WRESTLING
Delone Catholic 60, Fairfield 12
The Squires scored a win without wrestling a bout on Thursday.
Delone received 10 forfeits from Fairfield to account for its 60 points. Fairfield’s Bethany Starliper and Emma Flohr won by forfeit at 106 and 145, respectively, and there was a no-contest at 126.
106-Bethany Starliper (F) fft; 113-John Groves (DC) fft; 120-Evan Glass (DC) fft; 126-no contest; 132-Connor Bauerline (DC) fft; 138-Artem Reichart (DC) fft; 145-Emma Flohr (F) fft; 152-Justin Emeigh (DC) fft; 160-Domonic Giraffa (DC) fft; 172-Devin Reese (DC) fft; 189-Jack Scovitch (DC) fft; 215-Sam Scovitch (DC) fft; 285-Seth Hilfiger (DC) fft
Bermudian Springs 55,
York Tech 15
The Eagles improved to 6-5 by thumping the Spartans in YAIAA-3 action Thursday evening.
Pinning for Berm was Reece Daniels (120), Brennan Schisler (132), Chanse Boyer (152), Carter Storm (172) and Jesiah Farley (189). Bryce Harner turned in an 11-3 major decision at 145 as well.
106-Alyssa Kuhn (BS) fft; 113-Austin Anderson (BS) fft; 120-Reece Daniels (BS) p. Buer, 1:26; 126-Ty Livelsberger (BS) fft; 132-Brennan Schisler (BS) p. Youngblood, :42; 138-Jakson Keffer (BS) d. Butler, 6-1; 145-Bryce Harner (BS) md. Childs, 11-3; 152-Chanse Boyer (BS) p. Whitacre, 1:37; 160-VanValen (YT) d. Evan Beshore, 7-6; 172-Carter Storm (BS) p. Carabello, :32; 189-Jesiah Farley (BS) p. Glover, 2:51; 215-Markel (YT) p. Codi Rodgers, 3:10; 285-Chavis (YT) p. Caden Dull, 1:16
Central York 50, New Oxford 18
Powered by six falls, the Panthers muscled their way past the Colonials in YAIAA-1 action on Thursday.
The Ox saw Alex Bermejo (189), Trent Uhler (120) and Deegan Foltz (138)win by pin at their respective weight classes.
172-Smith (CY) p. Brandon Sanders, 1:14; 189-Alex Bermejo (NO) p. Eckert, 3:57; 215-Miller (CY) p. Antwon Bell, :25; 285-Scully (CY) p. Jake Bixler, 5:14; 106-Keares (CY) md. Luke Aiello, 12-3; 113-Sandacz (CY) d. Ethan Aiello, 6-2; 120-Trent Uhler (NO) p. Silimperi, :39; 126-Long (CY) p. Jerry Dattoli, 5:56; 132-Knight (CY) d. Zane Bodvin, 5-2; 138-Deegan Foltz (NO) p. Bowers, 2:55; 145-Davis (CY) md. Cam Herring, 12-3; 152-Wolfgram (CY) p. Lane Johnson, 4:49; 160-Myers (CY) p. Derek Price, 1:50
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Bermudian Springs 68,
East Pennsboro 18
Bailey Oehmig and Hannah Chenault shared scoring honors with 18 points apiece in Thursday’s dismantling of East Penn.
Oehmig and Chenault combined to make five 3-pointers, one more than teammate Victoria Bross who chalked up 15 points.
Bermudian Springs 26 17 14 11 — 68
East Pennsboro 4 5 6 3 — 18
Bermudian Springs (68): Hannah Metzger 1 1-1 3, Leah Bealmear 2 2-3 6, Amelia Peters 1 0-1 2, Lucy Peters 1 0-0 2, Lilly Peters 1 1-4 3, Bailey Oehmig 6 4-5 18, Victoria Bross 5 1-2 15, Hannah Chenault 6 3-3 18, Sarah Keller 0 1-2 1. Non-scorers: LaBure, Feeser, Benzel, Carlson, Devita. Totals: 23 13-21 68
East Pennsboro (18): Gelotle 1 0-0 2, Daile 1 0-0 2, Shermeyer 1 0-0 2, Kline 1 1-4 3, Rentschler 2 0-1 5, Erdman 1 0-2 2, Harter 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 1-7 18
3-pointers: BS-Oehmig 2, Bross 4, Chenault 3; EP-Rentschler
Gettysburg 59, Kennard-Dale 29
The Warriors drained nine 3-pointers in Wednesday’s win over the Rams, four coming from senior guard Camryn Felix.
Felix tallied eight field goals in a 20-point effort to lead the victory. Autumn Oaster hit three triples for 11 points and Anne Bair tallied 10.
Gettysburg 19 17 14 9 — 59
Kennard-Dale 6 9 8 6 — 29
Gettysburg (59): Camryn Felix 8 0-0 20, Autumn Oaster 3 2-2 11, Emma Raville 2 0-2 5, Carly Eckhart 2 3-4 7, Anne Bair 3 4-5 10, Ella Shelton 0 1-2 1, Bri Abate 2 0-0 5. Non-scorers: Barrick, Scavitto. Totals: 20 10-15 59
Kennard-Dale (29): Carl 0 1-2 1, Vipperson 3 2-5 8, Huber 1 2-2 5, Merrick 0 1-2 1, Huhslander 1 0-0 2, Jones 0 5-6 5, Portello 0 1-2 1. Totals: 8 12-19 29
3-pointers: G-Felix 4, Oaster 3, Raville, Abate; KD-Huber
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Gettysburg 52, Kennard-Dale 43
The Warriors scored 33 second-half points to knock off the Rams in YAIAA play on Wednesday.
Michael Hankey paced a balanced Gettysburg attack with 14 points, followed by Brandon Golden and Ethan Wagner with nine apiece. Trent Ramirez-Keller and Josh Herr combined for 15 points as well.
Gettysburg 10 9 12 21 — 52
Kennard-Dale 6 11 12 14 — 43
Gettysburg (52): Brandon Golden 4 0-0 9, Michael Hankey 5 2-2 14, Trent Ramirez-Keller 4 0-0 8, Brody Wagner 2 1-2 5, Ethan Wagner 3 3-6 9, Josh Herr 2 2-2 7. Non-scorers: Boone. Totals: 20 8-12 52
Kennard-Dale (43): Sharnatzka 2 2-2 6, McCleary 2 4-8 9, Morris 1 2-2 5, Swanson 3 3-3 9, Orwig 3 3-3 9, Jones 3 0-0 7. Totals: 14 9-15 43
3-pointers: G-Golden, Hankey 2, Herr; KD-McCleary, Morris, Jones
