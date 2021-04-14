SOFTBALL
Bermudian Springs 3, Littlestown 2
Tori Murren doubled home the tying run and then scored the go-ahead run a few moments later to lift the Eagles past the visiting Bolts on Wednesday.
Murren’s two-bagger in the fifth inning scored Hannah Chenault and deadlocked the game at 2-2. Murren later scored on an error, then blanked the Bolts from the pitching circle to cement the win.
Murren fired a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts, walking three batters. She got the edge over Ltown ace Chelsey Stonesifer, who fanned 11 batters in her own three-hit effort.
Stonesifer doubled and and scored both Littlestown runs.
The Eagles evened things at 1-1 in the second on a Chenault double.
Littlestown 101 000 0 — 2 3 4
Bermudian Springs 010 020 x — 3 3 1
WP: Tori Murren. LP: Chelsey Stonesifer. SO-BB: Stonesifer 11-4, Murren 10-3. 2B: L-Stonesifer; BS-Murren, Hannah Chenault
BASEBALL
Biglerville 7, Hanover 4
The Canner bats came to life late on Wednesday, giving the hosts a 7-4 road win.
Ben Angstadt and Cameron Hartzel and Kolton Trimmer swatted two hits apiece for Biglerville, which led 7-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh.
The Hawks rallied for three runs before Logan Brewer recorded the game’s final out for the save.
Mason Smith doubled and tripled for Hanover, picking up a pair of RBI.
Biglerville 000 411 1 — 7 8 0
Hanover 010 000 3 — 4 8 2
Nolan Miller, Cameron Hartzel (7), Logan Brewer (7). Roberts, Bamford (7). WP: Miller. LP: Roberts. SO-BB: Miller 5-3, Hartzel 1-0, Brewer 0-0, Roberts 5-2, Bamford 1-1. 2B: B-Ben Angstadt; H-Smith, Feeser. 3B: H-Smith
