Despite being a freshman and joining a loaded roster, Littlestown’s Chelsey Stonesifer was going to be the starting third baseman for the Thunderbolts’ softball team in 2020.
Until Covid-19 had other ideas, forcing the cancellation of the season.
Now three years later, Stonesifer is one of two seniors on the Thunderbolts roster and her pitching, hitting and defensive abilities are leading the way for a team that has big goals in 2023.
Stonesifer is the biggest star on a team with an abundance of talent that has goals of bringing home the school’s first District 3 title and qualifying for the state tournament for the first time since 2003.
“Those are the goals,” Stonesifer said. “We want a district title and to make states.”
She picked up the 30th victory of her career last Thursday in a win over Biglerville and pushed her career strikeout total to 379. She carries a 2.97 career ERA.
This season, she’s 3-0 with a 0.52 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 26.2 innings.
“Chelsey is always trying to improve and get better,” Littlestown head coach James Loveless said. “She’ll grab the catcher after practice is over and they’ll stay an hour or more after practice ends and work on pitching. She puts the work in to get better and she’s just a special kid.”
He continued, “She leads by example and she works with the other girls to help them to get better. She’s one of our leaders, along with our other season, Bailey Rucker.”
While her pitching draws a lot of attention, Stonesifer wields a potent bat at the plate and hits leadoff for the team.
So far this season, she’s batting .619 with two homers and 11 RBI, while walking five times without a strikeout. She’s also hit three doubles and a triple while swiping seven bags.
For her career, she’s checked in with a .518 batting average with 22 roundtrippers and 67 RBI to go with 21 stolen bases. She’s struckout just 13 times, against 31 walks. Those 22 dingers are two shy of the school’s career record.
Stonesifer also plays an excellent shortstop when Loveless chooses to give her a rest from the pitching circle.
“Her bat and her ability to play shortstop are way underrated,” he said. “She doesn’t like to take credit or get praised for her ability and for what she does. She’s a very humble individual and an awesome kid who will do whatever it takes to help her teammates to get better. She’s more happy when the team succeeds than when she succeeds, individually.”
Come fall, she’ll be taking her considerable talents to Limestone University, where she plans to major in exercise science. The Saints are an NCAA Division II program in the South Atlantic Conference. Limestone is located in Gaffney, S.C., which is in the western part of the state, near Spartanburg.
“I chose Limestone mainly because they have a good exercise science program,” Stonesifer said. “But I also got into the honors college and I already knew a few of the girls on the team there. So it felt really comfortable for me.”
Littlestown is currently 7-0 on the season and sits atop YAIAA-3 with a 4-0 mark in division play, and has outscored its opponents, 87-9. The Bolts shared the division title with Bermudian Springs in 2022. A crown this season would be the fifth for the program since 2015.
