New Oxford 5, Central York 0

The Colonials wrapped up the YAIAA-1 championship in style on Wednesday when they pounded the Panthers, 5-0. New Oxford, which is 15-0 and atop the District 3 Class 3A power rankings, has won 14 of 15 matches in 5-0 fashion this season. Dallastown was the lone team to avoid being shut out when it lost 4-1 on Sept. 8.

