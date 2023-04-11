STONESIFER
Littlestown senior Chelsey Stonesifer delivers a pitch during a YAIAA game against Eastern York last week. Stonesifer has led a talented Thunderbolt team to an undefeated start to the season. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times).

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

Despite being a freshman and joining a loaded roster, Littlestown’s Chelsey Stonesifer was going to be the starting third baseman for the Thunderbolts’ softball team in 2020.

Until Covid-19 had other ideas, forcing the cancellation of the season.

