The 2023 South Penn League season didn’t end with Cashtown claiming its sixth title in the past seven seasons, but manager Eric Ketterman was pleased with the progress that his team showed, despite huge roster turnover.
Hagerstown ended the Bucs’ run at back-to-back titles with a 3-0 victory in Game 3 of the league championship series Sunday to finish off the best-of-5 tilt at North Hagerstown High.
“We lost some guys that were pillars of our team for the last few years due to injury or just moving on with their lives,” Ketterman said. “We had so many new faces at the start of the year that we had to rebuild the culture of our team. That took all year for us to get right and we played really well once we did.”
Ketterman continued, “It’s been a struggle all year and I can’t say enough about how my team battled this year. We didn’t give up, but we ran out of gas in this series.”
Down 1-0 in the top of the third, Cashtown had a chance to even the game or take the lead when it loaded the bases with no outs on a Dylan Ed single and bunts by Jacob Berzonski and Zach Koons.
However, Hagerstown righty Wyatt Freeman was on point in getting out of the jam without allowing so much as the tying run to cross the plate. Freeman got Travis Black to fly out to shallow center, fanned Chase King and induced a groundout from Chris Schachle to keep the Braves in possession of a one-run advantage.
Hagerstown (36-2) added to its lead in the bottom of the third with Andrew Mathias roping a double to begin the frame. He took third on a fly out by Corey Jamison, then came home on sac fly by Corey Walters.
Chanse Phillips, who had walked with one away, trotted home from third when Maddox Brooks went shopping at the gap in left-center for a two-bagger to boost the edge to 3-0.
After the third, the Pirates didn’t manage another runner until Ethan Ketterman led off the seventh with a single.
Freeman gave his team its third complete game of the series, allowing three hits with four strikeouts and one walk. He threw strikes on 56 of his 81 pitches.
“Our goal from the beginning of the season was to play for the championship and we didn’t care who we faced,” Hagerstown manager Justin Lewis said “If we play our game, we feel like we’re going to come out on top more times than not.”
Lewis added, “They’re a really good ballclub, and it’s always competitive against these guys in the playoffs.”
In Hagerstown’s four seasons in the SPL, the Braves and Pirates have met in the playoffs all four years, three times for the title and once in the semis. Each team has now defeated the other twice.
“They’re a very good team and a deserving champion,” Ketterman said “Top to bottom, they’re an excellent team. They hit it well, they field it well and they pitch it well.”
Ketterman continued, “The season was frustrating at times, but we had an opportunity to grow and we did that this year. Our team wasn’t as good as it’s been in years past and we still made it to the finals.”
In Game 2 on Saturday, Mathias came through with a broken-bat, two-run single to left that plated Ryan Talbert and Adam Mathias with the tying and go-ahead runs in the sixth inning.
Talbert singled with one away and Adam Mathias followed by drawing a free pass.
Finally handed a lead to protect, Braves’ righty Ethan Caudo retired the Pirates in order in the final two frames to close it out.
Caudo went all seven innings and allowed a run on one hit with seven strikeouts and three walks. He threw strikes on 59 of his 98 pitches.
Cashtown righty Josh Topper matched Caudo all day, going the distance on 101 offerings, 68 of them strikes. He gave up two runs and five hits with eight punch outs and issued two free passes.
The Bucs plated their only run of the afternoon in the third when Koons’ groundout scored Austin Kunkel, who had walked to leadoff the inning. Kunkel advanced to second on a sac bunt by Josh Berzonski, and with third base uncovered by a Brave defender, made a heads up play to move up an additional 90 feet.
Ed had the only hit of the contest for Cashtown, a two-out single in the bottom of the fourth that put runners on the corners. However, Caudo fanned the next hitter to keep the score locked at 1-0.
Saturday
Hagerstown 000 002 0 — 2 5 2
Cashtown 001 000 0 — 1 1 0
Ethan Caudo and Riley Jackson; Josh Topper and Dylan Ed. WP-Caudo. LP-Topper. SO-BB: Caudo 7-1; Topper 8-2.
Sunday
Cashtown 000 000 0 — 0 3 0
Hagerstown 102 000 x — 3 7 1
Marshall Mott, Tyler Reinert (2), Robert Rohrbaugh (4) and Dylan Ed; Wyatt Freeman and Maddox Brooks. WP-Freeman. LP-Mott. SO-BB: Mott 4-4, Reinert 1-1, Rohrbaugh 4-0; Freeman 4-1. 2B: H-Andrew Mathias, Brooks.
