Delone Catholic’s YAIAA Division 3 girls’ basketball game against York Catholic was over about as quickly as it started on Tuesday night.
The Squirettes raced out to a 22-1 lead after the first quarter and never looked back on the way to a 58-10 victory that moved the hosts to 8-0 on the year and 3-0 in the division.
But despite the relatively straightforward performance against a largely overmatched opponent, long-time Delone coach Gerry Eckenrode was still trying to learn from his team’s performance.
“We played very, very well and they played down. They’re much better than they showed tonight,” Eckenrode said of the Irish. “They just had a bad night and we had a good night.”
While the usual suspects showed up for the Squirettes, with recent 1,000-point scorer Giana Hoddinott leading the way with 18 points and forward Makenna Mummert turning in 12, contributions to the win came from up and down the roster.
One player who didn’t find her way onto the score sheet but contributed in a number of ways was senior Emily McCann, who is stepping into the starting lineup in place of fellow senior Abby Jacoby, who is out for the year with a torn ACL. McCann helped head up Delone’s relentless pressure defense and played the role of distributor on offense.
“Emily’s really done a very good job,” Eckenrode said of his new starting guard. “She’s much more composed, not as nervous on the floor as she has been in the past. And she’s a great defender. I have a lot of confidence in her defensive ability and usually put her on one of the other team’s best guards. So I’m very happy with the effort she’s produced this year.”
Another big contribution came from the bench in the form of Brielle Baughman, who led a pack of talented sophomores with nine points on the night.
“My sophomores are capable, I just need them to step up and help us out,” Eckenrode said of the young group. “Tonight they were relaxed and they played well. Now, when it gets in a tight situation they need to be able to step up and give us the effort they gave tonight.”
While Delone undoubtedly misses Jacoby on the floor, her influence is still being felt on the bench where she’s taken on a pseudo coaching role.
“It’s been hard,” Jacoby said of watching from the bench. “It’s my senior year, so I really want to play, but I can’t and I have to accept that. But I’m just there to cheer my team on, keep them positive, and let them know if they’re doing anything wrong and try to correct them and help them.”
Jacoby, who is set to have surgery on her knee in the coming month, says watching from the sideline has brought her a new perspective.
“I’ve learned a lot from sitting on the bench, actually,” she said. “You see more than what you would usually see from playing on the court. It’s been tough, but I kind of just try to keep (the team) going, keep them motivated. I can see now when my teammates get down, so I try to be there to bring them backup.”
One of those teammates is Jacoby’s younger sister Megan, a freshman who has been a standout for the Squirettes’ junior varsity program and scored seven points in extended varsity action on Tuesday night.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Abby said of working with her sister. “It’s exciting to see her get some varsity minutes. She’ll be a big part of the team next year, so I’m really trying to get her ready for that. She’s been doing really well and it’s really fun to see her out there.”
Delone will look to stay unbeaten on Friday as it travels to Fairfield, while York Catholic (2-4, 1-2) plays host to Biglerville.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
York Catholic 1 2 2 5 — 10
Delone Catholic 22 11 11 10 — 58
York Catholic (10): McKeague 1 0-0 3, Collins 1 0-0 2, O’Brien 0 3-4 3, Rauch 1 0-0 2. Totals: 3 3-4 10.
Delone Catholic (58): Megan Jacoby 3 0-0 7, Abigael Vingsen 1 0-0 2, Giana Hoddinott 8 0-0 18, Brielle Baughman 4 1-1 9, Makenna Mummert 5 2-2 12, Maggie Hughes 1 2-2 4, Kaitlyn Schwarz 3 0-0 6. Non-scorers: Hughes, McCann. Totals: 25 5-5 58.
3-pointers: YC-1 (McKeague); DC-3 (Hoddinott 2, Jacoby).
