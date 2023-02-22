Nearly upon us are the District 3 Wrestling Championships, which signal the halfway point of the postseason for Class 2A wrestlers, and the make-or-break stop for the 3A crowd.
Spring Grove plays host to the two-day regional in 3A where the top four finishers at each weight class qualify for the PIAA Championships in two weeks. Things are a bit different in 2A, which hits the mats at Central Dauphin East on Saturday for a one-day tourney where the top 7 in each weight class move on to next week’s SE Regional tournament at Bethlehem Freedom.
There, the top six finishers at each weight can call themselves state qualifiers.
Yours truly will be busier than a one-armed paper hanger trying to catch action at both sites, but before we load up on energy drinks say goodbye to sleep, here’s a look back/look ahead on the mats:
HOLDING STEADY: There wasn’t much movement in terms of the number of Times Area district qualifiers from last season to this season. In 3A, Gettysburg is sending seven wrestlers to Spring Grove a year after qualifying eight, while New Oxford has three D3 entrants after failing to get a single wrestler into the 2022 tourney.
It’s both quantity and quality for the Warriors, who powered six wrestlers into last week’s finals – winning four titles – to earn solid spots on Friday. Will Yordy (107), Isaiah Jackson (114), Jaxon Townsend (160) and Tyler Withers (189) gave themselves the best possible starting points heading into the 3A regional.
In 2A, Biglerville was at the head of the class again with 10 qualifiers, nearly half of the combined 21 by five Times Area teams competing at Susquenita. The Canners improved from eight qualifiers to 10, while Littlestown dropped from six to three, although all three were finalists.
Bermudian and Fairfield both improved by two qualifiers, with Berm moving from four to six and the Knights getting two into the D3 field. Delone had a tough go of it, failing to advance a wrestler last weekend after getting four to districts a year ago.
POLAR BEAR HUNT: Wrestlers and coaches don’t have the luxury of looking ahead when it comes to a tournament, but desk jockeys with brackets spewed all over the place certainly can. And happily, do.
Taking a peek at the 189 in 3A we have the opportunity to avenge for Gettysburg senior Withers, who has tasted defeat just twice this season. One of the setbacks came courtesy of Northern junior Cole Bartram, who dealt the Warrior a 9-2 setback in the Trojan War finals on Dec. 30.
Should Withers (34-2) and Bartram (33-1) hold serve through Friday’s two rounds, they will square up in Saturday’s semis.
UPSET OF THE DAY: Landon Taylor picked a good day to have a good day. The Biglerville sophomore entered sectionals with an 0-6 record after seeing limited time in the regular season. Inserted into the field at 172, Taylor scored late to force overtime in his opener, which he went on to win, 4-2, over Trinity’s Zane McCoy (11-16).
Not a bad time to pick up your first win of the season – but Taylor wasn’t done there.
In the quarterfinals he was seconds away from dropping a major decision to Susquenita senior Louie Frisenda (20-8) before putting the Blackhawk on his back and nailing down a pin with just two ticks left in the bout. The huge upset pushed Taylor into the semifinals and secured a spot in Saturday’s District 3 Championships.
He eventually slid to sixth place, losing a rematch to Frisenda, 11-1, but that came with a district ticket already in hand.
AMAZING GRACIE: It was easy to tell when Gracie Woodring was on the mat last Saturday. . . you knew by the roars from the Halifax fans.
Woodring (12-17), a sophomore, gave the Wildcat faithful a handful of thrills as she used four pins to earn a fifth-place finish at 107. After sticking Eastern York’s Brock Adams in the first round, Woodring was decked by eventual runner-up Roman Polcha of Newport.
Down in the consolations, she made quick work of Fairfield’s Clair Kichler and then pinned Wyatt Kassirer of Upper Dauphin to secure a district bid. Woodring lost by fall to Kye Nelson of Biglerville to slip into the fifth-place match where she came through with a fourth fall, ending Big Spring’s Nikolas Bradley in 2:54.
HORNET’S NEST AT 152: There will be plenty of rubbernecking when 152 rolls around in 3A, in a bracket that could resemble an accident scene before it’s all said and done.
Three returning state medalists are in the field – and they’re all on one side of the bracket. Cumberland Valley’s Gabe Belga can be thanked for that.
Belga delivered a 7-2 win over Boiling Springs’ Michael Duggan in a section final last weekend that tipped the scales. Belga (32-7, 124-29 career) has yet to medal at states, qualifying as a sophomore before missing the cut last year.
Duggan (33-3, 146-28 career), also a senior, has been third the last two years in the 2A state tourney at 152. With the Bubblers up in 3A this season, the plot has thickened. And so has the top of that bracket.
