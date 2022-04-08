The New Oxford boys’ lacrosse team began its 2022 season with a narrow 10-9 loss to South Western on March 25.
Since then, the Colonials have ripped off four consecutive wins, including three this week with the latest coming via a 13-4 blowout victory over visiting Northern York on Friday night.
“It’s all about teamwork and building each other up,” New Oxford assistant coach Colton Elmo said when asked what’s behind the success. “We’re focusing on two-man game, running offense and not being selfish.”
Whatever the strategy, it’s undoubtedly worked as the Colonials handed York Catholic its first loss of the year on Thursday night before Friday’s rout of Northern.
In front of a lively home crowd, New Oxford got off to a quick start and never looked back against the Polar Bears.
Sophomore Ryan Carver needed less than two minutes to open the scoring on an assist from senior Camden Elmo. Elmo then doubled the lead with an unassisted goal just two minutes after that. Those goals started an onslaught as the Colonials jumped out to a 7-0 lead before Northern stemmed the tide with a goal just 32 seconds before the end of the quarter.
New Oxford carried that 7-1 lead into the second quarter and extended it almost immediately in the second quarter as Zakk Glattfelter ripped a shopped to complete his hat trick just 38 seconds into the quarter and make it 8-1.
“The energy is definitely high right now,” Glattfelter said of the environment around his team. “I think everyone is really excited with how we’re playing and I think it’s going to stay that way.”
Brady Courville then added his name to the score sheet to make it 9-1, but from then on the Colonials’ offense seemed to stagnate a bit. They took a 9-2 lead into the half and the Polar Bears made it 9-3 on Trenton Peach goal shortly after the break.
“We definitely would’ve liked to be able to stay on the offense, but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do,’ Glattfelter said of the slower pace. “We possessed ball, tried to move it around and burn clock.”
While Northern dictated the action for much of the third quarter, the Polar Bears couldn’t get any closer than 9-3 and New Oxford once again found its way late in the third, as Elmo, Glattfelter and Luke Petrie each scored in the final five minutes of the half to push the lead back to 12-3 headed to the final quarter.
Lane Johnson added the icing on the cake with an unassisted goal mid-way through the fourth and New Oxford cruised home, pushing its record to 4-1 and moving itself into fourth place in the District 3 Class 2A power rankings.
“We’ve got good momentum right now. We’ve got a good feeder program that helps a lot and we’ve got kids who are gaining a lot of skills from a younger age that feed up to us,” Colton Elmo said of the program’s momentum right now. “That allows us to really focus on honing those skills, working on offense and defense, and really put a good team together.”
The Colonials now look ahead to a tall task on Tuesday as they’ll travel to take on YAIAA leader Central York, which sits at 5-0 and second in the District 3 Class 3A power rankings.
New Oxford 13, Northern York 4
Northern York 1 1 1 1 — 4
New Oxford 7 2 3 1 — 13
Shots: NY-6; NO-44. Goals: NY-Lightner 2, Peach 2; NO-Camden Elmo 4, Zakk Glattfelter 4, Luke Petrie 2, Brady Courville, Ryan Carver, Lane Johnson. Assists: NO-Elmo 3, Carver 2, Petrie, Cam Herring. Saves: NO-Jaden Giaccone 7.
