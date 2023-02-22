DATTOLI
New Oxford senior Jerry Dattoli (top) controls York Suburban’s Tyler Adams during their 127-pound title bout in the Class 3A Section 4 Tournament last Saturday at South Western. Dattoli is one of 10 Times Area wrestlers competing in the District 3 3A Championships which begin Friday at Spring Grove High School. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times).

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

Nearly upon us are the District 3 Wrestling Championships, which signal the halfway point of the postseason for Class 2A wrestlers, and the make-or-break stop for the 3A crowd.

Spring Grove plays host to the two-day regional in 3A where the top four finishers at each weight class qualify for the PIAA Championships in two weeks. Things are a bit different in 2A, which hits the mats at Central Dauphin East on Saturday for a one-day tourney where the top 7 in each weight class move on to next week’s SE Regional tournament at Bethlehem Freedom.

