Wildasin H 92-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.