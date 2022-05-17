BASEBALL
Littlestown 5,
Boiling Springs 2
The Bolts rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh to pull out a non-conference win over the Bubblers on Tuesday.
Boiling Springs starter Maddex LaBuda had 11 strikeouts over six innings, but the Bolts touched up reliever Joseph Serafin for four earned runs in the seventh. Ryan Jones singled three times for Littlestown and Michael Henrie was 2-for-4, with both players tallying two RBI.
Alex Forsythe, Colby Hahn and Henrie combined on a three-hitter for the Bolts (12-6).
Littlestown 000 100 4 — 5 6 2
Boiling Springs 000 110 0 — 2 3 3
Forsythe, Hahn (3), Henrie (7). LaBuda, Serafin (7). WP: Hahn. LP: Serafin. SO-BB: Forsythe 2-1, Hahn 5-1, Henrie 0-0, LaBuda 11-1, Serafin 3-3. HR: BS-Richardson
Fairfield 11, Hanover 7
The Knights pushed seven runs across the dish in a decisive fourth inning on Tuesday.
Fairfield (13-4) led 4-1 before erupting for seven runs. Keying the offensive explosion was Cody Valentine, who went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBI. Andrew Koons and Cameron Macinyak both slugged home runs to join Will Myers with two RBI apiece.
Valentine worked into the fifth inning on the mound to nab the pitching win as well.
Chase Roberts had a huge day for the Hawks (9-11) as he was 4-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a pair of runs scored.
Fairfield hosts York Catholic today to close the regular season before jumping into District 3 play next week.
Hanover 001 033 0 — 7 9 2
Fairfield 022 700 x — 11 11 1
Feeser, Breighner (4), Dell (4). Valentine, Macinyak (5), Koons (6). WP: Valentine. LP: Feeser. SO-BB: Feeser 4-3, Breighner 0-0, Dell 1-1, Valentine 3-3, Macinyak 0-1, Koons 0-1. 2B: H-Roberts; F-Valentine. 3B: F-Valentine. HR: F-Koons, Macinyak
Trinity 11,
Bermudian Springs 3
Trinity put things to rest early on Tuesday by plating nine runs in the first inning of its non-league game against Bermudian. Eight different players poked a hit for the Shamrocks (12-8), with six of those recording at least one RBI.
The Eagles (9-10) recorded eight base knocks in the game, with Ben Ogle posting two of those.
Trinity 900 010 1 — 11 11 1
Bermudian 120 000 0 — 3 8 1
Pfeffer, Ness (7). Keller, Ogle (5). WP: Pfeffer. LP: Keller. SO-BB: Pfeffer 7-2, Ness 3-1, Keller 2-4, Ogle 0-2. 2B: T-Ness. 3B: T-Niu
South Western 6,
Northeastern 0
Carlos Caraballo was nearly untouchable on Tuesday as he spun a one-hitter in the Mustangs’ win over the Bobcats. Caraballo threw strikes on 61 of his 92 total pitches, fanning six while walking one.
Northeastern’s No. 9 hitter, Donovan Blake, had a double for his team’s lone hit.
The Mustangs (12-7) saw Dominic Praydis go 2-for-2 with a triple and Austin Long post a 2-for-2 day that included a double and two RBI.
Northeastern 000 000 0 — 0 1 0
South Western 100 203 x — 6 8 0
Shindler, Baker (6). Caraballo. WP: Caraballo. LP: Shindler. SO-BB: Shindler 5-1, Baker 0-0, Caraballo 6-1. 2B: N-Blake; SW-Bealing, Long. 3B: SW-Praydis
SOFTBALL
Trinity 13, Biglerville 3
Molly Whitmyer smashed three of Trinity’s five home runs in a big win over the homestanding Canners on Tuesday. Whitmyer was 3-for-4 with six RBI for the Shamrocks (13-6), who had eight players post at least two hits apiece including Lindsey Haser and Allison Aschenbrenner, who both went deep.
Leadoff hitter Kierney Weigle continued to blister the ball for the Canners (8-12) as she was 3-for-4, and Lexy Pickett cracked a solo home run.
After the loss, Biglerville held a slim lead over Boiling Springs for the eighth and final District 3 playoff spot in Class 3A. The Bubblers (5-13) have lost 13 of their last 15 games.
Trinity 203 112 4 — 13 20 1
Biglerville 000 011 1 — 3 8 1
Smith, Haser (6). Roberts. WP: Smith. LP: Roberts. SO-BB: Smith 6-1, Haser 4-1, Roberts 3-1. 2B: T-Seipp, Smith 2. HR: T-Haser, Aschenbrenner, Whitmyer 3; B-Pickett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.