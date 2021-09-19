Prior to the 2020 season, it had been so long since Biglerville missed qualifying for the District 3 tournament in boys soccer that current Canner head coach Jebb Nelson was still an active player.
Nelson’s senior season in 1997 was the last time Biglerville came up short and they began a run of 22 straight trips the following season.
From the looks of things so far in 2021, the Canners don’t plan on making missing the postseason a regular occurrence as they took down Fairfield, 4-2, on the road Saturday afternoon at Robert E. Finefrock to remain undefeated.
“I told the guys to just forget last season, that it didn’t happen,” Nelson said. “Of course it did, but we didn’t have anything resembling our normal offseason going into the year. We normally play in tournaments, play pickup games, do skill work and team-bonding activities and we couldn’t do any of those things. We only had two practices before our first match and it felt like we were behind and never caught up all season.”
Canner senior Isiah Kuykendall added, “We weren’t working together as a team to get better. This year, we’ve done all of the things that we needed to do to get better.”
The victory leaves Biglerville atop the division table, a spot the Canners have occupied at the end of the season seven times in Nelson’s 11 campaigns at the helm.
Both sides had a quality look at goal before the first tally of Saturday’s match came. A shot by Biglerville’s Jack Regentin was stopped by Knight keeper Eric Ball at the 29:27 mark of the opening half. Then Canner backstop Rodrigo Beltran-Lua returned the favor when he denied Chaz Kline’s shot with 25:17 to go until the break.
Fairfield (4-1, 3-1) broke through for the first goal of the contest when Ciaran Phelan possessed the ball on the right. He sent a pass to Kline in the middle, who then fed Ethan Collins for a rip from the left that went back across the field into the right side of the net with 23:18 remaining until halftime.
Kuykendall leveled things with his unassisted marker that went from center to right with 17:38 left.
Then Kuykendall drew a foul in the box and drove home the penalty kick at 6:42. Ball guessed left with his dive and Kuykendall shot to the right.
A pair of saves by Ball in the first seven minutes of the second half kept the Knights behind by one, but then Kuykendall got loose and completed his hat trick off an assist from Brandon Salazar-Avila with 20:36 remaining.
Fairfield pulled back to within one goal when Jonah Longenecker scored off an assist from Kline with 6:53 remaining, but the Knights couldn’t find the equalizer.
Biglerville (5-0, 4-0) finally put the match to bed when Regentin knocked home a bouncing long pass from Emanuel Esquivias with 21 ticks left to produce the final count.
“We’re well-conditioned, but we wore down today. We’re down two starters and only have 16 on the roster to begin with. We don’t have the depth that Biglerville has,” Fairfield head coach Tim Smith said. “Our kids work hard, they listen to the coaches and they give 100 percent every day. They’re progressing and getting better every week.”
Meanwhile, the Canners have 44 players, including 10 seniors on their roster.
“Our seniors have really stepped up as leaders this year,” Nelson said. “They hold each other accountable and make sure that everyone is working hard to improve.”
Biglerville returns to action with a non-conference road tilt at James Buchanan on Monday, then comes back to YAIAA-3 play when it hosts Littlestown on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Next up for the Knights is a road match at Harrisburg Academy on Tuesday. Their next division fixture is at Bermudian Springs on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Biglerville 2 2 — 4
Fairfield 1 1 — 2
Goals: B-Isiah Kuykendall 3, Jack Regentin; F-Ethan Collins, Jonah Longenecker. Assists: B-Brandon Salazar-Avila, Emanuel Esquivias; F-Chaz Kline 2, Ciaran Phelan. Shots: B-12; F-4. Corners: B-6; F-0. Saves: B-Rodrigo Beltran-Lua (2); F-Eric Ball (8)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.