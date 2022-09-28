New Oxford 5, Central York 0
The Colonials wrapped up the YAIAA-1 championship in style on Wednesday when they pounded the Panthers, 5-0. New Oxford, which is 15-0 and atop the District 3 Class 3A power rankings, has won 14 of 15 matches in 5-0 fashion this season. Dallastown was the lone team to avoid being shut out when it lost 4-1 on Sept. 8.
Anya Rosenbach, Allison Horick and Kaelyn Balko blasted their way to straight-set wins in singles action. In doubles, the Ox pairings of Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss, and Kylie Wampler and Emory Millar-Kellner lost one combined game in their respective victories.
Singles: 1. Anya Rosenbach (NO) d. Rachel Haupt 6-1, 6-0; 2. Allison Horick (NO) d. Alem Tesfaye 6-0, 6-0; 3. Kaelyn Balko (NO) d. Eliana Fetters 6-2, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Alex Wolf/Joslyn Loss (NO) d. Paitlyn Asper/Priyal Prabula 6-0, 6-0; 2. Kylie Wampler/Emory Millar-Kellner (NO) d. Cammble Sterner/Meilynn Poletti 6-1, 6-0
Delone Catholic 5, Littlestown 0
The Squirettes closed out the regular season with their sixth consecutive victory on Wednesday, pushing their overall record to 13-1. Delone, which won the YAIAA-2 title with a perfect 7-0 mark, was ranked fourth in the latest District 3 Class 2A power rankings.
Olivia Roth and Ella Knox posted respective 6-0, 6-0 wins in singles play on Wednesday for Delone. The Squirette tandems of Brielle Baughman and Gabriella Erdman, and Kali Hilfiger and Michalina Miller also won in straight sets.
Singles: 1. Olivia Roth (DC) d. Lily Johnson 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ella Knox (DC) d. LilyAnn Barker 6-0, 6-0; 3. Emily Flynn (DC) won by forfeit
Doubles: 1. Brielle Baughman/Gabriella Erdman (DC) d. Elizabeth Hanna/Katie Lookingbill 6-0, 6-0; 2. Kali Hilfiger/Michalina Miller (DC) d. Destiny Andrew/Nicole Hersh 6-1, 6-0
South Western 5, Spring Grove 0
The Mustangs moved to 7-8 on the season following a 5-0 thrashing of the visiting Rockets on Wednesday.
Kayley Skibicki and Lilly Smith posted respective 6-0, 6-0 wins in singles action, as did the second doubles team of Ahsiana Basit and Sierra Salazar.
Singles: 1. Cassie Maqueda (SW) d. Emily Sentz 6-2, 6-1; 2. Kayley Skibicki (SW) d. Allison Hostetler 6-0, 6-0; 3. Lilly Smith (SW) d. Maggie Weirich 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Mikayla Bond/Bryn Sheridan (SW) d. Sarah Persaud/Kaycee Cook 6-1, 6-0; 2. Ahsiana Basit/Sierra Salazar (SW) d. Aryssa Wilson/Abbie Koons 6-0, 6-0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.