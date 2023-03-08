Mount St. Mary’s saw its season come to an end with a 74-54 loss to top-seeded Iona in the 2023 Hercules Tires MAAC Basketball Tournament quarterfinals. Jalen Benjamin poured in a game-high 27 points to lead the Mount on Wednesday night at Jim Whalen Boardwalk Hall. The Mount concludes the year with a 13-20 record.{/span}

Three-pointers from Deandre Thomas and Xavier LIpscomb gave the Mount an early 6-3 advantage, but the Gaels (25-7) went on a 16-to-3 run to take the lead. Daniss Jenkins scored back-to-back buckets to give Iona a 13-to-6 lead, and after the Mount’s Dakota Leffew scored the next three points, Anton Brookshire and Jenkins each hit a three to make it 19-to-9 with 11:34 left in the first half.