Central Dauphin junior Ryan Garvick (42-3, 106-13 career), a state runner-up at 160 a year ago, sits up top after winning a section title. Should he and Duggan win their respective openers on Friday, they will butt heads in a must-see quarterfinal later that night.
Also on that side of the world is Lebanon senior Griffin Gonzalez (36-2, 141-16 career), who would get the Garvick-Duggan winner in the semifinals should the world not spin off its axis. Gonzalez won a seventh-place state medal last spring.
With only the top four from each weight qualifying for states, the margin for error is razor thin. Especially for the potential Garvick-Duggan loser, who would have to win four straight consolation bouts to punch a state ticket.
QUITE THE BOOKENDS: Talk about having a thumper on each end of a tournament. In District 3-2A, a pair of returning state champs are poised to open and the close the finals. Northern Lebanon sophomore Aaron Seidel (38-0, 87-1 career) is an overwhelming favorite at 107 after winning state gold last year at 106. (Still getting used to the new weights).
Seidel is a hammer with 48 career pins and counting.
Standing in Seidel’s way of a second D3 title could be Trinity freshman William Detar, who is a spiffy 32-0. Detar has 29 bonus-point wins this season.
Up top. . . way up top. . . is Bishop McDevitt senior Riley Robell (27-2, 127-14 career) who was the PIAA champ at 285 a year ago. Robell, who has 97 career falls, is also gunning to become a four-time district champion on Saturday.
Interestingly, Robell is likely wrestling his final dozen or so matches as he has committed to James Madison University to play football. A recent selection to the Big 33 Classic, Robell is as dominating a presence on the interior line as the wrestling mat.
NAME GAME: Perhaps no one I’ve ever worked with – or met, for that matter – enjoyed looking over brackets in search of unique or unusual names like Scot Pitzer. And considering that Pitz and I were on the postseason trail for what felt like 80 or 90 years together, we’ve uncoovered quite a few interesting monikers. In honor of those good times, here are a few dandies from this weekend’s 3A district tournament:
We have a new king in Central Dauphin freshman Thunder Beard. Just how good is that? Beard (39-8) not only has an all-time name but a pretty terrific game to match.
In any other bracket Central York’s Cash Twigg (114) would probably be the leader in the clubhouse, but it is going to take a name of outlandish proportions to trim Beard.
Falling in with Twigg are honorable mentions Alexander Tennis of Cumberland Valley, Caidyn Leaf of Donegal, Shippensburg’s Diesel Koser and Bradley Candy of Elizabethtown.
A second category that used to thrill Pitz was an all-name matchup. I found a pair of possible quarterfinal clashes, the first at 152 where Ruben Mumper could face Josiah Sumpter. Mumper vs. Sumpter, not too shabby.
It’s not quite to the level of Antonio Zeno vs. Mason Zona at 189. I mean, c’mon: Zeno vs. Zona? Good stuff.
Class 2A doesn’t have quite the same eye-catchers this year, but we’d be remiss if we didn’t give a nod to Annville-Cleona senior Phoenix Music, who tops the charts.
HANG A ZERO: It’s always fun to scan over brackets to find wrestlers still sporting unbeaten records this deep into the season. We know, we know: records mean nothing in February – or March – but it’s easy to appreciate wrestlers who have yet to lose a match at this point in the season.
Class 3A unbeateans: 114-Kaedyn Williams, jr. Manheim Twp. (16-0); 172-Kevin Olavarria, jr. J.P. McCaskey (30-0); 189-Tucker Hogan, jr. Daniel Boone (36-0); 215-Jose Garcia, sr. J.P. McCaskey (32-0)
Class 2A unbeateans: 107-William Detar, fr. Trinity (32-0); 107-Aaron Seidel, so. Northern Lebanon (38-0); 139-Ian Vitalo, so. Schuylkill Valley (33-0)
SPORTY 40: Forty wins is quite an accomplishment for a District 3 wrestler in a full season, let alone with another couple of weeks left on the docket. The following wrestlers wade into D3-3A waters having reached that plateau: 107-McKaden Speece, fr. Wilson (42-3); 121-James Garcia, jr. Wilson, 41-8; 145-Matt Repos, sr. Central Dauphin (43-3); 152-Ryan Garvick, jr. Central Dauphin (42-3); 172-Blaise Eidle, so. Wilson (46-7); 215-Ryan McMillan, jr. Wilson (42-6).
With four kids on that short list, we’re getting the impression that Wilson enjoys wrestling quite a bit, no?
No 2A wrestler has topped the 40-win mark just yet. Northern Lebanon freshman Sam Wolford is the closest at 38-9.
