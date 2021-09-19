Dickinson College scored three times off Gettysburg College turnovers and the Red Devils maintained their hold on the Little Brown Bucket with a 34-3 decision over the Bullets at Biddle Field Saturday afternoon.
Gettysburg 0 0 0 3 - 3
Dickinson 6 14 14 0 - 34
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Mason Stolarik ’23: 17-30, 210 Pass YDs, 3 INT
• Mike Vigliano: 7 Rec., 85 Receiving YDs
• Max Schelling: 4 Rec., 55 Receiving Yards
• Doug Cummings: 44-yard FG
• Mike Del Grande: 7 Tackles
• Von Musgrove: 6 Tackles
• Mike Galaida: 5 Tackles, INT
Dickinson’s Top Performers
• Caleb Pruitt: 19-32, 276 Pass YDs, 2 TDs, INT
• Diante Ball: 15 Carries, 113 Rush YDs, TD
• Bryce Peterson: 3 Rec., 82 Receiving YDs, TD
• Brian Snow: 9 Tackles, 4.0 TFL, 2 Hurries
• Taj DeFrance: 7 Tackles, INT
Game Summary
• First Quarter: Despite a pair of 68-yard drives on its first two possessions, Dickinson was held to a pair of short field goals by Raleigh Wynot in the first quarter. Wynot hit from 23 and 25 yards to spot the Red Devils (1-2) an early 6-0 lead.
• Second Quarter: The hosts mounted an 80-yard drive when they gained the ball in the second quarter, culminating in the game’s first touchdown on a three-yard completion from wide receiver Robert Geiss to Devlin McCool. Wynot’s extra-point made it 13-0 with 5:26 on the clock. Gettysburg’s next drive was stopped by an interception, but the Bullets’ defense held firm inside the red zone and Wynot’s 35-yard field goal try was wide. Gettysburg wasn’t as fortunate on the next turnover as a pick by DeFrance set the stage for a touchdown from Pruitt to Prince Douglass and a 20-0 halftime lead for Dickinson.
• Third Quarter: Gettysburg’s string of bad luck continued to start the second half as a 15-yard pass completion ended with a fumble and Dickinson recovery. The Red Devils capitalized on the turnover again with Ball covering the final 23 yards in two plays on the ground to push the lead to 27-0. The Bullets (0-3) looked to turn the tide on Dickinson’s next possession as Galaida stole a pass by Pruitt deep in the host’s territory. Stolarik completed a 21-yard pass to Schelling to drive inside the five, but two plays later Alex Sulin grabbed another interception for the Red Devils inside the end zone. The Red Devils mounted an 80-yard drive capped with a 39-yard scoring strike from Pruitt to Peterson. The Bullets reached the scoring column just before the end of the period on a 44-yard field goal by Cummings.
• Fourth Quarter: The Bullets stopped an attempted fourth-down conversion inside the red zone by Dickinson midway through the fourth quarter and came charging up the field on their next possession with Stolarik finding Vigliano for a 46-yard reception on the first play from scrimmage. Gettysburg drove into Dickinson territory twice inside the final eight minutes, but was forced to punt and turned the ball over on downs.
By the Numbers
• Dickinson out-gained Gettysburg 411-247. The two teams combined for 19 penalties and 194 yards of penalty yards.
• Cummings tied his career long with his 44-yard field goal. The senior has hit three field goals this season, which is one more than he had in his career coming into the 2021 campaign.
Where the Series Stands
Dickinson has won the last five meetings with Gettysburg and has closed the gap in the series to 44-40-2. The Red Devils claimed the Little Brown Bucket, a feature trophy in the rivalry with the Bullets since 1938.
Next Up
Gettysburg hosts Juniata College for Homecoming on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 1 p.m.
